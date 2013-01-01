« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 19 20 21 22 23 [24]   Go Down

Author Topic: PL: Brighton 1 vs 1 Liverpool Jota 59 Gross 90 +3 pen  (Read 23651 times)

Offline LallanaInPyjamas

  • Keita's shit, Bundesliga's shit, Bundesliga 2's shit
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,217
  • RAWK Cheltenham 2020 Champion Tipster*
Re: PL: Brighton 1 vs 1 Liverpool Jota 59 Gross 90 +3 pen
« Reply #920 on: Today at 12:14:10 PM »
Quote from: wige on Today at 12:05:18 PM
It's a foul. In the box.

He aims to smash the ball clear, misses, and catches Welbeck. Explain to me how it's not a penalty.

I don't think anyone would be in any doubt if Welbeck had gone over straight away.

My only gripe with it is two similar incidents were overturned having been given as penalties last Saturday, so it seemed as though the bar for contact had been raised after the outcry over Salah and Kane's 'dives'.

Like all of our referees conscious decisions, apparently that lasted one weekend and was another inconsistency to add to the rest of them.
Logged

Online wige

  • wiggy-woo!
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,714
Re: PL: Brighton 1 vs 1 Liverpool Jota 59 Gross 90 +3 pen
« Reply #921 on: Today at 12:15:22 PM »
Quote from: ep1987 on Today at 12:10:47 PM
If i still played amateur football and that was considered a penalty then i'd hang my boots up. The ball was played behind Welbeck and he just threw a boot out to impede the clearance; he had no opportunity to gain possession. Even the Brighton players thought it wasn't a penalty; they're all too aware that next week they could be the better team for 90 minutes only for the game to be decided by an illogical decision.

The VAR became obsessed by the contact rather than taking a wider view (literally) which would have shown that it wasn't a foul by Robbo. Then the referee is shown that same close-up slow motion replay of the end of the incident rather than being able to see that Welbeck was at full stretch and beyond the ball to the extent that he wasn't in Robbo's eyeline.

Because a player can't reach the ball doesn't mean kicking him isn't a foul. If someone boots someone on the shin in centre-mid off the ball and seen - he's sent off.

The above isn't even close to being an argument
Logged

Online Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,294
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: PL: Brighton 1 vs 1 Liverpool Jota 59 Gross 90 +3 pen
« Reply #922 on: Today at 12:15:59 PM »
Quote from: wige on Today at 12:05:18 PM
It's a foul. In the box.

He aims to smash the ball clear, misses, and catches Welbeck. Explain to me how it's not a penalty.
Explain to me how it is. Or how it is even a foul. As I said earlier, what would Robbo have done differently if Wellbeck's foot was not there? Nothing. He carried out a legitimate action and Wellbeck did the same. The two feet clashed. No foul, no penalty, carry on with the game.

You can tell a foul usually because the fouling player's movement is different to what he would have done if the fouled player was not present. There'd have been no difference in this instance.
« Last Edit: Today at 12:18:04 PM by Ghost Town »
Logged
Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something

"So that is where you'll find me; in the dust and the desolation, the gaps and the ghost towns. The eerie empty places and lost turns of the world"

Offline jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,284
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: PL: Brighton 1 vs 1 Liverpool Jota 59 Gross 90 +3 pen
« Reply #923 on: Today at 12:19:11 PM »
Quote from: wige on Today at 12:15:22 PM
Because a player can't reach the ball doesn't mean kicking him isn't a foul. If someone boots someone on the shin in centre-mid off the ball and seen - he's sent off.

The above isn't even close to being an argument

Welbeck went down like he'd been hit by a bus in a completely unnatural way. If Mo Salah had done that he would be accused of diving.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online wige

  • wiggy-woo!
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,714
Re: PL: Brighton 1 vs 1 Liverpool Jota 59 Gross 90 +3 pen
« Reply #924 on: Today at 12:23:02 PM »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 12:15:59 PM
Explain to me how it is. Or how it is even a foul. As I said earlier, what would Robbo have done differently if Wellbecks foot was not there? Nothing. He carried out a legitimate action and Wellbeck did the same. The two feet clashed. No foul, no penalty, carry on with the game.

You can tell a foul usually because the fouling player's movement is different to what he would have done if the fouled player was not present. There'd have been no difference in this instance.

I did in the post you quoted.

If Robbo did the same and Welbeck wasn't there, he'd have missed the ball all the same.

He was there, Robbo did miss the ball, he did hit Welbeck. If that's against us every single one of us is claiming penalty, and rightfully so. At what point did we all start making excuses for kicking people not being fouls? It always has been.

Quote from: LallanaInPyjamas on Today at 12:14:10 PM
I don't think anyone would be in any doubt if Welbeck had gone over straight away.

My only gripe with it is two similar incidents were overturned having been given as penalties last Saturday, so it seemed as though the bar for contact had been raised after the outcry over Salah and Kane's 'dives'.

Like all of our referees conscious decisions, apparently that lasted one weekend and was another inconsistency to add to the rest of them.

Consistency is a fair discussion, but because of its subjective nature, not one I can be bothered to have.

re how soon Welbeck falls... well, again, I'm not sure what that has to do with anything, unless he's falling over and hasn't been kicked. He was kicked. Robbo didn't get the ball.

It's a tough, tough pill to swallow coming as late as it did after we'd have two goals ruled out, after losing another player to injury, after having seemingly battled our way to a fantastic three points. None of that changes the simple facts though - he kicked someone in the box without getting the ball.
Logged

Online wige

  • wiggy-woo!
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,714
Re: PL: Brighton 1 vs 1 Liverpool Jota 59 Gross 90 +3 pen
« Reply #925 on: Today at 12:23:40 PM »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 12:19:11 PM
Welbeck went down like he'd been hit by a bus in a completely unnatural way. If Mo Salah had done that he would be accused of diving.

And most times Mo does that, we should have had penalties.
Logged

Offline ep1987

  • Emiliano Insua head coach
  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 353
Re: PL: Brighton 1 vs 1 Liverpool Jota 59 Gross 90 +3 pen
« Reply #926 on: Today at 12:24:18 PM »
VAR" border="0
Logged

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 60,718
Re: PL: Brighton 1 vs 1 Liverpool Jota 59 Gross 90 +3 pen
« Reply #927 on: Today at 12:27:01 PM »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 12:19:11 PM
Welbeck went down like he'd been hit by a bus in a completely unnatural way. If Mo Salah had done that he would be accused of diving.

If I'm honest, I do think it was a penalty (despite actively looking for reasons that it wasn't; does anybody else do this?) but you're right about Welbeck going down. It's like it took him a couple of seconds to register that he'd been kicked, after which he started to go down. And yeah, curiously there was no mention of him diving like there was when Salah got fouled against West Ham.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Online wige

  • wiggy-woo!
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,714
Re: PL: Brighton 1 vs 1 Liverpool Jota 59 Gross 90 +3 pen
« Reply #928 on: Today at 12:27:59 PM »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 12:27:01 PM
If I'm honest, I do think it was a penalty (despite actively looking for reasons that it wasn't; does anybody else do this?) but you're right about Welbeck going down. It's like it took him a couple of seconds to register that he'd been kicked, after which he started to go down. And yeah, curiously there was no mention of him diving like there was when Salah went down against West Ham.

Literally every single time :)
Logged

Offline Tuco Ramírez

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 78
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Brighton 1 vs 1 Liverpool Jota 59 Gross 90 +3 pen
« Reply #929 on: Today at 12:34:00 PM »
It's hard to have much faith in these Officials,  when you see the ridiculously  soft free kicks given against us in every game... the opposition  player goes to ground it's an automatic foul,  it seems like a theme this season.   

Any sort of penalty incident has you fearing the worse...



Logged

Online Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,294
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: PL: Brighton 1 vs 1 Liverpool Jota 59 Gross 90 +3 pen
« Reply #930 on: Today at 12:34:27 PM »
Quote from: aggerdid on Yesterday at 04:04:28 PM
I think for me, and ive tried to articulate this a lot this season, the problem is penalties are being given for any infringement in the box regardless of whether it was a goal scoring chance and with VAR reviewing everything I think its time to strip back the rules and question why is a penalty given. Like the sheffield fella against us is on the edge of the box going across the goal, never gonna score pen. Today welbeck terrible play, bit of contact balls gone, never gonna score, he lands takes 2 steps and realises in 2020 thats a pen. Its terrible management of the sport. Andy carroll vs spurs. Going nowhere pen. Never gonna score. Its every week
I agree with you. I know it's probably a niche view but I think penalties should be a rare occurance, only when near-certain goal scoring oppostunities have been prevented by a foul or a handball. The penalty, then, is a kind of recompense for the goal that probably would have been scored. 

For all other fouls in the area there should be some other kind of sanction. A direct or indirect free kick (depending on the offence), maybe a special kind of free kick that is more advantagous than normal, or even a sinbinning of the fouling player for ten minutes or something.

It's true we don't want attacking players unceremonioulsy hacked about but we also want players to try and score goals instead of diving and playacting and trying to win penalties, or a team essentially getting a free goal because someone on the far edge of the box, going nowhere and with no chance of scoring or creating a goal scoring opportunity, gets tapped on the shin.
Logged
Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something

"So that is where you'll find me; in the dust and the desolation, the gaps and the ghost towns. The eerie empty places and lost turns of the world"

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 60,718
Re: PL: Brighton 1 vs 1 Liverpool Jota 59 Gross 90 +3 pen
« Reply #931 on: Today at 12:35:31 PM »
Quote from: wige on Today at 12:27:59 PM
Literally every single time :)

heh, I was hoping Robertson got the ball or Welbeck was offside or something, unfortunately it wasn't to be.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Offline ep1987

  • Emiliano Insua head coach
  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 353
Re: PL: Brighton 1 vs 1 Liverpool Jota 59 Gross 90 +3 pen
« Reply #932 on: Today at 12:37:43 PM »
Quote from: wige on Today at 12:15:22 PM
Because a player can't reach the ball doesn't mean kicking him isn't a foul. If someone boots someone on the shin in centre-mid off the ball and seen - he's sent off.

The above isn't even close to being an argument

Doing something that's part of the game (clearing the ball) isn't violent conduct.

If a striker is in the act of shooting and kicks a defender who has slid his foot in between him and the ball from behind then it's the attacker that gets the free-kick or penalty. Sometimes the defender might get the faintest touch on the ball (but not take it away from the striker); i don't see how this materially changes the situation as the attacker has been impeded without the defender winning the ball.
Logged

Offline nyrrard

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 270
  • at the end of the storm there's a Golden sky!
Re: PL: Brighton 1 vs 1 Liverpool Jota 59 Gross 90 +3 pen
« Reply #933 on: Today at 12:37:49 PM »
Time for a new break. Quit watching after the everton VAR, hoping it would get better. Need a new break after this BS. Hopefully VAR is gone after 5+ games. Such a shame the game is getting destroyed seeing as this is the greatest team of a lifetime!

FFS, no fun
Logged

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,250
Re: PL: Brighton 1 vs 1 Liverpool Jota 59 Gross 90 +3 pen
« Reply #934 on: Today at 12:42:00 PM »
Look at the takedown of Jota in the box last week against Leicester - VAR said the contact that occurred - even though it wiped him out - was fine.  And yet, yesterday the contact that occurred, that was minimal, and had no effect on the play - overturned by  VAR.
Logged

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,250
Re: PL: Brighton 1 vs 1 Liverpool Jota 59 Gross 90 +3 pen
« Reply #935 on: Today at 12:43:23 PM »
Quote from: Tuco Ramírez on Today at 12:34:00 PM
It's hard to have much faith in these Officials,  when you see the ridiculously  soft free kicks given against us in every game... the opposition  player goes to ground it's an automatic foul,  it seems like a theme this season.   

Any sort of penalty incident has you fearing the worse...





5 minutes before - Nat Phillips was whistled for a foul giving Brighton a dangerous free kick - because Welbecks head hit his when they went to contest a ball in the air.
Logged

Online number 168

  • Bootle - Aigburth Vale. Mon-Sat evenings, Sundays & Bank Holidays only. Arl fart clearly past his sell-his-season-ticket-by-date.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,175
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Brighton 1 vs 1 Liverpool Jota 59 Gross 90 +3 pen
« Reply #936 on: Today at 12:45:06 PM »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 12:15:59 PM
Explain to me how it is. Or how it is even a foul. As I said earlier, what would Robbo have done differently if Wellbeck's foot was not there? Nothing. He carried out a legitimate action and Wellbeck did the same. The two feet clashed. No foul, no penalty, carry on with the game.

You can tell a foul usually because the fouling player's movement is different to what he would have done if the fouled player was not present. There'd have been no difference in this instance.
You could even argue the Welbecks foot was raised and studs showing which posed a danger to Robbo clearing the ball. It is farcical now that contact equals foul. There was no intent from Robbo who made a legitimate attempt to clear the ball. Welbeck, VAR and the ref simply took the opportunity to award a pen based on contact. Slyvan Distain said something useful, that its now about the rules not the game. Unfortunately the rules seem to be whatever the VAR guy thinks they are. Its a mess in my opinion.
Logged

Online latortuga

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,547
Re: PL: Brighton 1 vs 1 Liverpool Jota 59 Gross 90 +3 pen
« Reply #937 on: Today at 12:45:25 PM »
A journalist in pre-season argued the radical idea or not so radical idea that because we'd been extremely fortunate with how things had gone for us last season - winning a bunch of games by the odd goal and winning late - that we may come unstuck by the stat monster known as Regressisaur.

It does feel a bit like there's some truth to that and every 50/50 is going against us.

Logged

Online Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,294
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: PL: Brighton 1 vs 1 Liverpool Jota 59 Gross 90 +3 pen
« Reply #938 on: Today at 12:48:47 PM »
Quote from: wige on Today at 12:23:02 PM
I did in the post you quoted.

If Robbo did the same and Welbeck wasn't there, he'd have missed the ball all the same.
Would there have been any difference in his action? Missing the ball is not an illegitimate action

I'm not just being red-tinted, I'm trying to get a technical understanding of what makes a foul a foul, bearing in mind that contact does not automatically mean a foul - although many peoiple seem to think it does. I think a good rule of thumb is that in a foul the fouling player's action is either directed, excessive or altered from what they would have done absent the fouled player.

I'll try and watch this incident again, but from memory I thnk it was a clash - no fault either side; two players going to occupy the same pace with their feet. Not a foul.
Quote
He was there, Robbo did miss the ball, he did hit Welbeck.

Which does not automatically make it a foul
Quote
If that's against us every single one of us is claiming penalty
Possibly true but still, that does not automatically make it a penalty


Quote
, and rightfully so. At what point did we all start making excuses for kicking people not being fouls? It always has been.
Now we get to the nub of it. 'Kicking people' is a specific type of action. Do you think Robbo's intention was to kick Wellbeck? Was his action recklessly endangering an opponent?

Quote
None of that changes the simple facts though - he kicked someone in the box without getting the ball.
And once more. You have characterised the action as a kick, as that makes it seem more intentional and directed. I say it was a 50-50 clash; no fault either side. Do you think Robbo either a)intended to kick Wellbeck or b) his action was ouit of control, excessive or reckless?
Logged
Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something

"So that is where you'll find me; in the dust and the desolation, the gaps and the ghost towns. The eerie empty places and lost turns of the world"

Online Gainsbarre

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,016
Re: PL: Brighton 1 vs 1 Liverpool Jota 59 Gross 90 +3 pen
« Reply #939 on: Today at 12:56:04 PM »
I think some of you make the same mistake as the incompetent ref on the VAR. Is there a contact, yes, sure. Is it warranting a penalty? Well, if you say yes, there should be between 5-10 penalties per TEAM per GAME. Basically any second corner should result in a pen. Slightest push and hold are penalties. It's a different game to what we have watched. If you start making calls without consistency, like we have today, it only creates a sense of injustice. Why is not Salah agains Villa a pen? Why the pen for West Brom against United is not given?

There are two problems: how VAR is used and what is the threshold for penalty. Welbeck reaching back for a lost ball, getting kicked in the boot and walking for 2 meters afterwards, surely would never be reaching a penalty threshold and It didn't, because the ref didn't gave it. It also should never be decided on slow motion VAR replay. IF you do that, you need then to find the consistency for all such decisions and explain to the players and the public how/what are the criteria. And if you choose to do that, I'm sure the game will be renamed penaltyball.. quite soon. Players will spend their time claiming a penalty every time someone falls in the penalty area.. oh, wait, that's what we already have now. I wonder why?!
« Last Edit: Today at 01:04:11 PM by Gainsbarre »
Logged
"Blackstone was targeted by Internet terrorists," Hicks said. "It absolutely had an impact on them."

Online latortuga

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,547
Re: PL: Brighton 1 vs 1 Liverpool Jota 59 Gross 90 +3 pen
« Reply #940 on: Today at 12:56:56 PM »
I think Robbo's kick was clumsy and one of a player at the end of a game playing under fatigue.  Unlucky, but always a penalty for me and seems to be consistently being punished across Europe at the moment.

I can see the argument - what is Robbo suppose to do with Welbeck hanging his leg out - but the contact is initiated by Robbo and the ref interpreted as such once he saw it on the replay. 
Logged

Online Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,294
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: PL: Brighton 1 vs 1 Liverpool Jota 59 Gross 90 +3 pen
« Reply #941 on: Today at 12:58:51 PM »
Quote from: number 168 on Today at 12:45:06 PM
You could even argue the Welbecks foot was raised and studs showing which posed a danger to Robbo clearing the ball. It is farcical now that contact equals foul. There was no intent from Robbo who made a legitimate attempt to clear the ball. Welbeck, VAR and the ref simply took the opportunity to award a pen based on contact. Slyvan Distain said something useful, that its now about the rules not the game. Unfortunately the rules seem to be whatever the VAR guy thinks they are. Its a mess in my opinion.
Agree with the whole post and specifically the bolded part, I've said something similar several times now, about how in several cases now the rules now exist just for the sake of being rules, not for the sake of something bigger which the rules are there to govern or prevent.

In particular players are now classed as offisde because they are offisde, not because they are gaining an advantage. A set of rules have been declared which render a player offside and the test is whether they fall foul of those rules. The test no longer seems to be 'is the player gaining an illegal advantage'.

We can have it like that if we want, but persoanlly I am not in favour. I think it would be good for FIFA to instigate a genuine discussion involving all interested parties - inc. viewers and fans - as to what we want offside to be. It seems to me like we've lost sight of what it was originally intended to be, so we should at least evaluate whether we're happy with it being something else.
Logged
Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something

"So that is where you'll find me; in the dust and the desolation, the gaps and the ghost towns. The eerie empty places and lost turns of the world"

Offline ep1987

  • Emiliano Insua head coach
  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 353
Re: PL: Brighton 1 vs 1 Liverpool Jota 59 Gross 90 +3 pen
« Reply #942 on: Today at 01:00:16 PM »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 12:34:27 PM
I agree with you. I know it's probably a niche view but I think penalties should be a rare occurance, only when near-certain goal scoring oppostunities have been prevented by a foul or a handball. The penalty, then, is a kind of recompense for the goal that probably would have been scored. 

For all other fouls in the area there should be some other kind of sanction. A direct or indirect free kick (depending on the offence), maybe a special kind of free kick that is more advantagous than normal, or even a sinbinning of the fouling player for ten minutes or something.

It's true we don't want attacking players unceremonioulsy hacked about but we also want players to try and score goals instead of diving and playacting and trying to win penalties, or a team essentially getting a free goal because someone on the far edge of the box, going nowhere and with no chance of scoring or creating a goal scoring opportunity, gets tapped on the shin.

When giving yellow cards referees (should) take into account where on the pitch the foul occurred and to what extent it halted an attack; indiscriminate fouling in or near the box should result in a lot of cautions if the game was/is officiated properly. I think near certain is too high a standard though for penalties. For me the test should be whether a free-kick (details below) puts the attacking team in a clearly worse position and if it does then a penalty should be awarded.

The solution for non denial of goal scoring opportunity fouls in the area is a free-kick outside of the box anywhere on an imaginary line between the centre of the goal and where the foul took place. Same would apply for fouls outside the box (currently it's better to be fouled 22 yards from goal than 19 yards) and denial of goal scoring opportunity outside the box would result in a penalty in order to prevent the cynical fouls often seen toward the end of games.

Add quicker offside decisions (improved software that gives 10cm benefit of doubt to the attacker and only requires the VAR to select the frame) and football is saved ;-)
Logged

Online wige

  • wiggy-woo!
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,714
Re: PL: Brighton 1 vs 1 Liverpool Jota 59 Gross 90 +3 pen
« Reply #943 on: Today at 01:05:10 PM »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 12:48:47 PM
Would there have been any difference in his action? Missing the ball is not an illegitimate action

I'm not just being red-tinted, I'm trying to get a technical understanding of what makes a foul a foul, bearing in mind that contact does not automatically mean a foul - although many peoiple seem to think it does. I think a good rule of thumb is that in a foul the fouling player's action is either directed, excessive or altered from what they would have done absent the fouled player.

I'll try and watch this incident again, but from memory I thnk it was a clash - no fault either side; two players going to occupy the same pace with their feet. Not a foul. 
Which does not automatically make it a foulPossibly true but still, that does not automatically make it a penalty

Now we get to the nub of it. 'Kicking people' is a specific type of action. Do you think Robbo's intention was to kick Wellbeck? Was his action recklessly endangering an opponent?
And once more. You have characterised the action as a kick, as that makes it seem more intentional and directed. I say it was a 50-50 clash; no fault either side. Do you think Robbo either a)intended to kick Wellbeck or b) his action was ouit of control, excessive or reckless?

I think when we start breaking things out like this we get a little lost for the trees.

The way I see it is pretty simple (ignoring that I'm a massive red and it involved a red) A defender went to clear the ball in the area. The defender missed the ball and kicked an opponent. I don't think it was a tap, or a brush of feet, or a coming together. It was a pretty 'wild' swipe at the ball. (understandably so, I'm not trying to blame Robertson here btw).

I think all that added together makes it a foul. I've seen it all the times it was shown in real-time and slow-mo, I think it's a foul.

If others want to disagree that's fine, but I don't think we were robbed by an awful decision for the pen or either of the offsides. I've not yet seen an argument that comes anywhere close to changing my mind, and some are barely arguments.  It fucking hurt and stung and pissed me off at the time, but that's because of the context of the game/season/injuries/timing. It's why I waited a day to calm down, otherwise I'd have probably been screaming 'bias/bullshit/they're all out to get us' too. I don't think 'they' are.
Logged

Online S

  • pineless
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,752
  • Tonight, Tonight
Re: PL: Brighton 1 vs 1 Liverpool Jota 59 Gross 90 +3 pen
« Reply #944 on: Today at 01:06:19 PM »
Been preoccupied with our own performance. It was so sad to see Lallana trot off after a few short minutes. Poor guy.
Logged

Online S

  • pineless
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,752
  • Tonight, Tonight
Re: PL: Brighton 1 vs 1 Liverpool Jota 59 Gross 90 +3 pen
« Reply #945 on: Today at 01:06:53 PM »
Quote from: wige on Today at 01:05:10 PM
I think when we start breaking things out like this we get a little lost for the trees.

The way I see it is pretty simple (ignoring that I'm a massive red and it involved a red) A defender went to clear the ball in the area. The defender missed the ball and kicked an opponent. I don't think it was a tap, or a brush of feet, or a coming together. It was a pretty 'wild' swipe at the ball. (understandably so, I'm not trying to blame Robertson here btw).

I think all that added together makes it a foul. I've seen it all the times it was shown in real-time and slow-mo, I think it's a foul.

If others want to disagree that's fine, but I don't think we were robbed by an awful decision for the pen or either of the offsides. I've not yet seen an argument that comes anywhere close to changing my mind, and some are barely arguments.  It fucking hurt and stung and pissed me off at the time, but that's because of the context of the game/season/injuries/timing. It's why I waited a day to calm down, otherwise I'd have probably been screaming 'bias/bullshit/they're all out to get us' too. I don't think 'they' are.
Thats the way I see it too.
Logged

Online wige

  • wiggy-woo!
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,714
Re: PL: Brighton 1 vs 1 Liverpool Jota 59 Gross 90 +3 pen
« Reply #946 on: Today at 01:09:25 PM »
Quote from: ep1987 on Today at 12:37:43 PM
Doing something that's part of the game (clearing the ball) isn't violent conduct.

I didn't say it was. I used a different example to say that you can't just kick a player without getting the ball

Quote from: ep1987 on Today at 12:37:43 PM
If a striker is in the act of shooting and kicks a defender who has slid his foot in between him and the ball from behind then it's the attacker that gets the free-kick or penalty.

Do they?! Is there an example of this? I might be being dumb/stupid/forgetful here - but that doesn't sound or seem right?. So a striker is clear in the area. a defender gets back and puts himself between the attacker and the ball without touching the attacker. the attacker kicks the defender. the attacker wins a foul!?!

Logged

Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,496
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: PL: Brighton 1 vs 1 Liverpool Jota 59 Gross 90 +3 pen
« Reply #947 on: Today at 01:11:11 PM »
Quote from: wige on Today at 01:05:10 PM
I think when we start breaking things out like this we get a little lost for the trees.

The way I see it is pretty simple (ignoring that I'm a massive red and it involved a red) A defender went to clear the ball in the area. The defender missed the ball and kicked an opponent. I don't think it was a tap, or a brush of feet, or a coming together. It was a pretty 'wild' swipe at the ball. (understandably so, I'm not trying to blame Robertson here btw).

I think all that added together makes it a foul. I've seen it all the times it was shown in real-time and slow-mo, I think it's a foul.

If others want to disagree that's fine, but I don't think we were robbed by an awful decision for the pen or either of the offsides. I've not yet seen an argument that comes anywhere close to changing my mind, and some are barely arguments.  It fucking hurt and stung and pissed me off at the time, but that's because of the context of the game/season/injuries/timing. It's why I waited a day to calm down, otherwise I'd have probably been screaming 'bias/bullshit/they're all out to get us' too. I don't think 'they' are.

So if an attacker gets a shot off on goal in the box and its saved / missed but a defender slides in and catches him then its a penalty?

Also, its not a clear and obvious error. In real time, no one appeals for it.
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Online wige

  • wiggy-woo!
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,714
Re: PL: Brighton 1 vs 1 Liverpool Jota 59 Gross 90 +3 pen
« Reply #948 on: Today at 01:14:26 PM »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 01:11:11 PM
So if an attacker gets a shot off on goal in the box and its saved / missed but a defender slides in and catches him then its a penalty?

to be honest, I've always questioned why these aren't. You see time and time again players get absolutely wiped out, late, but apparently the shot negates the foul!? Anywhere else on the pitch that's a foul. Never understood it.

Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 01:11:11 PM
Also, its not a clear and obvious error. In real time, no one appeals for it.

Agree - but this falls into VAR and the complete thunderfuck that it's implementation has been. It doesn't change, to my mind, that it was a foul.
Logged

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,250
Re: PL: Brighton 1 vs 1 Liverpool Jota 59 Gross 90 +3 pen
« Reply #949 on: Today at 01:15:18 PM »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 01:11:11 PM
So if an attacker gets a shot off on goal in the box and its saved / missed but a defender slides in and catches him then its a penalty?

Also, its not a clear and obvious error. In real time, no one appeals for it.

See Jota last week. Didnt get a penalty.
Logged

Online Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,294
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: PL: Brighton 1 vs 1 Liverpool Jota 59 Gross 90 +3 pen
« Reply #950 on: Today at 01:21:05 PM »
I still don't really get it; surely a foul has to be either intended or liable to endanger an opponent? Swinging to clear a ball (whether you get the ball or not) with no intent or directed movement towards an opponent, is neither of those things.

Wellbeck in this case did not have to put his foot in; that he did is also not illegal. It was just two player going for a ball that was there to be contested - unless I'm misremembering.

I think a lot of this comes down to the old chestnut about contact=foul which, of course, does not automatically follow.

However I see we're not going to agree. For my part I will endeavour to rewatch the incident in real time and slow mo, in case I'm misremembering.
« Last Edit: Today at 01:23:47 PM by Ghost Town »
Logged
Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something

"So that is where you'll find me; in the dust and the desolation, the gaps and the ghost towns. The eerie empty places and lost turns of the world"

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,250
Re: PL: Brighton 1 vs 1 Liverpool Jota 59 Gross 90 +3 pen
« Reply #951 on: Today at 01:24:41 PM »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 01:21:05 PM
I still don't really get it; surely a foul has to be either intended or liable to endanger an opponent? Swinging to clear a ball (whether you get the ball or not) with no intent or directed movement towards an opponent, is neither of those things.

Wellbeck in this case did not have to put his foot in; that he did is also not illegal. It was just two player going for a ball that was there to be contested - unless I'm misremembering.

I think a lot of this comes down to the old chestnut about contact=foul which, of course, does not automatically follow.

However I see we're not going to agree. For my part I will endeavour to rewatch the incident in real time and slow mo, in case I'm misremembering.

Cant it be as simple as - we got screwed by a poor system, poor refs, and no common sense? Again.
Logged

Online RedSamba

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,092
  • EUROPEAN ROYALTY
Re: PL: Brighton 1 vs 1 Liverpool Jota 59 Gross 90 +3 pen
« Reply #952 on: Today at 01:33:58 PM »
Stonewall penalties. The real fuckery was the disallowed goal.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 19 20 21 22 23 [24]   Go Up
« previous next »
 