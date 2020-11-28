What happened to giving the attacker the benefit of the doubt? Not being rhetorical, genuine question. Is that still in the rules for offside or not? It's clear the technology isn't there for millisecond decisions, so why don't they take advantage of the existing laws of the game?



In terms of the pen, surely Welbeck is fouling Robertson as much as vice versa? They're both nowhere near the ball, going for it - if I remember correctly it had already bounced awkwardly off Welbeck's outside boot - who is actually obstructing who here?



I don't even get pissed at it anymore, just deflated and more disillusioned with the game.



Otherwise, a lot of good performances - and some mixed. I like Taki but I feel he needs to make more out of each moment. He's out of position, but the way we play is based on each player being a capable ball retainer and recycler. He didn't distinguish himself in that field tonight. Salah was excellent, as was Jota and Firmino. Mane needs a game or so's rest. Nat Phillips did very well, Williams less so but one player has a future with Liverpool, the other likely doesn't.



Gini - as always - always showed, always harried, gave his all. What a player, pay him what he wants.



Hendo was influential when he came on, his best position is being that sigh of relief - he understands the game so well, he puts out fires before they even ignite. I've always been a big Hendo fan, but in the last 12-16 months I think he has finally become world class. There is no player in the world I would replace him with.



We will win the league this season, but it will be a slog. Let's dig.

