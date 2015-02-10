« previous next »
Re: PL: Brighton 1 vs 1 Liverpool Jota 59 Gross 90 +3 pen
« Reply #840 on: Today at 09:16:42 PM »
Quote from: ubb! please on Today at 09:04:23 PM
Who do you think is out to get us, how many people are in on it?  And why are they doing it?

Im genuinely baffled at anyone who can see the decisions Coote made against us ( an ex Old Trafford employee and who got made a twat of on social media at Anfield last year) and many others by his mates and not think there is some kind of bias against us. Maybe not every single time but it happens. Its either that or just a massive massive coincidence that all these decisions keep going against us. As another poster pointed out Coote has had his arse torn to shreds by Liverpool fans, Kevin friend is one of his brothel buddies (literally) to think he would act like a robot and say nah Ill not take advantage of my position is just plain naive imo.
Re: PL: Brighton 1 vs 1 Liverpool Jota 59 Gross 90 +3 pen
« Reply #841 on: Today at 09:18:51 PM »
Quote from: Macphisto80 on Today at 09:11:44 PM
Conned enough to be told to look at it in super slow motion.

But he then has a decision to make and overrule it as it is not a 'clear and obvious' error.

I can't remember the United one last week but was that overruled on the monitor?
Re: PL: Brighton 1 vs 1 Liverpool Jota 59 Gross 90 +3 pen
« Reply #842 on: Today at 09:19:28 PM »
Quote from: Andy82lfc on Today at 09:16:42 PM
Coote ( an ex Old Trafford employee )

You got a source for that?  I know there was that iffy looking social media picture knocking about, but is there anything substantial?
Re: PL: Brighton 1 vs 1 Liverpool Jota 59 Gross 90 +3 pen
« Reply #843 on: Today at 09:19:48 PM »
Quote from: ubb! please on Today at 09:04:23 PM
Who do you think is out to get us, how many people are in on it?  And why are they doing it?

There's a batch of officials who don't like us. Friend, Coote, Atkinson. It's every time we get these clowns.  Now they can hide behind 'VAR' therefore can be more blatant about it, rather than have the focus all on the match official.

It rots from the head down with Riley as well.

It happens too many times. This season is worse than anything in the old Communist leagues, the decisions we've had in the first 10 games.
Re: PL: Brighton 1 vs 1 Liverpool Jota 59 Gross 90 +3 pen
« Reply #844 on: Today at 09:20:59 PM »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 09:18:51 PM
But he then has a decision to make and overrule it as it is not a 'clear and obvious' error.

I can't remember the United one last week but was that overruled on the monitor?
I know what you mean. Yeah, still, seems like if you fall on the deck now, it gets looked at with the hubble telescope.
Re: PL: Brighton 1 vs 1 Liverpool Jota 59 Gross 90 +3 pen
« Reply #845 on: Today at 09:21:41 PM »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 09:19:48 PM
There's a batch of officials who don't like us. Friend, Coote, Atkinson. It's every time we get these clowns.  Now they can hide behind 'VAR' therefore can be more blatant about it, rather than have the focus all on the match official.

It rots from the head down with Riley as well.

It happens too many times. This season is worse than anything in the old Communist leagues, the decisions we've had in the first 10 games.

Go on Red Cafe and they'll have a similar list of refs they think have it in for Utd.  Go on Blue Moon (actually, don't) and they'll have a list of refs they think have it in for City.
Re: PL: Brighton 1 vs 1 Liverpool Jota 59 Gross 90 +3 pen
« Reply #846 on: Today at 09:25:08 PM »
Quote from: Andy82lfc on Today at 09:16:42 PM
Im genuinely baffled at anyone who can see the decisions Coote made against us ( an ex Old Trafford employee and who got made a twat of on social media at Anfield last year) and many others by his mates and not think there is some kind of bias against us. Maybe not every single time but it happens. Its either that or just a massive massive coincidence that all these decisions keep going against us. As another poster pointed out Coote has had his arse torn to shreds by Liverpool fans, Kevin friend is one of his brothel buddies (literally) to think he would act like a robot and say nah Ill not take advantage of my position is just plain naive imo.

The Coote thing in the derby is just bizarre.

Claims he didn't know the rules re Pickford and then gave offside.

Robbo and Klopp went for him after Burnley at home so this was payback.
Re: PL: Brighton 1 vs 1 Liverpool Jota 59 Gross 90 +3 pen
« Reply #847 on: Today at 09:26:49 PM »
Quote from: ubb! please on Today at 09:21:41 PM
Go on Red Cafe and they'll have a similar list of refs they think have it in for Utd.  Go on Blue Moon (actually, don't) and they'll have a list of refs they think have it in for City.

United who broke the record for pens last season and had VAR go their way every week pretty much all season (including all the decisions in the 2 games against us) . City weren't far behind either with penalties, but City fans will always see conspiracies.

Last season we had some dreadful VAR decisions go against us through the season, but it did balance out a bit more as we had the Wolves game, Lovren against Palace and City at home where they didn't get the pen. Could list many more that went against us though.

This season is just ridiculous though. We're being fucked over every week. How can it just be bad luck? Even the players believe they're being fucked over and these are a good, fair bunch of lads.

Re: PL: Brighton 1 vs 1 Liverpool Jota 59 Gross 90 +3 pen
« Reply #848 on: Today at 09:28:50 PM »
Quote from: ubb! please on Today at 09:19:28 PM
You got a source for that?  I know there was that iffy looking social media picture knocking about, but is there anything substantial?

He worked for Manchester football development including working with and at United and city on a weekly basis. Not sure why you are trying to split hairs. Do you honestly think no referee ever would use there power to be bias? I mean they are clearly so incredibly competent so I can understand why you would not.
Re: PL: Brighton 1 vs 1 Liverpool Jota 59 Gross 90 +3 pen
« Reply #849 on: Today at 09:29:07 PM »
Quote from: Macphisto80 on Today at 08:49:35 PM
Mo was shielding the ball and the defender kicked right through the back of him. That's a stone waller. They were nothing alike.

I saw it differently but I doubt either one of us is going to change their opinion so probably best to leave it be. 👍
Re: PL: Brighton 1 vs 1 Liverpool Jota 59 Gross 90 +3 pen
« Reply #850 on: Today at 09:29:40 PM »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 08:33:43 PM
Do people think the penalty was similar to the Mo one against West Ham ?
I think there are parallels so I'm expecting the same forensic analysis on MOTD tonight (not).

Difference for me is that the ref gave the Salah one, which was not overturned as a clear and obvious error.

The ref however did not give today's looking straight at it in real time, yet decided on review to forensically look at the slowed down version and deemed he'd made a clear and obvious error - that's just odd?
Btw if the ref had given it in real time we couldn't have complained, its the clear and obvious that gets me as he saw it and didn't give it real time so I'm not sure why VAR has intervened ?

This does not take into account Welbeck not going down until he was in the home dressing room after the match had ended, which again no doubt MOTD once again will highlight (not).
 
Re: PL: Brighton 1 vs 1 Liverpool Jota 59 Gross 90 +3 pen
« Reply #851 on: Today at 09:30:26 PM »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 09:26:49 PM
United who broke the record for pens last season and had VAR go their way every week pretty much all season (including all the decisions in the 2 games against us) . City weren't far behind either with penalties, but City fans will always see conspiracies.

Last season we had some dreadful VAR decisions go against us through the season, but it did balance out a bit more as we had the Wolves game, Lovren against Palace and City at home where they didn't get the pen. Could list many more that went against us though.

This season is just ridiculous though. We're being fucked over every week. How can it just be bad luck? Even the players believe they're being fucked over and these are a good, fair bunch of lads.



So all the refs that are against us all in cahoots?  How does it work out?  Do they have secret meetings about how they can screw us over, do they ever try and get other refs into their secret cult?

Injuries are what have messed us up this season.  We have a fully fit squad and we batter everyone, doesn't matter if some decisions don't go our way.
Re: PL: Brighton 1 vs 1 Liverpool Jota 59 Gross 90 +3 pen
« Reply #852 on: Today at 09:30:33 PM »
Quote from: Tony19:6 on Today at 09:29:40 PM
I think there are parallels so I'm expecting the same forensic analysis on MOTD tonight (not).

Difference for me is that the ref gave the Salah one, which was not overturned as a clear and obvious error.

The ref however did not give today's looking straight at it in real time, yet decided on review to forensically look at the slowed down version and deemed he'd made a clear and obvious error - that's just odd?
Btw if the ref had given it in real time we couldn't have complained, its the clear and obvious that gets me as he saw it and didn't give it real time so I'm not sure why VAR has intervened ?

This does not take into account Welbeck not going down until he was in the home dressing room after the match had ended, which again no doubt MOTD once again will highlight (not).
 

VAR review every incident
Re: PL: Brighton 1 vs 1 Liverpool Jota 59 Gross 90 +3 pen
« Reply #853 on: Today at 09:31:16 PM »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 09:25:08 PM
The Coote thing in the derby is just bizarre.

Claims he didn't know the rules re Pickford and then gave offside.

Robbo and Klopp went for him after Burnley at home so this was payback.
Absolutely this.
Re: PL: Brighton 1 vs 1 Liverpool Jota 59 Gross 90 +3 pen
« Reply #854 on: Today at 09:33:04 PM »
I think they need to do something about these VAR lines when looking at offsides etc. It's not fair that the ref sitting is the booth is allowed to draw the lines wherever he feels is right. I think they need to look at a computerised system where they can only see one line at a time then when both lines have been drawn then show them side by side to decide the offside. Non of this adjusting it about to make your preference look right.
Re: PL: Brighton 1 vs 1 Liverpool Jota 59 Gross 90 +3 pen
« Reply #855 on: Today at 09:33:26 PM »
Quote from: Andy82lfc on Today at 09:28:50 PM
He worked for Manchester football development including working with and at United and city on a weekly basis. Not sure why you are trying to split hairs. Do you honestly think no referee ever would use there power to be bias? I mean they are clearly so incredibly competent so I can understand why you would not.
Baffles me that there are folk out there who think that refs dont make decisions based on the team. Of course they do. Its only ever going to be in a tight game too. No point at 3-0. They dont all have it in for us, weve benefited from decisions too, but these are massively outweighed by the shite ones. Surely it wont be long before something comes out.
Re: PL: Brighton 1 vs 1 Liverpool Jota 59 Gross 90 +3 pen
« Reply #856 on: Today at 09:35:07 PM »
Quote from: HeartAndSoul on Today at 09:33:04 PM
I think they need to do something about these VAR lines when looking at offsides etc. It's not fair that the ref sitting is the booth is allowed to draw the lines wherever he feels is right. I think they need to look at a computerised system where they can only see one line at a time then when both lines have been drawn then show them side by side to decide the offside. Non of this adjusting it about to make your preference look right.

Just use the Dutch way where there is a 10cm 'linesman's call'

If there is clear daylight then give it offside. If not then it is a goal.
Re: PL: Brighton 1 vs 1 Liverpool Jota 59 Gross 90 +3 pen
« Reply #857 on: Today at 09:35:18 PM »
Quote from: ubb! please on Today at 09:21:41 PM
Go on Red Cafe and they'll have a similar list of refs they think have it in for Utd.  Go on Blue Moon (actually, don't) and they'll have a list of refs they think have it in for City.

Plus every small club who will insist to their last breath that the big teams get all the decisions.

It boils down to this and our fan base is as bad as any, when we get the decisions it is either met with silence or justifying that they were in fact correct.  When they go against everyone becomes a trump.level conspiracy theorist.

If it had been the other way round and the kick had been on Salah we'd have pages and pages on it being the correct decision and the racism in the English media etc etc...
Re: PL: Brighton 1 vs 1 Liverpool Jota 59 Gross 90 +3 pen
« Reply #858 on: Today at 09:41:21 PM »
Quote from: HeartAndSoul on Today at 09:33:04 PM
I think they need to do something about these VAR lines when looking at offsides etc. It's not fair that the ref sitting is the booth is allowed to draw the lines wherever he feels is right. I think they need to look at a computerised system where they can only see one line at a time then when both lines have been drawn then show them side by side to decide the offside. Non of this adjusting it about to make your preference look right.

Seriously you think it's a referee sat there with a mouse drawing the lines.....

They are computer generated....
Re: PL: Brighton 1 vs 1 Liverpool Jota 59 Gross 90 +3 pen
« Reply #859 on: Today at 09:43:34 PM »
Quote from: jamie_c on Today at 09:41:21 PM
Seriously you think it's a referee sat there with a mouse drawing the lines.....

They are computer generated....

I know they're computer generated. I'm talking about where they place the line etc. You see them sometimes take 3-4 attempts to put the line down
Re: PL: Brighton 1 vs 1 Liverpool Jota 59 Gross 90 +3 pen
« Reply #860 on: Today at 09:43:44 PM »
In the var room, who is responsible for freezing the video at the moment the ball is played? Who determines that?
Re: PL: Brighton 1 vs 1 Liverpool Jota 59 Gross 90 +3 pen
« Reply #861 on: Today at 09:46:35 PM »
Quote from: HeartAndSoul on Today at 09:43:34 PM
I know they're computer generated. I'm talking about where they place the line etc. You see them sometimes take 3-4 attempts to put the line down

The computer is doing that, it's not being done by a person moving the line to make sure Liverpool have goals disallowed.


https://www.radiotimes.com/news/sport/football/2015-02-10/why-can-nobody-in-football-draw-a-straight-offside-line/

Re: PL: Brighton 1 vs 1 Liverpool Jota 59 Gross 90 +3 pen
« Reply #862 on: Today at 09:50:09 PM »
Quote from: Beninger on Today at 09:43:44 PM
In the var room, who is responsible for freezing the video at the moment the ball is played? Who determines that?

It will be a technician (not a referee) and it's the only human part of the process. Plus you have to assume that they have a slow mo far superior to broadcaster to indicate the second there is daylight between ball and boot.
Re: PL: Brighton 1 vs 1 Liverpool Jota 59 Gross 90 +3 pen
« Reply #863 on: Today at 09:50:37 PM »
Quote from: jamie_c on Today at 09:46:35 PM
The computer is doing that, it's not being done by a person moving the line to make sure Liverpool have goals disallowed.


https://www.radiotimes.com/news/sport/football/2015-02-10/why-can-nobody-in-football-draw-a-straight-offside-line/



So you believe the Mane one in the derby was offside?
Re: PL: Brighton 1 vs 1 Liverpool Jota 59 Gross 90 +3 pen
« Reply #864 on: Today at 09:51:29 PM »
For the penalty they scored, the ref did not give it am I correct? Instead he blew on a foul for Wijnaldum several seconds later?

My question is when is VAR allowed to interfere? Next break in play or do they have an earpiece where they can force ref stop play?

It will happen one day, but had Wijnaldum found a pass to free Mane or Jota etc.. and they had scored.... I am assuming the review would have been done, our goal dissallowed and Brighton given a penalty instead. Would that have been controversial and within the spirit of how the game should be officiated?

Has anyone expressed any concerns about that hypothetical or is it really a moot point these days as VAR can be used or not used depending on the subjective decision of the people reviewing it. Add to that they would still have required the ref to have another look at it rather than overturning their decision outright? An

ther time they might not see anything wrong  and the game continues and the incident is not even mentioned again.
Re: PL: Brighton 1 vs 1 Liverpool Jota 59 Gross 90 +3 pen
« Reply #865 on: Today at 09:55:40 PM »
Why are some people of the opinion that VAR is fucking over every team equally?

The more games that are played this season the clearer it's becoming that not every team is being treated equally. For whatever reason this season, we're being absolutely fucked over by VAR, or more precisely the official in charge of it for that particular game is fucking us over.


Last season we were involved in 8 VAR overturned decisions, some in our favour some against. There might be 1 or 2 missing, but it's close enough I think.

https://www.espn.co.uk/football/english-premier-league/story/3929823/how-var-decisions-have-affected-every-premier-league-club

Overturns: 8
Leading to goals for: 1 (The Mane goal against Wolves)
Disallowed goals for: 3
Leading to goals against: 0
Disallowed goals against: 4
Net goal score: +2


This season we've already been involved in 9 VAR overturned decisions.

https://www.espn.com/soccer/english-premier-league/story/4182135/how-var-decisions-affected-every-premier-league-club-in-2020-21#liverpool

Overturns: 9
Leading to goals for: 0
Disallowed goals for: 5
Leading to goals against: 2
Disallowed goals against: 0
Net goal score: -7
Penalties for / against: 0 / 3

Basically, every single VAR decision has gone against us so far this season when it comes to goals and you can throw a number of dodgy penalties in there too.

We're not doing too good on the disallowed goals stat this season. After just a quarter of the season, there have been 16 VAR overturns leading to disallowed goals over all of the premier league games played so far. We account for 5 of them, nearly a third.

The most amount of goals disallowed by VAR for a single club last season was 5, we're already on 5, the closest to us is on 2. The way certain officials have been targeting us, I can easily see that rate staying the same resulting in us having 19+ disallowed VAR goals in a season.

Something is fucking rotten this season, you could smell it after only a couple of games.
Re: PL: Brighton 1 vs 1 Liverpool Jota 59 Gross 90 +3 pen
« Reply #866 on: Today at 09:55:58 PM »
Quote from: Risto on Today at 09:51:29 PM
For the penalty they scored, the ref did not give it am I correct? Instead he blew on a foul for Wijnaldum several seconds later?

My question is when is VAR allowed to interfere? Next break in play or do they have an earpiece where they can force ref stop play?

It will happen one day, but had Wijnaldum found a pass to free Mane or Jota etc.. and they had scored.... I am assuming the review would have been done, our goal dissallowed and Brighton given a penalty instead. Would that have been controversial and within the spirit of how the game should be officiated?

Has anyone expressed any concerns about that hypothetical or is it really a moot point these days as VAR can be used or not used depending on the subjective decision of the people reviewing it. Add to that they would still have required the ref to have another look at it rather than overturning their decision outright? An

ther time they might not see anything wrong  and the game continues and the incident is not even mentioned again.

Wasn't this checked in our home match with City last year?

Fab scored but Trent handball appeal in buildup
Re: PL: Brighton 1 vs 1 Liverpool Jota 59 Gross 90 +3 pen
« Reply #867 on: Today at 09:58:56 PM »
Quote from: jamie_c on Today at 09:41:21 PM
Seriously you think it's a referee sat there with a mouse drawing the lines.....

They are computer generated....


The vertical lines from sleeves and armpits are drawn by some supercomputer?

Tell us more.
Re: PL: Brighton 1 vs 1 Liverpool Jota 59 Gross 90 +3 pen
« Reply #868 on: Today at 10:00:29 PM »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 09:50:37 PM
So you believe the Mane one in the derby was offside?

VAR  for offside is only as good as the inputs, so if you have a rule that says you can score with the top of the arm then yes he was offside.

I hate the rule, and I think it would be so easy to change it and make it better.

E.g. No lines and a time limit on the decision that way anything that's essentially level like today's goal would stand.  However until  they change the rule there is no point complaining.
Re: PL: Brighton 1 vs 1 Liverpool Jota 59 Gross 90 +3 pen
« Reply #869 on: Today at 10:01:51 PM »
Quote from: Dave D on Today at 09:55:40 PM
Why are some people of the opinion that VAR is fucking over every team equally?

The more games that are played this season the clearer it's becoming that not every team is being treated equally. For whatever reason this season, we're being absolutely fucked over by VAR, or more precisely the official in charge of it for that particular game is fucking us over.


Last season we were involved in 8 VAR overturned decisions, some in our favour some against. There might be 1 or 2 missing, but it's close enough I think.

https://www.espn.co.uk/football/english-premier-league/story/3929823/how-var-decisions-have-affected-every-premier-league-club

Overturns: 8
Leading to goals for: 1 (The Mane goal against Wolves)
Disallowed goals for: 3
Leading to goals against: 0
Disallowed goals against: 4
Net goal score: +2


This season we've already been involved in 9 VAR overturned decisions.

https://www.espn.com/soccer/english-premier-league/story/4182135/how-var-decisions-affected-every-premier-league-club-in-2020-21#liverpool

Overturns: 9
Leading to goals for: 0
Disallowed goals for: 5
Leading to goals against: 2
Disallowed goals against: 0
Net goal score: -7
Penalties for / against: 0 / 3

Basically, every single VAR decision has gone against us so far this season when it comes to goals and you can throw a number of dodgy penalties in there too.

We're not doing too good on the disallowed goals stat this season. After just a quarter of the season, there have been 16 VAR overturns leading to disallowed goals over all of the premier league games played so far. We account for 5 of them, nearly a third.

The most amount of goals disallowed by VAR for a single club last season was 5, we're already on 5, the closest to us is on 2. The way certain officials have been targeting us, I can easily see that rate staying the same resulting in us having 19+ disallowed VAR goals in a season.

Something is fucking rotten this season, you could smell it after only a couple of games.

I hated VAR generally last season (never wanted it) but could at least accept the fact that it balanced out more for us in terms of decisions.

This season would put one of the old Soviet era Communist leagues to shame. We're not being treated fairly and they're making it far too obvious.
Re: PL: Brighton 1 vs 1 Liverpool Jota 59 Gross 90 +3 pen
« Reply #870 on: Today at 10:05:45 PM »
Quote from: jamie_c on Today at 09:46:35 PM
The computer is doing that, it's not being done by a person moving the line to make sure Liverpool have goals disallowed.


https://www.radiotimes.com/news/sport/football/2015-02-10/why-can-nobody-in-football-draw-a-straight-offside-line/

My point is that the ref can easily adjust the line to make it look offside or adjust it to make it look onside. If they drew the defenders line then make it disappear, draw the attackers line make that line disappear too then press enter and both line would be side by side instead of them adjusting lines by armpits and millimeters to make players look off
Re: PL: Brighton 1 vs 1 Liverpool Jota 59 Gross 90 +3 pen
« Reply #871 on: Today at 10:07:15 PM »
Some of our fans in this thread.
Honestly, Id never want to be in a fight and rely on some of you lot.
If you got mugged youd be giving them your address, alarm code and telling them when the house was going to be empty.

Im biased, but Im also capable of taking a step back, but some of the stuff this season goes way beyond what is reasonable.

For things to equal out we need a hell of a lot of decisions to go our way, but even if we get 1 marginal one in our favour it sparks a fucking huge national debate. Im fucking bored of it.


Re: PL: Brighton 1 vs 1 Liverpool Jota 59 Gross 90 +3 pen
« Reply #872 on: Today at 10:07:20 PM »
Quote from: Risto on Today at 09:51:29 PM
My question is when is VAR allowed to interfere? Next break in play or do they have an earpiece where they can force ref stop play?

It will happen one day, but had Wijnaldum found a pass to free Mane or Jota etc.. and they had scored.... I am assuming the review would have been done, our goal dissallowed and Brighton given a penalty instead. Would that have been controversial and within the spirit of how the game should be officiated?

Or another alternative: Gini makes the pass and Mo steams away for a 1-on-1 with the keeper, ref gets the call from the VAR and stops Mo in his tracks, goes to his monitor for a few minutes and then decides his original call of no penalty was correct. Liverpool then gets a drop ball 30 yards from the opposition goal.

Both absurd scenarios, but they will happen. This is why I was against VAR from the get-go. This is not NFL or cricket, where the game is stop-start in nature. VAR absolutely ruins the experience. If you can't get instant, near-foolproof binary calls like with goal line technology, then it's just not good enough.
Re: PL: Brighton 1 vs 1 Liverpool Jota 59 Gross 90 +3 pen
« Reply #873 on: Today at 10:07:49 PM »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 09:30:33 PM
VAR review every incident

They don't but I know what you mean.

The 2 incidents I highlighted were both reviewed by VAR the point is about being a 'clear and obvious error'. The decision should only be overturned if this condition is met and that's my problem.
Re: PL: Brighton 1 vs 1 Liverpool Jota 59 Gross 90 +3 pen
« Reply #874 on: Today at 10:09:26 PM »
Quote from: Andy82lfc on Today at 09:16:42 PM
Im genuinely baffled at anyone who can see the decisions Coote made against us ( an ex Old Trafford employee and who got made a twat of on social media at Anfield last year) and many others by his mates and not think there is some kind of bias against us. Maybe not every single time but it happens. Its either that or just a massive massive coincidence that all these decisions keep going against us. As another poster pointed out Coote has had his arse torn to shreds by Liverpool fans, Kevin friend is one of his brothel buddies (literally) to think he would act like a robot and say nah Ill not take advantage of my position is just plain naive imo.

Spot on.

It's sad some here are naive enough to think these refs are people of high moral integrity just because they lucked out in knowing the right people to get to the top. Most of them are very questionable and shady characters who I'm sure take delight in holding such power and influencing decisions to their liking and conscious bias.

I'm convinced a few of these shady refs have it in for Klopp and Liverpool. As you mention that brothel incident, the ones who were caught in those pics are ironically the refs who we have the most grief with.

The likes of Michael Oliver really are a rare breed and it's a shame there aren't more upstanding characters like him refereeing in the PL.

A few of them are starting to reveal that they hold a real issue with Klopp and Liverpool.

I do think Klopp needs to tone down his moaning in the future as giving these refs more ammo to shoot us down is going to hurt us badly.

He needs to somehow adopt a monk like attitude and show he's not being effected by these decisions and hopefully they'll get tired of going against us.

These refs convene together during the week for training, fitness, meetings. You can just imagine how they must speak of Klopp and how 'irritating' he is. No chance that this then doesn't reveal itself in their decision making during the weekend.
Re: PL: Brighton 1 vs 1 Liverpool Jota 59 Gross 90 +3 pen
« Reply #875 on: Today at 10:10:25 PM »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 09:55:58 PM
Wasn't this checked in our home match with City last year?

Fab scored but Trent handball appeal in buildup

Yep, exactly my point. It is already being implemented in such a way. We got away with that one as they couldn't overturn it back then, but one day someone will get (or has already got?) punished by this. Is it really a fair way to go and in the spirit of officiating with VAR?

I'm sure there have been incidents already that haven't been given to us with the same rules as the VAR person was satisfied no mistake was made when our player was fouled for a penalty appeal (or a normal free kick Origi v Manu last season) and the opponent went on to score. Potentially a two goal turnaround every time the person on VAR makes a subjective decision on a clear and obvious mistake or not.
Re: PL: Brighton 1 vs 1 Liverpool Jota 59 Gross 90 +3 pen
« Reply #876 on: Today at 10:11:41 PM »
Quote from: GreatEx on Today at 10:07:20 PM
Or another alternative: Gini makes the pass and Mo steams away for a 1-on-1 with the keeper, ref gets the call from the VAR and stops Mo in his tracks, goes to his monitor for a few minutes and then decides his original call of no penalty was correct. Liverpool then gets a drop ball 30 yards from the opposition goal.

Both absurd scenarios, but they will happen. This is why I was against VAR from the get-go. This is not NFL or cricket, where the game is stop-start in nature. VAR absolutely ruins the experience. If you can't get instant, near-foolproof binary calls like with goal line technology, then it's just not good enough.

Atalanta had a handball appeal against us the other night. The ref didn't give it but the ball stayed in play for a few minutes. When the ball went out of play we had a two minute VAR check for something that had happened ages ago.

Brighton had 2 pens today and 2 separate VAR checks for 2 more pens. If anyone goes down in our box now or hits the ball at one of our players i'm just waiting for either the pen, or the energy zapping VAR check.
Re: PL: Brighton 1 vs 1 Liverpool Jota 59 Gross 90 +3 pen
« Reply #877 on: Today at 10:13:25 PM »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 09:55:58 PM
Wasn't this checked in our home match with City last year?

Fab scored but Trent handball appeal in buildup
Fucking hell. We got told last year that close quarters handballs shouldnt be given. Trent was less that a yard away, hands in natural position and didnt move his hand towards the ball.

Some of the calls on here are ridiculous
Re: PL: Brighton 1 vs 1 Liverpool Jota 59 Gross 90 +3 pen
« Reply #878 on: Today at 10:13:40 PM »
Quote from: Dave D on Today at 09:58:56 PM
The vertical lines from sleeves and armpits are drawn by some supercomputer?

Tell us more.
My understanding is that the VAR official selects a point of the body and then the thin lines are drawn. Thats probably why you see the lines moving around as the official tries to find which point is closest to the goal. Once a point is picked then the line drawn on the pitch is made thicker so it can be seen and it turns colour depending on whether the player is onside or offside.
Re: PL: Brighton 1 vs 1 Liverpool Jota 59 Gross 90 +3 pen
« Reply #879 on: Today at 10:16:22 PM »
The decisions I can think that have gone against us that are questionable are as follows:

1. Mo penalty at Villa - was this even checked?
2. Mane offside in derby
3. Pickford red card in derby
4. Sheffield United penalty
5. Last minute penalty today

Any more?
