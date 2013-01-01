I think some of you make the same mistake as the incompetent ref on the VAR. Is there a contact, yes, sure. Is it warranting a penalty? Well, if you say yes, there should be between 5-10 penalties per TEAM per GAME. Basically any second corner should result in a pen. Slightest push and hold are penalties. It's a different game to what we have watched. If you start making calls without consistency, like we have today, it only creates a sense of injustice. Why is not Salah agains Villa a pen? Why the pen for West Brom against United is not given?



There are two problems: how VAR is used and what is the threshold for penalty. Welbeck reaching back for a lost ball, getting kicked in the boot and walking for 2 meters afterwards, surely would never be reaching a penalty threshold and It didn't, because the ref didn't gave it. It also should never be decided on slow motion VAR replay. IF you do that, you need then to find the consistency for all such decisions and explain to the players and the public how/what are the criteria. And if you choose to do that, I'm sure the game will be renamed penaltyball.. quite soon. Players will spend their time claiming a penalty every time someone falls in the penalty area.. oh, wait, that's what we already have now. I wonder why?!