Author Topic: PL: Brighton 1 vs 1 Liverpool Jota 59 Gross 90 +3 pen  (Read 27221 times)

Offline deFacto please, you bastards

Re: PL: Brighton 1 vs 1 Liverpool Jota 59 Gross 90 +3 pen
« Reply #1000 on: Yesterday at 11:28:47 PM »
We, specifically Salah, has benefited from these decisions of minimal contact as well

Have we fuck. We have numerous instances where our players have been legitimately fouled in the box and given fuck all.
Offline Son of Spion＊

Re: PL: Brighton 1 vs 1 Liverpool Jota 59 Gross 90 +3 pen
« Reply #1001 on: Yesterday at 11:28:58 PM »
I've given all football punditry and media a swerve this weekend, but was wondering if Wellbeck has been absolutely slaughtered for throwing himself to the ground five minutes after Robbo accidentally kicked his studs?

He should be thoroughly ashamed of himself for that, and given how Salah is pilloried for going down when ragged all over the place, I assume the criticism of Wellbeck has been universal?
Offline LeoT

Re: PL: Brighton 1 vs 1 Liverpool Jota 59 Gross 90 +3 pen
« Reply #1002 on: Yesterday at 11:29:30 PM »
I'm beginning to come to the conclusion that we had all of our luck last season, most of the marginal decisions went our way, no long term injuries to key players.
But this season, its all reversed.
Offline Son of Spion＊

Re: PL: Brighton 1 vs 1 Liverpool Jota 59 Gross 90 +3 pen
« Reply #1003 on: Yesterday at 11:31:35 PM »
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on Yesterday at 11:28:47 PM
Have we fuck. We have numerous instances where our players have been legitimately fouled in the box and given fuck all.
Agreed. Salah in particular gets ragged all over the show and rarely gets anything other than criticism for his troubles.
Offline Gainsbarre

Re: PL: Brighton 1 vs 1 Liverpool Jota 59 Gross 90 +3 pen
« Reply #1004 on: Yesterday at 11:34:42 PM »
Quote from: latortuga on Yesterday at 11:20:14 PM
Contact looked more like a whack given Robbo's wind up to clear the ball, rather than the slightest of touches as some described.

Again, referees are being ultra consistent with this interpretation across Europe at the moment so I really can't fault them on this.  Sure there's a load of shirt tugging and bumping in the box that they could give as penalties, but they haven't so there's some consistency to that I guess. 

We, specifically Salah, has benefited from these decisions of minimal contact as well, so I guess it's swings and roundabouts.


I think what people disregard is the flow of the game. If a striker has the ball in possession, the defender knows that and acknowledges it by being careful and not give a reason for a penalty... that's what happened to Salah vs West Ham.
The flow of the game is totally different for the Robertson situation. He's the closest player to the ball and attempts to kick it, while Welbeck reaches from behind and contest the same ball... it's a '50:50' situation. Welbeck touches the ball without winning it and the contact doesn't make him fall on the ground. He walks 2 steps and falls after. He never had possession of the ball and the contact didn't change that. The contact wasn't even enough to make him fall.

As for the consistency: it's also lacking. Only this season we could have been awarded penalties that were not given (Salah vs Villa). And we've seen far stronger penalty cases, which were actually given by the ref, overturned by VAR (West Brom vs United).   
Offline Wilmo

Re: PL: Brighton 1 vs 1 Liverpool Jota 59 Gross 90 +3 pen
« Reply #1005 on: Yesterday at 11:38:37 PM »
What happened to giving the attacker the benefit of the doubt? Not being rhetorical, genuine question. Is that still in the rules for offside or not? It's clear the technology isn't there for millisecond decisions, so why don't they take advantage of the existing laws of the game?

In terms of the pen, surely Welbeck is fouling Robertson as much as vice versa? They're both nowhere near the ball, going for it - if I remember correctly it had already bounced awkwardly off Welbeck's outside boot - who is actually obstructing who here?

I don't even get pissed at it anymore, just deflated and more disillusioned with the game.

Otherwise, a lot of good performances - and some mixed. I like Taki but I feel he needs to make more out of each moment. He's out of position, but the way we play is based on each player being a capable ball retainer and recycler. He didn't distinguish himself in that field tonight. Salah was excellent, as was Jota and Firmino. Mane needs a game or so's rest. Nat Phillips did very well, Williams less so but one player has a future with Liverpool, the other likely doesn't.

Gini - as always - always showed, always harried, gave his all. What a player, pay him what he wants.

Hendo was influential when he came on, his best position is being that sigh of relief - he understands the game so well, he puts out fires before they even ignite. I've always been a big Hendo fan, but in the last 12-16 months I think he has finally become world class. There is no player in the world I would replace him with.

We will win the league this season, but it will be a slog. Let's dig.
Offline LeoT

Re: PL: Brighton 1 vs 1 Liverpool Jota 59 Gross 90 +3 pen
« Reply #1006 on: Today at 12:02:22 AM »
Quote from: irc65 on Yesterday at 02:36:32 PM
My take on VAR and penalties like yesterday is that there has always been an unwritten rule that what may be a given as a foul outside the box isn't always given in the box because there is a higher bar for penalties-  if given they usually result in a goal. Refs have therefore generally taken context into account because awarding a penalty is literally a game changing and possibly season changing decision. The authorities have generally given licence for this in the past. It's not perfect and is subject to human error, but it has mostly worked. 

In this case, the ref was a few yards away from the incident with an unobstructed view and decided not to give it. There was clearly contact but given the context - Wellbeck not being in possession of the ball, facing away from goal, not denied a goalscoring opportunity, he decided not to give it. Had it happened elsewhere on the pitch he may have given a free kick. Had it happened pre-VAR it wouldn't have been given.

Whether there was contact or not is a red herring though as it's always been the rule as far as I know that VAR should only intervene in cases where a clear and obvious error has been made.  The ref had a clear, unimpeded view of the incident and decided on balance, in my view, taking the above context into account, not to give it. I therefore have no idea why the VAR ref decided to intervene. It's clear that once VAR intervenes, the decision is usually overturned, so the officials on the pitch have now lost the agency to make contextual decisions, if the VAR ref disagrees with them.

This is probably why as Liverpool fans, we are aggrieved with VAR this season. We've been on the receiving end of incidents where there hasn't been a clear and obvious error where VAR has intervened (e.g. yesterday), where there has been a clear and obvious error and VAR has intervened (e.g. the penalty v Sheff Utd, where VAR spotted the foul was in the area), and where there has been a clear and obvious error but VAR hasn't intervened (Pickford/Virg and the Mo penalty v Villa). It feels like they are making it up as they go along and the outcome is always going against us.

And then we also have the marginal offsides, which is another story.

Bottom line is, VAR has ruined the equilibrium of 150 odd years of football in a couple of seasons and you're not even able to question it without being made out to be a wacko conspiracy theorist. Milner is right, there needs to be a proper grown up discussion about it, but proper grown up discussions don't happen in football these days.


The truth is....
If you lead a stupid bloke, into a VAR van (with his guide dog and white stick), and the bloke isn't bright enough to know how to draw the lines on the screen to asses an offside.
Or the bloke is too blind to see a scissor tackle so high that the keeper's nuts hits hit the attacking player at knee level.
Then it doesn't matter how many screens are in the VAR van, how accurate the equipment is, or how many camera angles it can be viewed from, or at what speed it can be slowed to.

VAR in itself is ok, but the blind, idiot in the VAR van is not OK.

Offline Timbo's Goals

Re: PL: Brighton 1 vs 1 Liverpool Jota 59 Gross 90 +3 pen
« Reply #1007 on: Today at 12:06:55 AM »
Quote from: MH41 on Yesterday at 05:28:53 PM

As for the Salah offside, has anyone been able to confirm if it is physically possible to have your right foot as the point closest to the goal, when standing almost square on, as the Brighton defender was? If so, please send in photo/video evidence, as I have been asking anyone who will listen to me at home to try it, but to no success! 🤣


I've just seen that photo of the offside line with Salah and the Brighton defender and I agree - having tried to replicate the defender's stance and done myself a mischief in the attempt to get my right foot in line with my left hip.  ;D If my own effort at replicating the Brighton defender is correct then a line measured down from the defenders left hip was likely a foot or so beyond the line of Salah's toenail.

If my own gymnastics and contortions are the case then there's either a complete shambles going on with the interpretation of these theoretical lines or a wilful and manifestly successful attempt in this instance to rule out the goal.

As for the Robbo/Welbeck penalty, it's all been said very eloquently in here. A complete nonsense in the sense that there seems to be no common sense. Leaving aside the 'clear and obvious' paradox so apparent in this instance and the 'absurdity of the forensic re-refereeing of the game from Stockley Park 'the fact is, as one poster mentioned, that if that particular incident warranted a penalty and the same criteria were consistently applied then each game would end up comprising an endless succession of free kicks and penalties.
Offline LeoT

Re: PL: Brighton 1 vs 1 Liverpool Jota ‘59 Gross 90 +3 pen
« Reply #1008 on: Today at 12:19:25 AM »
Quote from: Timbo's Goals on Today at 12:06:55 AM
I've just seen that photo of the offside line with Salah and the Brighton defender and I agree, having tried to replicate the defender's stance. If my own effort at replicating the Brighton defender is correct then Salah's toe was likely a foot or so behind a line measured down from the defenders left hip. If it is the case then there's either a complete shambles going on with the interpretation of these theoretical lines or a wilful and manifestly successful attempt in this instance to rule out the goal.

As for the Robbo/Welbeck penalty, it's all been said very eloquently in here. A complete nonsense. Leaving aside the 'clear and obvious' paradox and the 'nonsense of the re-refereeing of the game from Stockley Park 'the fact is, as one poster mentioned, that if that particular incident warranted a penalty and the same criteria were consistently applied then each game would end up comprising an endless succession of free kicks and penalties.

The defender's horizontal line should have been drawn level with the defender's shoulder/elbow, not his toe, (effectively, the vertical line wouldn't have hit the floor). If drawn correctly it would have shown that Salah was actually just onside and the goal would have stood.

The idiot/cheat/blind/incompetent guy in the VAR van (take your pick which) cost us points    ...again.




 
Offline LeoT

Re: PL: Brighton 1 vs 1 Liverpool Jota ‘59 Gross 90 +3 pen
« Reply #1009 on: Today at 12:38:50 AM »
Quote from: bornandbRED on November 28, 2020, 06:09:26 PM
It’s just crazy really. Surely the whole point of offside is to prevent an advantage for the attacking player by positioning beyond the opponent’s defensive line.

How can we say that advantage is achieved by a few CM? It defeats the purpose of the whole fucking rule. It’s semantics and micro analysis that is unnecessary in the context of the game.

European Super League ultras -  assemble.

They should never have drawn the line from the defender's right toe, it wasn't the part of his body nearest to his goa. The defender's left shoulder played Salah a few CM on side, not a few CM offside.

The VAR official just didn't draw the line correctly.
Offline Another Red

Re: PL: Brighton 1 vs 1 Liverpool Jota 59 Gross 90 +3 pen
« Reply #1010 on: Today at 03:01:54 AM »
This felt like the Everton game where we were destined to be denied a win. Attwell was working hard against us from the outset with a few contentious decisions. The injuries and fixtures have ground us down a bit and we looked similarly to how we did against Atalanta during the week; flat.

I thought it was clever of Klopp to include Minamino in midfield. Gini & Milner probably needed resting here but Klopp didn't really have that option. With Hendo back and Jones rested we'll at least be stronger in midfield against Ajax.
