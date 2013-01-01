« previous next »
Author Topic: PL: Brighton 1 vs 1 Liverpool Jota 59 Gross 90 +3 pen

Re: PL: Brighton 1 vs 1 Liverpool Jota 59 Gross 90 +3 pen
Reply #760 on: Today at 06:19:38 PM
Quote from: Caligula? on Today at 06:15:11 PM
Good on Milner for pointing that out.

If Milner is falling out of love with football something is seriously wrong. The game is a cess pit of lying cheating two faced jumped up balbags, and that's just the officials and media.
Re: PL: Brighton 1 vs 1 Liverpool Jota 59 Gross 90 +3 pen
Reply #761 on: Today at 06:20:14 PM
Quote from: jillc on Today at 06:08:36 PM
I understand entirely but hate it too as this team and manager deserve our backing even more than ever. But it does start to eat away inside of you. The fact that we have even our own players commenting on this, shows how much is wrong with the game just now. Everyone is falling out in love with it.

It's so sad. They are absolutely killing the game.

I'll probably come back fighting again tomorrow, but at the moment I feel that us football fans are being taken for a ride and the game we love has been hijacked by idiots for their own ends.

I don't think I've ever seen an industry so riddled with incompetence and where those running it all have absolutely no accountability whatsoever.
Re: PL: Brighton 1 vs 1 Liverpool Jota 59 Gross 90 +3 pen
Reply #762 on: Today at 06:21:14 PM
Quote from: Thepooloflife on Today at 06:07:29 PM
Exactly - he'd have to be a contortionist for that to be the case (in bold)

It's clear from the video he's lost an arm in an industrial accident so lets not make fun of our more unfortunate high-liners. 
Re: PL: Brighton 1 vs 1 Liverpool Jota 59 Gross 90 +3 pen
Reply #763 on: Today at 06:21:18 PM
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 03:36:07 PM
He basically called out BT for choosing us for their time slot and theyve taken it very personally which is why him, Kelly and even the pundits who are normally pretty fair are all gunning for us. Same as Carragher sadly, money talks for these people over any sort of morals.


Correct.   This all day long. 
Re: PL: Brighton 1 vs 1 Liverpool Jota 59 Gross 90 +3 pen
Reply #764 on: Today at 06:23:30 PM
Quote from: drmick on Today at 06:18:27 PM
I think this one is proof that a 2d image cannot be used to analyse distances in a 3d space.

Precisely, it requires a 3D solution that could potentially be achieved through more advanced tech.

I'm also interested in finding out if they also utilise any form of audio check to note the exact moment that a ball has left the foot of the player making the pass. An audio spike from the pitch side microphones could be used to line up the correct frame and provide greater accuracy in offside calls. At the moment it is again grainy images and the interpretation of a human, when there could be technological solutions that could support the decision making. I'm for it if they can get it to the point where there is no argument - at the moment the system just isn't working for the tightest calls.
Re: PL: Brighton 1 vs 1 Liverpool Jota 59 Gross 90 +3 pen
Reply #765 on: Today at 06:23:55 PM
Quote from: bornandbRED on Today at 06:09:26 PM
Its just crazy really. Surely the whole point of offside is to prevent an advantage for the attacking player by positioning beyond the opponents defensive line.

How can we say that advantage is achieved by a few CM? It defeats the purpose of the whole fucking rule. Its semantics and micro analysis that is unnecessary in the context of the game.

European Super League ultras -  assemble.

The issue I have is that you absolutely cannot make the kind of judgements they're making with the technology they're using. One pixel on a wide image like that will be the equivalent of cms.  Then, when you factor in framerates you're left with several more cms.  Finally, the lines are drawn by a human.  Those that say the offside is binary are, of course, right but you cannot make hairline decisions with technology that hasn't got the accuracy to do so.
Re: PL: Brighton 1 vs 1 Liverpool Jota 59 Gross 90 +3 pen
Reply #766 on: Today at 06:24:48 PM
Nat Phillips = New cult hero
Re: PL: Brighton 1 vs 1 Liverpool Jota 59 Gross 90 +3 pen
Reply #767 on: Today at 06:25:02 PM
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on Today at 06:20:14 PM
It's so sad. They are absolutely killing the game.

I'll probably come back fighting again tomorrow, but at the moment I feel that us football fans are being taken for a ride and the game we love has been hijacked by idiots for their own ends.

I don't think I've ever seen an industry so riddled with incompetence and where those running it all have absolutely no accountability whatsoever.

... and while this is happening, the media companies are pulling off a smash and grab with our hard-earned monies. Pay-per-view, streaming platforms, increased fees, etc. The c*nts.

This is not the way.
Re: PL: Brighton 1 vs 1 Liverpool Jota 59 Gross 90 +3 pen
Reply #768 on: Today at 06:26:34 PM
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on Today at 06:20:14 PM
It's so sad. They are absolutely killing the game.

I'll probably come back fighting again tomorrow, but at the moment I feel that us football fans are being taken for a ride and the game we love has been hijacked by idiots for their own ends.

I don't think I've ever seen an industry so riddled with incompetence and where those running it all have absolutely no accountability whatsoever.

The whole thing is a disaster. I can't help thinking that the big club managers should have taken one look at those fixtures and said just no way. It was always asking too much. When you think every other facet of life since the pandemic has adjusted in some way with the exception of football. While others make adjustments the footballing authorities whether they be the Premier League, the FA, UEFA and FIFA just compound everything by piling even more fixtures into an already over crowded fixtures list. The stupidity of the situation defies belief. That's even before you take into account the absolute disaster of how they use VAR inside the game. We never had the best match officials even before, it was lunacy to think they would be able to handle VAR in any sensible and even-handed way.
Re: PL: Brighton 1 vs 1 Liverpool Jota 59 Gross 90 +3 pen
Reply #769 on: Today at 06:27:20 PM
I said when VAR was coming in that I'd rather stick with the same way of you get some, you lose some. Never in my mind I thought after a year of this shit I'd feel twice as strongly about it due to the fucking level of incompetence of these refs. It was always going to be shit but could of worked on a way if  they could actually just get the decisions right but alas no, these mummy's boys looking refs are even worse than we first thought. Fucking done with it all.
Re: PL: Brighton 1 vs 1 Liverpool Jota 59 Gross 90 +3 pen
Reply #770 on: Today at 06:28:39 PM
While the marginal off/onsite decisions annoy me, I find the ridiculous handball rule and the soft contact pens way harder to stomach. What was wrong with Robbos kick?!? There is such a think as accidental contact, and no harm was done.
Re: PL: Brighton 1 vs 1 Liverpool Jota 59 Gross 90 +3 pen
Reply #771 on: Today at 06:29:36 PM
Didn't Des Kelly used to work for the Daily Mail ? Says it all really.
Re: PL: Brighton 1 vs 1 Liverpool Jota 59 Gross 90 +3 pen
Reply #772 on: Today at 06:32:43 PM
Said it loads of times in here (sorry for repeating myself!) but I don't follow 'live' footy anymore. I actually went to the Launderette today, I refuse to be wound up and totally pissed off at cheating/diving players, shite inept refs and of course VAR. Footy in empty stadiums is also farcical in my opinion, but that's a whole new debate.

I have far more things on my plate in life now to get too worried over a footy match, especially as they  are destined to be fucked up for the above reasons.

So today, I calmly went to the BBC text page 316 to check the result, still obviously and desperately wanting a reds victory, especially as I was expecting the 3 points today.

I was disappointed to see the score, but not as arsed as I would have been in the past...but then I turn to the match reports, or come on here to see how that 1-1 scoreline came about.

And sure enough, once again, for all the reasons I have stated I was right to avoid another shit show of a game runined by players, officials and VAR.

With each game (win, lose or draw) it's almost certain that the actual footy takes second place to the controversy. That's not enjoyable on any level and why the fuck people pay to watch this shite is baffling in my opinion.

Footy is fast becoming a joke, and the joke is on the viewers paying Sky, BT etc to pay for the 'privilege' ( because that's what watching a live game has become now) for doing so.

Meanwhile the fat rich cats, ruining and dominanting the once 'beautiful game' are laughing all the way to the bank.

Winning the Title, ended years of misery, piss taking and heartbreaking near misses for me, now that goal is acheived, I can take football (in its current state) with a massive pinch of salt.
Re: PL: Brighton 1 vs 1 Liverpool Jota 59 Gross 90 +3 pen
Reply #773 on: Today at 06:33:14 PM
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on Today at 06:04:44 PM
It's a strange one for me. I've had things to do, so also had time to stand back a little and let the dust settle before posting. What struck me earlier was the feelings that spontaneously came up for me. Feelings I'd not really expected. I suddenly became aware that I'd actually reached a tipping point with football. I first went to Anfield in 1971 and, like so many of us, have seen so many highs and lows. Triumphs and horrific tragedies too. I think I've felt every human emotion possible to feel in my years watching Liverpool.

Like the rest of us, I've seen the game taken away from the people, repackaged then sold back to us at a premium price. I know many walked away back then, but most stuck with it, despite all its faults. When it's in your blood, it's in your blood. I find the 'product' is a sham these days, but LFC and Klopp kept me in the game. Today, I realised that even that is possibly not strong enough to keep me interested now.

Why do I feel like this all of a sudden? Well I think it's been creeping up on me for quite some time, but it was still a bit of a surprise when the words ''I think I'm done with this now'' entered my head. Often, it's not always the major things that cause a structure to fail. Like the camel's back, all it takes is that final straw. Sadly, I think this season is shaping up to be my final straw. VAR and the sheer incompetence of the officials in this country is killing the game stone dead. The inconsistencies are so stark that it boggles even the most rational of minds.

We have career-threatening challenges ignored one week, yet innocuous challenges heavily punished the next. In one game stonewall penalties are ignored whilst in another a blatant dive results in a game changing penalty given. 'Offsides' the width of a human hair are forensically examined and perfectly good goals are ruled out. You cannot celebrate anymore because you are awaiting the inevitable ''VAR are looking at this...'' to rule the goal out. It seems Liverpool have to score three or four goals in order for one or two to stand these days. Every single game in the league seem to see horrendous decisions by VAR and the clown officiating in the middle.

We see week in, week out, VAR protecting referees rather than making the correct decision. We now see the utter farce of the ref being called to the VAR screen after being called to have a look. The decision has pretty much been made by the VAR operator at that point, and all the ref does then is back him up. The walk to the screen is academic. It's just more pantomime and theatre for the cameras from Hollywood officials.

Today, well come on, that Salah goal was perfectly fine. The 'penalty' for Brighton in injury time was an absolute joke. If this is modern football, then I think it might just be time for me to say goodbye to it. When virtually every single game sees the topic of conversation being about referees and VAR rather than some great play, a wonderful piece of skill or a great goal etc, then something is seriously wrong. Sadly, the people running the game are completely free from accountability. Seemingly, they answer to no one and make it up as they go along. They don't seem to care about the game at all anymore, so why should I?

Sadly, the officials on the pitch and those operating VAR seem to think the game is all about them these days. It seems that it's they who are the stars of the show now. We seem to have officials with bigger egos than the players on the pitch. It's not just them either. Players are being hammered into the ground. At the top level the players are highly tuned athletes. They are the human equivalents of Ferraris, so need to be treated with as much care if we want them to perform. Unfortunately, suits sat in TV offices think they are biologic machines that you just turn on and off on demand. Well, they aren't, and they will succumb to breakdown when abused and pushed beyond tolerances.

To be honest, I think I've always pretty much written this season off. It's got ''car crash'' written all over it, and I mean in the wider context, not specifically the LFC context. The circumstances in the wider world and in the game itself are all over the place. This feels, to me, like it was always going to be a complete freak of a season without any stability whatsoever. Planning is all over the place and virtually every game throws up yet another injury and yet another challenge. Problem is, we're only in November, and have an entire winter to negotiate too. It seems that those who covet the golden eggs are killing the goose that lays them, and doing so without a care in the world.

Maybe this just caught me on a bad day, or maybe I have finally reached my tipping point and walk away from it all and invest my emotions into something more productive. 
Felt similar after the match (and not much different now). Absolutely sick of it. If we had a cat Id have kicked it into next door but ones.

But...Well get over it though mate.
Re: PL: Brighton 1 vs 1 Liverpool Jota 59 Gross 90 +3 pen
Reply #774 on: Today at 06:42:15 PM
Quote from: Butcher Knife Roberto on Today at 06:23:30 PM
Precisely, it requires a 3D solution that could potentially be achieved through more advanced tech.

I'm also interested in finding out if they also utilise any form of audio check to note the exact moment that a ball has left the foot of the player making the pass. An audio spike from the pitch side microphones could be used to line up the correct frame and provide greater accuracy in offside calls. At the moment it is again grainy images and the interpretation of a human, when there could be technological solutions that could support the decision making. I'm for it if they can get it to the point where there is no argument - at the moment the system just isn't working for the tightest calls.
Yeah, that's important if they're micro-analysing video then do the same for audio.....like they do in cricket
Re: PL: Brighton 1 vs 1 Liverpool Jota 59 Gross 90 +3 pen
Reply #775 on: Today at 06:42:53 PM
Were top of the only 2 competitions that matter , we have young centre backs coming through, Jota has an Unbelievable ceiling , well qualify to the next stage of the CL with a draw on Tuesday , and we have Thiago to add to our team . Once the CL matches break between rounds we might able to establish a lead in the PL. just need to get through the next couple of weeks
Alisson
Neco Matip Fabinho Robertson
Henderson Jones
Salah Firmino Mane
Jota

More than good enough to get a result against Ajax and wont be knackered allowing wijnaldum a bit of a rest
Re: PL: Brighton 1 vs 1 Liverpool Jota 59 Gross 90 +3 pen
Reply #776 on: Today at 06:46:18 PM
Feckin' bloody VAR.
Re: PL: Brighton 1 vs 1 Liverpool Jota 59 Gross 90 +3 pen
Reply #777 on: Today at 06:53:08 PM
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 06:08:46 PM
The penalty decision is so bad.

Welbeck has no control of the ball.
You don't need to have control of the ball to get a pen Nick. They're occasionally given for obstructing a player or grappling off the ball at a corner.
Re: PL: Brighton 1 vs 1 Liverpool Jota 59 Gross 90 +3 pen
Reply #778 on: Today at 06:53:40 PM
Re: PL: Brighton 1 vs 1 Liverpool Jota 59 Gross 90 +3 pen
Reply #779 on: Today at 06:54:11 PM
Quote from: nerdster4 on Today at 06:42:53 PM
Were top of the only 2 competitions that matter , we have young centre backs coming through, Jota has an Unbelievable ceiling , well qualify to the next stage of the CL with a draw on Tuesday , and we have Thiago to add to our team . Once the CL matches break between rounds we might able to establish a lead in the PL. just need to get through the next couple of weeks
Alisson
Neco Matip Fabinho Robertson
Henderson Jones
Salah Firmino Mane
Jota

More than good enough to get a result against Ajax and wont be knackered allowing wijnaldum a bit of a rest

Williams looks to have lost some confidence at RB but that team is excellent
Re: PL: Brighton 1 vs 1 Liverpool Jota 59 Gross 90 +3 pen
Reply #780 on: Today at 06:55:48 PM
Quote from: oojason on Today at 05:53:18 PM
It is strange one mate...



^ from the angle used... VAR are claiming that Brighton defender's planted right foot on the floor... was the part of his body which was closest to goal?

And not any of his left foot, knee, leg, hip, body, or left shoulder, or upper arm etc...

There's no possible way you can get your right foot closer to the goal there than your left shoulder without falling over.
Re: PL: Brighton 1 vs 1 Liverpool Jota 59 Gross 90 +3 pen
Reply #781 on: Today at 07:09:35 PM
Quote from: oojason on Today at 05:53:18 PM
It is strange one mate...



^ from the angle used... VAR are claiming that Brighton defender's planted right foot on the floor... was the part of his body which was closest to goal?

And not any of his left foot, knee, leg, hip, body, or left shoulder, or upper arm etc...

Its a farce.

Nitpicking over millimetres but unable to select the right body part.

The last minute penalty is a joke but its a penalty by a c*nt's argument.

This however is plain, objectively, totally wrong. Shows how flawed the VAR concept is because it relies on a human, a human fucking dope every week.

There were shit jokes early on about needing VAR for the VAR but it has gotten to that level. We need someone to jump in and correct their fucking mistakes. An infinite regress of dopey c*nts.
Re: PL: Brighton 1 vs 1 Liverpool Jota 59 Gross 90 +3 pen
Reply #782 on: Today at 07:15:10 PM
For me Var has wrecked football, when we are ruling people offside by micro-measurements this is cloud cuckoo land, how are players going to gauge their runs they will need laser vision to get it right, Football is a simply game fucked up by too much science being brought in, i dont dislike Var because we had decisions like today for us , we have gained a few as well, but for something lauded as taking some of the controversy out of officials decisions it has managed to create another level of controversy now.

Var is not fit for purpose in my opinion:
Also if the players don't know what the hell the rules are these days , that says a lot.

Today i could have watched the game but i followed it on my phone and watched some FA Cup football on BBCi player instead, a game with no Var and frankly it flowed in a way the modern prem games never do.
Re: PL: Brighton 1 vs 1 Liverpool Jota 59 Gross 90 +3 pen
Reply #783 on: Today at 07:15:24 PM
A lot of outrage today. I think in large part its down to the injury situation making life tough for us and fans not handling it well. Were in a real scrap at the top and that wasnt the case last season. Im in the same boat. Its exasperating. Weve barely even seen Thiago.

Some fans are also blowing the referee performance way out of proportion. This was just a scrappy away day. A poor performance that we often get away with, but today didnt.

The issue with the fixtures is legitimate. Klopp is right to draw attention to it. Of course it will go over the heads of your average football meathead, but its a shame so few journalists have shown understanding. Im not watching the BT interview. They want clicks and views, not nuance. Winding Klopp up achieves that. If you dont think the interviewer wasnt instructed to do so then youre incredibly naive.

In terms of the officials I thought a Brighton defender should have been booked for obstructing Jota, but thats about the only fault I can pick in the refereeing today.

Offsides like Salahs get given frequently with VAR. Teams had them ruled out last season. We just dont care when its not happening to our team. At most youll roll your eyes and then forget it ever happened. When its your own team though you stew on it for weeks, its like it was scripted against you.

The Mane offside was clearly the right decision.

The Welbeck penalty was also the right decision. Robertson kicked his foot with the power he intended to clear the ball with. Welbeck then went down like hed been shot, in order to draw the referees attention. If he doesnt do that it doesnt get given. Guess who else acts that way? Salah and just about any other savvy forward. If a legitimate foul takes place, why should the forward try and hide it? You could argue that Salah gets worse treatment in the media and I would totally agree. They never call out English players on this.

Goodison was injustice on a farcical level. Today was just football in the VAR era.
Re: PL: Brighton 1 vs 1 Liverpool Jota 59 Gross 90 +3 pen
Reply #784 on: Today at 07:16:05 PM
Quote from: Macphisto80 on Today at 04:36:11 PM
Exactly. I didn't celebrate any of them either. You know the sport is fucked when you're sitting there not bothering, because you know they will do the inevitable VAR check to scrutinise the bollocks out of everything. And then once you realise this, you tell yourself they will find a way to rule it out, and they did. All of that happened. It sucks the living soul out of the game. It's at the point where you have to see an absolute screamer from 30 yards smash in off the underside of the crossbar to get mildly excited and think to yourself "VAR that you shower of c*nts!". Then again, they probably will, because something happened 30 seconds ago when someone went down off the ball holding their face. 

errgh god. your right, especially the last sentence. Why must we as football fans have to watch as they trade off our enjoyment of the game for uber officialdom?.
Re: PL: Brighton 1 vs 1 Liverpool Jota 59 Gross 90 +3 pen
Reply #785 on: Today at 07:18:33 PM
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on Today at 06:20:14 PM
I don't think I've ever seen an industry so riddled with incompetence and where those running it all have absolutely no accountability whatsoever.

Not a spectator of politics, eh?   ;D


This is where I'm at:  I feel stupid for watching our games.  Why celebrate a goal?  Might get called back like.  Why worry about what the ref thinks?  Might get changed right.  As an American, it feels like the worst things about our spectator sports are filtering their way over to football, and in the name of revenue streams and buzzword buzzword fuck the everyman they are sheep they'll keep coming to the trough no matter what.  Supporters of other clubs will laugh at us today and feel this bemusement and sickening confusion themselves next week, or the week after.  Were you enjoying your match of football?  WELL TOUGH SHIT TWINKLEDICK HERE COME SOME ARBITRARY DECISIONS

And the week after next, it'll be brought to you by Bud Light


I don't know the solution.  I love watching Liverpool play football, I love watching football, and doing so makes me feel like a mug.
Re: PL: Brighton 1 vs 1 Liverpool Jota 59 Gross 90 +3 pen
Reply #786 on: Today at 07:18:39 PM
Quote from: oojason on Today at 05:53:18 PM



This is exactly the same as Sadio's disallowed goal. Both as ridiculously unfair as you'll ever see in an era of football I haven't witnessed before. It probably started just before VAR actually, there was 4 or 5 monumentally biased official performances by 2 individuals that left 50,000 people walking away from Anfield frustrated and angered. I've never seen biased performances even themselves out.

There's some decisions that unlike others I can see a reason for, I'm bot as outraged about the second pen because I'd have shouted for it based on the template for how pens can be given - even though we may think we don't get all our calls. So I can't be a hypocrite and say it's not a pen.

That line there though, to disallow that is shameful. It should be headlines news for days how VAR failed to cure the linesman's errors, it worsened them.
