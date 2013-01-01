A lot of outrage today. I think in large part its down to the injury situation making life tough for us and fans not handling it well. Were in a real scrap at the top and that wasnt the case last season. Im in the same boat. Its exasperating. Weve barely even seen Thiago.



Some fans are also blowing the referee performance way out of proportion. This was just a scrappy away day. A poor performance that we often get away with, but today didnt.



The issue with the fixtures is legitimate. Klopp is right to draw attention to it. Of course it will go over the heads of your average football meathead, but its a shame so few journalists have shown understanding. Im not watching the BT interview. They want clicks and views, not nuance. Winding Klopp up achieves that. If you dont think the interviewer wasnt instructed to do so then youre incredibly naive.



In terms of the officials I thought a Brighton defender should have been booked for obstructing Jota, but thats about the only fault I can pick in the refereeing today.



Offsides like Salahs get given frequently with VAR. Teams had them ruled out last season. We just dont care when its not happening to our team. At most youll roll your eyes and then forget it ever happened. When its your own team though you stew on it for weeks, its like it was scripted against you.



The Mane offside was clearly the right decision.



The Welbeck penalty was also the right decision. Robertson kicked his foot with the power he intended to clear the ball with. Welbeck then went down like hed been shot, in order to draw the referees attention. If he doesnt do that it doesnt get given. Guess who else acts that way? Salah and just about any other savvy forward. If a legitimate foul takes place, why should the forward try and hide it? You could argue that Salah gets worse treatment in the media and I would totally agree. They never call out English players on this.



Goodison was injustice on a farcical level. Today was just football in the VAR era.