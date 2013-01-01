Seriously you think it's a referee sat there with a mouse drawing the lines.....



They are computer generated....





The VAR selects the reference points for the attacker while the line for the defence is present on the screen. He can then adjust reference points for both and observe the lines moving. It's a flawed process that allows for implicit bias. Not against a particular team as such, but more likely to favor the home team/trailing team/underdogs (as has been shown in several studies on officiating in other sports) or to confirm his initial assumption (based on a 2D image often taken from an imperfect angle).