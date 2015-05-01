« previous next »
Author Topic: PL: Brighton 1 vs 1 Liverpool Jota 59 Gross 90 +3 pen  (Read 22706 times)

Online ep1987

Re: PL: Brighton 1 vs 1 Liverpool Jota 59 Gross 90 +3 pen
« Reply #880 on: Yesterday at 10:17:29 PM »
Quote from: jamie_c on Yesterday at 09:41:21 PM
Seriously you think it's a referee sat there with a mouse drawing the lines.....

They are computer generated....


The VAR selects the reference points for the attacker while the line for the defence is present on the screen. He can then adjust reference points for both and observe the lines moving. It's a flawed process that allows for implicit bias. Not against a particular team as such, but more likely to favor the home team/trailing team/underdogs (as has been shown in several studies on officiating in other sports) or to confirm his initial assumption (based on a 2D image often taken from an imperfect angle).
Offline Risto

Re: PL: Brighton 1 vs 1 Liverpool Jota 59 Gross 90 +3 pen
« Reply #881 on: Yesterday at 10:18:03 PM »
Quote from: Charlie Adams fried egg on Yesterday at 10:13:25 PM
Fucking hell. We got told last year that close quarters handballs shouldnt be given. Trent was less that a yard away, hands in natural position and didnt move his hand towards the ball.

Some of the calls on here are ridiculous

I think it was more as an example that VAR is already being implemented this way. That time the goal didn't get overturned because it would have been an obvious error like you said to overturn it. My issue is not the technology by itself but the ridiculous ways it can be implemented for potential two goal turnarounds based on the subjective decision from a 4th official to make the call or not.
Offline Heritage

Re: PL: Brighton 1 vs 1 Liverpool Jota 59 Gross 90 +3 pen
« Reply #882 on: Yesterday at 10:25:46 PM »
The level of fucking crying in this thread. You can always count on refs putting in a poor performance but so did we. You have to play well enough that even if every decision goes against us we can still secure 3 pts (against Brighton at least).

To the people in this thread saying they quit on the season and the refs are conspiring against us not other teams wah wah wah.... good riddance. Absolutely spoiled rotten.
Online John C

Re: PL: Brighton 1 vs 1 Liverpool Jota 59 Gross 90 +3 pen
« Reply #883 on: Yesterday at 10:29:46 PM »
No over reaction, but if you're going to come on this site and allege brothel incidents without firm sources you'll be banned permanently.

This is a private forum that you've joined, it isn't one that allows you free speech about any fucking shit you want.
Offline keyop

Re: PL: Brighton 1 vs 1 Liverpool Jota 59 Gross 90 +3 pen
« Reply #884 on: Today at 10:23:48 AM »
On a positive note, that's 5 games unbeaten in the league since losing Virgil, and top of the league with an injury ravaged squad. Things could be a lot worse.
Offline LallanaInPyjamas

Re: PL: Brighton 1 vs 1 Liverpool Jota 59 Gross 90 +3 pen
« Reply #885 on: Today at 10:40:48 AM »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Yesterday at 08:51:27 PM
What was wrong with his selections?

Neco Williams and Minamino aren't up to it unfortunately, and starting Mane in midweek rather than yesterday was madness. He's our most important player.
Offline a treeless whopper

Re: PL: Brighton 1 vs 1 Liverpool Jota 59 Gross 90 +3 pen
« Reply #886 on: Today at 10:41:28 AM »
Unlike most I actually think it was a penalty. Welbeck could have anticipated the contact better rather than reacting so slowly.
Offline a treeless whopper

Re: PL: Brighton 1 vs 1 Liverpool Jota 59 Gross 90 +3 pen
« Reply #887 on: Today at 10:42:58 AM »
Quote from: LallanaInPyjamas on Today at 10:40:48 AM
Neco Williams and Minamino aren't up to it unfortunately, and starting Mane in midweek rather than yesterday was madness. He's our most important player.

Not sure we had a choice but to choose Minamino and Williams.
Offline Ratboy3G

Re: PL: Brighton 1 vs 1 Liverpool Jota 59 Gross 90 +3 pen
« Reply #888 on: Today at 10:43:31 AM »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 10:41:28 AM
Unlike most I actually think it was a penalty. Welbeck could have anticipated the contact better rather than reacting so slowly.

I agree, I thought it was a penalty as well.
Offline The G in Gerrard

Re: PL: Brighton 1 vs 1 Liverpool Jota 59 Gross 90 +3 pen
« Reply #889 on: Today at 10:43:40 AM »
The ref had a clear view of the incident. I just don't see the point of going to the side to review it cause he will always change his mind.

The Salah offside is just tedious now.
Offline na fir dearg

Re: PL: Brighton 1 vs 1 Liverpool Jota 59 Gross 90 +3 pen
« Reply #890 on: Today at 10:44:09 AM »
According to BBC we only had 6 shots yesterday, only 2 on target (probably 8 and 4 if you count the disallowed goals) - I think that is a bit low for us

We didn't play that well in the first half, Brighton should have been ahead. They played quite well, it was annoying that they kept going and didn't give up, credit to them and their manager

If the Mane goal isn't offside then I believe the game is over, Brighton don't come back. We are not at full strength right now, I think we will drop the odd point here and there, as other teams will, not a disaster
Offline LallanaInPyjamas

Re: PL: Brighton 1 vs 1 Liverpool Jota 59 Gross 90 +3 pen
« Reply #891 on: Today at 10:47:04 AM »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 10:42:58 AM
Not sure we had a choice but to choose Minamino and Williams.

Course we did. Minamino instead of Manè Wednesday, Manè yesterday with Milner RB and Hendo from the start for 60.
Offline The G in Gerrard

Re: PL: Brighton 1 vs 1 Liverpool Jota 59 Gross 90 +3 pen
« Reply #892 on: Today at 10:48:46 AM »
I love Jürgen. He was spot on.
Offline a treeless whopper

Re: PL: Brighton 1 vs 1 Liverpool Jota 59 Gross 90 +3 pen
« Reply #893 on: Today at 10:50:00 AM »
Quote from: LallanaInPyjamas on Today at 10:47:04 AM
Course we did. Minamino instead of Manè Wednesday, Manè yesterday with Milner RB and Hendo from the start for 60.

Milner was needed in midfield and if Henderson could have started then he would have.
Online Nick110581

Re: PL: Brighton 1 vs 1 Liverpool Jota 59 Gross 90 +3 pen
« Reply #894 on: Today at 10:50:10 AM »
Quote from: LallanaInPyjamas on Today at 10:47:04 AM
Course we did. Minamino instead of Manè Wednesday, Manè yesterday with Milner RB and Hendo from the start for 60.

The side we choose was absolutely fine yesterday.

You have to trust the Manager / Medical Team to get things right given current circumstances.
Offline Pradan

Re: PL: Brighton 1 vs 1 Liverpool Jota 59 Gross 90 +3 pen
« Reply #895 on: Today at 10:50:43 AM »
Quote from: na fir dearg on Today at 10:44:09 AM
According to BBC we only had 6 shots yesterday, only 2 on target (probably 8 and 4 if you count the disallowed goals) - I think that is a bit low for us

We didn't play that well in the first half, Brighton should have been ahead. They played quite well, it was annoying that they kept going and didn't give up, credit to them and their manager

If the Mane goal isn't offside then I believe the game is over, Brighton don't come back. We are not at full strength right now, I think we will drop the odd point here and there, as other teams will, not a disaster
I don't think its right to be criticising the performance when we played 12.30 off a Wednesday night game, and have near a dozen players out injured.
Online IanZG

Re: PL: Brighton 1 vs 1 Liverpool Jota 59 Gross 90 +3 pen
« Reply #896 on: Today at 10:51:12 AM »
Quote from: LallanaInPyjamas on Today at 10:47:04 AM
Course we did. Minamino instead of Manè Wednesday, Manè yesterday with Milner RB and Hendo from the start for 60.

Very easy to say in hindsight, but it was the right choice to go as strong as possible against Atalanta in order to try and secure qualification early and have an extra few games to rest. Now that we know we lost, I would've preferred we start the U18s against Atalanta and lose by a dozen or so goals, but at the time it seemed like the correct choice. Had we not conceded that stupid penalty at the end (for which neither Minamino nor Williams were at fault), nobody would be asking questions about the lineup yesterday nor during the week...
Offline Pradan

Re: PL: Brighton 1 vs 1 Liverpool Jota 59 Gross 90 +3 pen
« Reply #897 on: Today at 10:52:42 AM »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 10:41:28 AM
Unlike most I actually think it was a penalty. Welbeck could have anticipated the contact better rather than reacting so slowly.
Was it a clear and obvious error in order  for it to be overturned?

Offline LallanaInPyjamas

Re: PL: Brighton 1 vs 1 Liverpool Jota 59 Gross 90 +3 pen
« Reply #898 on: Today at 10:53:10 AM »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 10:50:10 AM
The side we choose was absolutely fine yesterday.

You have to trust the Manager / Medical Team to get things right given current circumstances.

The side we chose struggled to create anything against a side which will finish somewhere between 13th and 16th ... not great. Our best player should be prioritised for the league not the CL group stages when one win against a Danish side with a League One budget puts us through
Offline The G in Gerrard

Re: PL: Brighton 1 vs 1 Liverpool Jota 59 Gross 90 +3 pen
« Reply #899 on: Today at 10:53:19 AM »
Quote from: LallanaInPyjamas on Today at 10:47:04 AM
Course we did. Minamino instead of Manè Wednesday, Manè yesterday with Milner RB and Hendo from the start for 60.
Minamino should have started ahead of Origi on Wednesday not Mane. Klopp was absolutely correct resting Sadio on Saturday. Milner should have rested on Saturday if anything not been at right back.
Offline a treeless whopper

Re: PL: Brighton 1 vs 1 Liverpool Jota ‘59 Gross 90 +3 pen
« Reply #900 on: Today at 10:53:26 AM »
The Shaqiri and Keita injuries have killed us really. Obviously we knew the long term problems of Thiago, Van Dijk, Oxlade-Chamberlain and Gomez. But losing 2 squad players who dont play that much has really caused us a problem.

In the summer I wonder if availability and fitness will guide our decision making in terms of who remains. There might be some big names we choose to turn over.
Offline Ratboy3G

Re: PL: Brighton 1 vs 1 Liverpool Jota 59 Gross 90 +3 pen
« Reply #901 on: Today at 10:54:35 AM »
Quote from: Pradan on Today at 10:52:42 AM
Was it a clear and obvious error in order  for it to be overturned?



I thought so. It was a penalty and the ref didn't give it. Therefore a clear and obvious error, no?
Offline LallanaInPyjamas

Re: PL: Brighton 1 vs 1 Liverpool Jota 59 Gross 90 +3 pen
« Reply #902 on: Today at 10:54:41 AM »
Quote from: IanZG on Today at 10:51:12 AM
Very easy to say in hindsight, but it was the right choice to go as strong as possible against Atalanta in order to try and secure qualification early and have an extra few games to rest. Now that we know we lost, I would've preferred we start the U18s against Atalanta and lose by a dozen or so goals, but at the time it seemed like the correct choice. Had we not conceded that stupid penalty at the end (for which neither Minamino nor Williams were at fault), nobody would be asking questions about the lineup yesterday nor during the week...

He didn't go as strong as possible though, he went half way house vs Atalanta and the same again yesterday, my main gripe is Mane being chosen for the CL when we have enough evidence now that we're a much worse side without him
Online IanZG

Re: PL: Brighton 1 vs 1 Liverpool Jota 59 Gross 90 +3 pen
« Reply #903 on: Today at 11:00:17 AM »
Quote from: LallanaInPyjamas on Today at 10:54:41 AM
He didn't go as strong as possible though, he went half way house vs Atalanta and the same again yesterday, my main gripe is Mane being chosen for the CL when we have enough evidence now that we're a much worse side without him

That's fair, "as strong as possible" wasn't the right description, should've said something along the lines of "stronger than I expected".
Online fucking appalled

Re: PL: Brighton 1 vs 1 Liverpool Jota 59 Gross 90 +3 pen
« Reply #904 on: Today at 11:12:11 AM »
Quote from: S on Yesterday at 08:26:26 PM
Not disagreeing with this statement, just saying that its the same for every team. Some are acting like its all scripted against us. If youve watched PL games regularly over the last year or so, youll see it happen to every team. Our biases just dont dwell on those games.

I wont disagree with anyone who wants rid of VAR. I take issue with the idea that its all against us. That seems a little paranoid.

I dont want to put words in your mouth (or in your posts), but I think what you seem to take issue most with is anything that takes away your ability to be negative about this team. If theres a legitimate gripe about officiating this season, which there has been on numerous occasions, youre always amongst the first to try and play that down.

The reason we won the title so comfortably last season was that we were so good at just winning games. That doesnt work when weve got officials, like Oliver, Coote, Atwell and Friend this season, who seemingly want to decide games themselves. By rights we should be five clear right now and the reason were not is solely down to officiating. Without their bizarre decision making, often going against VAR guidelines wed have another two ugly wins. If we have officials taking away that ability to win ugly it makes our job a lot harder, which is why its so impressive what these players are doing this season and why its horrible to still see the negativity from yourself and others.
Online Andy82lfc

Re: PL: Brighton 1 vs 1 Liverpool Jota 59 Gross 90 +3 pen
« Reply #905 on: Today at 11:12:45 AM »
Quote from: keyop on Today at 10:23:48 AM
On a positive note, that's 5 games unbeaten in the league since losing Virgil, and top of the league with an injury ravaged squad. Things could be a lot worse.

Yeah I think its a great achievement and add to that the clear battering we are getting from VAR and the bias or coincidentally incompetent refs, whichever way you want to look at it.

I think with everything weve been battered with top of the league as it stands by a small margin is not what Klopp wants as he will feel we should rightly be further ahead, but its great considering the above.

In my view with all of the massive problems anyone second guessing Klopps selections, without even having any fitness data or anything, is really unfair. Imo Klopp managing all this shit right now is doing as good a job if not better than he ever has done in his whole time at the club.
Offline LallanaInPyjamas

Re: PL: Brighton 1 vs 1 Liverpool Jota 59 Gross 90 +3 pen
« Reply #906 on: Today at 11:18:55 AM »
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 11:12:11 AM
I dont want to put words in your mouth (or in your posts), but I think what you seem to take issue most with is anything that takes away your ability to be negative about this team. If theres a legitimate gripe about officiating this season, which there has been on numerous occasions, youre always amongst the first to try and play that down.

The reason we won the title so comfortably last season was that we were so good at just winning games. That doesnt work when weve got officials, like Oliver, Coote, Atwell and Friend this season, who seemingly want to decide games themselves. By rights we should be five clear right now and the reason were not is solely down to officiating.

We've been absolutely shat on by injuries and refereeing decisions this season, I doubt even our more fair minded rivals would disagree.

Last season we got the rub of the green on a few occasions (but no more than most teams, and less than some) leading to the entire country throwing their toys out of the pram. We know how impressionable our refs are. They will have felt that. So now it's like we're no longer allowed to get borderline decisions go our way because being really good AND getting decisions in your favour shouldn't be allowed.

It's like playing in the FA Cup at a League Two side every fucking week with the ref wanting to be a levelling up hero.
Online jillc

Re: PL: Brighton 1 vs 1 Liverpool Jota 59 Gross 90 +3 pen
« Reply #907 on: Today at 11:40:42 AM »
Quote from: LallanaInPyjamas on Today at 10:54:41 AM
He didn't go as strong as possible though, he went half way house vs Atalanta and the same again yesterday, my main gripe is Mane being chosen for the CL when we have enough evidence now that we're a much worse side without him

Great, so he gets slagged off if he doesn't rotate and gets slagged off when he does. Sometimes managers can't win.
Online fucking appalled

Re: PL: Brighton 1 vs 1 Liverpool Jota 59 Gross 90 +3 pen
« Reply #908 on: Today at 11:42:34 AM »
Quote from: LallanaInPyjamas on Today at 11:18:55 AM
We've been absolutely shat on by injuries and refereeing decisions this season, I doubt even our more fair minded rivals would disagree.

Last season we got the rub of the green on a few occasions (but no more than most teams, and less than some) leading to the entire country throwing their toys out of the pram. We know how impressionable our refs are. They will have felt that. So now it's like we're no longer allowed to get borderline decisions go our way because being really good AND getting decisions in your favour shouldn't be allowed.

It's like playing in the FA Cup at a League Two side every fucking week with the ref wanting to be a levelling up hero.

The worst thing is that if Pickford is sent off, Manes goal stands, Salahs goal stands and no penalty is given on Welbeck literally no one is moaning about it. Theyre the very definition of not being clear and obvious errors (apart from Pickford which is the other way round).
Online Ghost Town

Re: PL: Brighton 1 vs 1 Liverpool Jota 59 Gross 90 +3 pen
« Reply #909 on: Today at 11:44:47 AM »
Quote from: S on Yesterday at 07:15:24 PM

The Welbeck penalty was also the right decision. Robertson kicked his foot with the power he intended to clear the ball with.
So what? How many times does it need to be said that contact does not automatically mean a penalty. Please try not to listen to Alan Shearer. There are actual Laws that govern the game, not Shearer making it up as he goes along.

On the Wellbeck penalty here's my take: imagine that Wellbeck's foot was not there. Would Robbo have done anything different to clear the ball? His foot followed a trajectory needed to make a defensive clearance of the ball. It's his job to do that and he is entirely within his rights to do so. Wellbeck also happened to go for the ball and their two feet clashed.

But how can you possibly call it a penalty when Robbo was simply trying to clear the ball? He initiated the movement when he saw the ball that needed clearing. By the time Wellbeck's foot arrives he is committed to the trajectory.

It simply can't be a penalty. Players need to know that they can carry out their basic legitimate footballing actions without fear that an opposition player might put a limb in their way and thus get a penalty.

Plus you can just as equally, perhaps even more strongly, contend that Wellbeck interfered with a defender making a legitimate clearance by fouling him with his foot. If Robbo had gone down writhing it's quite likely that the free kick would have been given the other way.

Football is mechanistic; it involves legitimate movements and swings of the leg. One of those legitimate movements being carried out should never result in a penalty unless the movement is excessive - more than it needs to be, and thus dangerous or reckless. That was not the case here.
Offline LallanaInPyjamas

Re: PL: Brighton 1 vs 1 Liverpool Jota 59 Gross 90 +3 pen
« Reply #910 on: Today at 11:48:28 AM »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 11:40:42 AM
Great, so he gets slagged off if he doesn't rotate and gets slagged off when he does. Sometimes managers can't win.

Eh? Of course he has to rotate, his job is to rotate to give us a better chance of winning the more important football matches....this week that was Brighton.

I'm not talking with hindsight here, I found mane's inclusion from the start Wednesday absolutely baffling, and when the rumoured team went around for yesterday I was amazed. It would take a much bigger injury crisis for Neco Williams and Minamino to be in a league XI....for me....on this football forum where we are supposed to share views, right? No ones slagging him off.
Online Ghost Town

Re: PL: Brighton 1 vs 1 Liverpool Jota 59 Gross 90 +3 pen
« Reply #911 on: Today at 11:51:45 AM »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Yesterday at 06:08:41 PM
I'm starting to see the appeal of a European Super League honestly.
What makes you think it will be any better? For starters if the SL was a full weekly league they would almost certainly use our refs as well as some from abroad. Hell, they might even hire PGMOL, as they are the, supposedly, experienced local incumbants.

Running away in pursuit of a panacea has never worked, historically, in any field of life. Gving up everything, all our history and heritage for a sunlit upland that doesn't exist would be the height of folly.
Online jillc

Re: PL: Brighton 1 vs 1 Liverpool Jota 59 Gross 90 +3 pen
« Reply #912 on: Today at 11:57:35 AM »
Quote from: LallanaInPyjamas on Today at 11:48:28 AM
Eh? Of course he has to rotate, his job is to rotate to give us a better chance of winning the more important football matches....this week that was Brighton.

I'm not talking with hindsight here, I found mane's inclusion from the start Wednesday absolutely baffling, and when the rumoured team went around for yesterday I was amazed. It would take a much bigger injury crisis for Neco Williams and Minamino to be in a league XI....for me....on this football forum where we are supposed to share views, right? No ones slagging him off.

Yes. but what people are not taking into account is he will be getting up to date info on the condition of each player from the medical people. So, that can always have a knock on effect on when one particular player gets rotated. I knew Mane would be rested in one of those games, he probably went strong in the Atalanta game upfront because he had hoped we'd score early and get the result. That being the case, it didn't surprise me that he rested Mane for the Brighton game. We had Salah, Bobby and Jota up front without those VAR results we would probably have sneaked the game anyway. 
Online wige

Re: PL: Brighton 1 vs 1 Liverpool Jota 59 Gross 90 +3 pen
« Reply #913 on: Today at 11:58:25 AM »
Needed a day to calm down after that.

I thought we did ok considering the time between games and the almost impossible balancing act that gives Klopp in terms of remaining competitive and protecting players. Even with him taking care - Mane, Henderson, Matip, the Mo sub, and decisions to play Neco and Minamino - we still lost Milner to a muscle injury because we're just very short on available, fit footballers.

Right up until the Jota goal I was confident we were going to nick one. Right up until the Mane disallowed goal I fancied us to nick a second. After that, alongside the Salah offside, I just had this feeling that Brighton were going to get one. I think if we all took the red-tinted glasses off it's not outrageous to say that they were good value for a point. Said it pre-match, they're a decent little side and they caused us issues.

The penalty was one I'd have been screaming for if had been for us. No issues with that - I was just hoping we'd get away with it. The Mane offside isn't an issue at all. The Mo one... well, it's shite, but again, it's not as bad as some (Mane/Everton) (Bobby/Villa) I've seen prevent us a goal.

Feel sorry for both Neco and Taki. Neco because he's just such an obvious young kid having to play because of injuries elsewhere in the squad. If Trent, Gomez, Keita, Ox, Thiago were fit, he wouldn't be starting that game as either Trent/Gomez would be or Milner wouldn't have had to play all three games this week and could have been brought in for this one only. He's clearly still learning the game defensively and lacks the technique and quality that even Gomez would bring, let alone Milner or Trent. Minamino I'm still hopeful will develop into a decent squad player for us, but I think his issue is finding a suitable role in the team and, probably more importantly, rhythm and sharpness.

At our best we're a ruthless team, but there are still games and moments where we fail to use really presentable opportunities. I really think both Jota & Salah should be doing better inside the first 4/5 minutes . Jota should probably carry the ball a bit further and get a shot off, or execute the attempted pass better. Mo really could be taking an extra touch, or a slightly more composed finish. They're both fantastic players - don't misunderstand me - but a goal that early completely changes the game. Jota in the end scores a really good goal after really good play between Robbo and Mo.

Like above, I thought we did ok considering 3 of our back 4 have barely played competitive football in those positions at this level. That our midfield 2 (or 3 if count Taki) has a ridiculous number of minutes in their legs (Gini/Milner) or is lacking rhythm/familiarity (Taki). With the reduced quality of the balls coming into midfield from 50% of our defence - Neco/Phillips - that's sure to then stunt our play further up the pitch. Phillips was winning thundering headers and being no-nonsense with the ball (which is fine) but it reduces a lot of our forwards game to chasing balls. It asks a lot of the midfield to then properly press and support the fight for second balls when they've played as much footy as they have recently.

The Henderson/Neco sub changed the game again demonstrating a) how important and excellent Henderson is to any idiots that are still to see it and b) the importance of good passing/distribution from our full-back areas.

At full-time the monkey in my head was of course full-blown - "they're out to get us, blah blah blah" but my rational self doesn't believe that for a second. I just think we're struggling for consistent excellence because of the seasons intensity and our injury issues (which are naturally snowballing now) and VAR will call things to the smallest of details (the same for every club).

I love Klopp, I love the stand he's taking, I think he's completely right to have done so and I think his arguments are solid. I completely believe him when he says that it's not a purely Liverpool based motivation. I do think it's time to stop though, at least in the form of pre/post match interviews and press-conferences. It's an argument he's never going to win with the broadcasters - they will of course either fail to show his arguments (the snakey fucks at Sky) or show them (BT) and then have the final words, unchallenged, with their post-match segments. If we as a supporter base completely agree with him, then the simple answer is to cancel the BT subscription, write to them as a collective saying we won't pay/watch whilst they schedule us at 12:30 on a Saturday following a Wednesday night game, and that we support our Manager. Fully expect all that to be contested and disagreed with, and I could be swayed as it's not a perfectly thought out argument/position but rather a gut feeling.

Anyway. I think the aim of this season for us is stay as close as possible to the top of the league through December & Jan, qualify in the CL on tuesday (so as to rest vs Midjytlhkjdshfkasfoios) and do our utmost to keep who we have fit, fit and bring back the others in as good as condition as possible for a sustained challenge from Feb onwards. I think the manager is doing a fucking fantastic job doing this within the current circumstances.
Offline Pistolero

Re: PL: Brighton 1 vs 1 Liverpool Jota 59 Gross 90 +3 pen
« Reply #914 on: Today at 12:04:18 PM »
Very telling as to how normalized the fucked up officiating has become when you have Liverpool fans on here arguing that the absurd penalty decision against Robertson yesterday was justified...
