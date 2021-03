Sorcerer. I may have seen it mentioned here or Twitter. canít remember but itís a bit of a mad one that Iíve not heard of so watched it the other day. Looking up how hard it was to make was part of the fun.



The name doesnít really make sense and it was a big flop at the time although I would recommend seeing it. Your man out of jaws is in it and itís directed by the fella who did the french connection and to live and die in la.



Sorcerer (it's the name of one of the trucks) is phenomenal, I actually prefer it to the original which often makes those 100 films lists the BFI curates. The title couldn't of helped the film, especially when Friedkin's previous film was The Exorcist, plenty probably waited throughout for something supernatural.As for the post about Altman, The Long Goodbye is one of my favourite films, Altman my favourite director, I especially like his psychological chiller trilogy (That Cold Day In The Park, Images and 3 Women). He's arguably one of the most important filmmakers of all time, without him PT Anderson's output would be different as well as plenty of other directors. Less said about Popeye the better though.