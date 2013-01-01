Said it loads of times in here (sorry for repeating myself!) but I don't follow 'live' footy anymore. I actually went to the Launderette today, I refuse to be wound up and totally pissed off at cheating/diving players, shite inept refs and of course VAR. Footy in empty stadiums is also farcical in my opinion, but that's a whole new debate.
I have far more things on my plate in life now to get too worried over a footy match, especially as they are destined to be fucked up for the above reasons.
So today, I calmly went to the BBC text page 316 to check the result, still obviously and desperately wanting a reds victory, especially as I was expecting the 3 points today.
I was disappointed to see the score, but not as arsed as I would have been in the past...but then I turn to the match reports, or come on here to see how that 1-1 scoreline came about.
And sure enough, once again, for all the reasons I have stated I was right to avoid another shit show of a game runined by players, officials and VAR.
With each game (win, lose or draw) it's almost certain that the actual footy takes second place to the controversy. That's not enjoyable on any level and why the fuck people pay to watch this shite is baffling in my opinion.
Footy is fast becoming a joke, and the joke is on the viewers paying Sky, BT etc to pay for the 'privilege' ( because that's what watching a live game has become now) for doing so.
Meanwhile the fat rich cats, ruining and dominanting the once 'beautiful game' are laughing all the way to the bank.
Winning the Title, ended years of misery, piss taking and heartbreaking near misses for me, now that goal is acheived, I can take football (in its current state) with a massive pinch of salt.