Why are some people of the opinion that VAR is fucking over every team equally?The more games that are played this season the clearer it's becoming that not every team is being treated equally. For whatever reason this season, we're being absolutely fucked over by VAR, or more precisely the official in charge of it for that particular game is fucking us over.Last season we were involved in 8 VAR overturned decisions, some in our favour some against. There might be 1 or 2 missing, but it's close enough I think.Overturns: 8Leading to goals for: 1 (The Mane goal against Wolves)Disallowed goals for: 3Leading to goals against: 0Disallowed goals against: 4Net goal score: +2This season we've already been involved in 9 VAR overturned decisions.Overturns: 9Leading to goals for: 0Disallowed goals for: 5Leading to goals against: 2Disallowed goals against: 0Net goal score: -7Penalties for / against: 0 / 3Basically, every single VAR decision has gone against us so far this season when it comes to goals and you can throw a number of dodgy penalties in there too.We're not doing too good on the disallowed goals stat this season. After just a quarter of the season, there have been 16 VAR overturns leading to disallowed goals over all of the premier league games played so far. We account for 5 of them, nearly a third.The most amount of goals disallowed by VAR for a single club last season was 5, we're already on 5, the closest to us is on 2. The way certain officials have been targeting us, I can easily see that rate staying the same resulting in us having 19+ disallowed VAR goals in a season.Something is fucking rotten this season, you could smell it after only a couple of games.