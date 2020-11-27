« previous next »
Re: Decent films forgotten
Tron Legacy. I thought Michael Sheen was brillinat as Castor.

Re: Decent films forgotten
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on November 27, 2020, 09:58:31 PM
Boyz N The Hood.
Ooh good shout along with partner film Do the Right Thing.
Re: Decent films forgotten
Quote from: McrRed on Yesterday at 07:59:09 AM
Ooh good shout along with partner film Do the Right Thing.

Oh yes, Do the Right Thing is an exceptional film. Still as relevant as ever.
Re: Decent films forgotten
This list will have enough movies you probably haven't seen yet

https://letterboxd.com/dave/list/official-top-250-narrative-feature-films/
Re: Decent films forgotten
Everybody remembers Airplane!, but Top Secret! is almost as good as aforementioned classic.
Re: Decent films forgotten
Dog Soldiers
Re: Decent films forgotten
My son has been watching lots of old classics during lockdown, for the first time in his case. Ive seen most of them before but some not for many years.

One he enjoyed recently was Deliverance. Great film.

It reminded me of another that shares some thematic similarities but has never to my knowledge had the same popular regard: Southern Comfort

The main difference is its a group of soldiers on training manoeuvres who upset the locals, rather than yuppies on a fishing trip. Starts Powers Booth and Keith Carradine, if I recall correctly. Used to have it on vhs recorded off the telly many years ago and watched it many times.

This in turn reminds me of another I used to have on vhs and watched over and over again: Excalibur - John Boormans masterpiece, easily the best cinematic take on the King Arthur legend ever. Nicol Williamson as Merlin is superb. Havent seen it for years though. Would love to watch it again now Im thinking about it.
Re: Decent films forgotten
I downloaded a movie app called Old Time Movies the other day. Had free to stream movies from you tube. Classic westerns, war films and drama from the thirties onwards. Saw some titles I recognised...then promptly forgot them again.

And I think using lists is cheating. Week long ban for that
Re: Decent films forgotten
Quote from: McrRed on Yesterday at 12:05:59 PM
I think using lists is cheating. Week long ban for that

 :D
Re: Decent films forgotten
Quote from: stara on Yesterday at 08:50:29 AM
Everybody remembers Airplane!, but Top Secret! is almost as good as aforementioned classic.

Is it? I don't remember thinking so at the time, but admittedly it is many years since I've seen it. Maybe I should give it another go!

The only things I remember about it now are some smutty business with a pantomime cow and the "anal intruder".
Re: Decent films forgotten
Quote from: smutchin on Yesterday at 04:20:49 PM
Is it?

Headline says Decent films forgotten.



Could be that I exaggerate a little bit. I was 17 when I saw it ...
Re: Decent films forgotten
Reach for the Sky (1956)

Biopic of RAF Group Captain Douglas Bader who, after having lost both legs, flew a British fighter plane during WW2.

https://www.imdb.com/title/tt0049665/
Re: Decent films forgotten
I've been downloading and watching dozens of old 'film noir'. Take your pick there, some absolutely great films.
Re: Decent films forgotten
Quote from: stara on Yesterday at 04:52:36 PM
Headline says Decent films forgotten.

Looks thoroughly indecent to me!

Quote
Could be that I exaggerate a little bit. I was 17 when I saw it ...

I think I was about 14 when I saw it, which is probably the ideal age to enjoy that kind of schoolboy humour. And I did enjoy it - just don't remember thinking it was as good as Airplane, even at the time.
Re: Decent films forgotten
When I was growing up, I used to love watching the Marx brothers films, which were regular fixtures in the Christmas TV schedules - I seem to remember they were shown in the mornings, one a day. But I've not seen any of them for some time - they're very rarely on TV these days.

Until a few months ago, when I watched Duck Soup.

Wow! To say it has aged badly is an understatement. (Although, to be fair, those films were probably very old-fashioned even when I was watching them as a kid in the 70s/80s, I was just too young to appreciate it.)

And yet, in spite of some of the attitudes expressed being extremely outdated, it was very, very funny indeed. The classic mirror scene still makes me laugh out loud...
https://youtu.be/VKTT-sy0aLg


Re: Decent films forgotten
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on November 27, 2020, 09:32:10 AM
I watched Gattaca for the first time in over a decade the other day, I'd forgotten what a cracking film it is.  Smart, stylish sci-fi that nobody seems to talk about these days.

Yes! I thought that film was massively underrated when it came out, maybe that's why it has been largely forgotten. But it is one I would happily watch again.

I'm not a huge fan of Jude Law but he is very good in that. (Trivia: he shares my birthday - not just the date but the year as well.)

And my train of thought leads me on to another sci-fi/thriller film that I thought was underrated but I love, which is Cypher, starring Jeremy Northam as an accountant who gets involved in corporate espionage - which is a lot less dull than it sounds! The plot is really mad and convoluted, and that's even before you get to the crazy twist... but it's really good fun. And Jeremy Northam is excellent.
Re: Decent films forgotten
The Taking of Pelham 123. The original early 70s one featuring Walter Matthau and Robert Shaw. Terrific film.

Mean Machine. Again the original Burt Reynolds movie from the 70s, which I think was called The Longest Yard in the USA? Probably about the time Reynolds was at the peak of his career.
Re: Decent films forgotten
Breaking Away. A heartwarming coming of age cycling comedy drama from 1979 - yes I know,  it sounds absolutely last and cheesy as fck ;D but imo it's a great film and it still has a small but loyal cult following 40 years on. I've watched it dozens of times now and it's always guaranteed to raise the spirits.

Go cutters !  ;D
Re: Decent films forgotten
Paper Moon.
Re: Decent films forgotten
Quote from: Six Beardy on Today at 12:54:49 PM
Breaking Away. A heartwarming coming of age cycling comedy drama from 1979 - yes I know,  it sounds absolutely last and cheesy as fck ;D but imo it's a great film and it still has a small but loyal cult following 40 years on. I've watched it dozens of times now and it's always guaranteed to raise the spirits.

Go cutters !  ;D

Great flick, love seeing Mooch turn up in Narcos so many years later, after having stolen the show as Kelly Leak in Bad News Bears, another possible forgotten eminently decent film...
Re: Decent films forgotten
Quote from: Liv4-3lee on Today at 01:15:21 PM
Paper Moon.

with Ryan and his daughter Tatum O'Neal - who steals the whole movie

excellent choice

in fact, there are a LOT of excellent choices in the replies to this thread
Re: Decent films forgotten
Munich

I thought it was a sensational film... but one that seldom gets remembered.  I loved its rendition of the 70s as much as its story
Re: Decent films forgotten
Quote from: Tepid T₂O on Today at 07:08:01 PM
Munich

I thought it was a sensational film... but one that seldom gets remembered.  I loved its rendition of the 70s as much as its story
I actually think it's Spielberg's second best film after Jaws, from a technical standpoint it's very nearly flawless.  It's wonderfully shot, Kaminski has been his DP for a while, Munich is up there with his work on Schindler's List.
Re: Decent films forgotten
Quote from: Liv4-3lee on Today at 01:15:21 PM
Paper Moon.
Cracker!
Quote from: smutchin on Today at 11:15:09 AM
When I was growing up, I used to love watching the Marx brothers films, which were regular fixtures in the Christmas TV schedules - I seem to remember they were shown in the mornings, one a day. But I've not seen any of them for some time - they're very rarely on TV these days.

Until a few months ago, when I watched Duck Soup.

Wow! To say it has aged badly is an understatement. (Although, to be fair, those films were probably very old-fashioned even when I was watching them as a kid in the 70s/80s, I was just too young to appreciate it.)

And yet, in spite of some of the attitudes expressed being extremely outdated, it was very, very funny indeed. The classic mirror scene still makes me laugh out loud...
https://youtu.be/VKTT-sy0aLg
Love, love , love the Marx Brothers - Groucho is a legend... watched the sanity clause sketch the other day.
They always said that they didn't write their material, the audience did (as they toured Vaudeville and tried different gags out)
Quote from: Yosser0_0 on Yesterday at 08:58:50 PM
Reach for the Sky (1956)

Biopic of RAF Group Captain Douglas Bader who, after having lost both legs, flew a British fighter plane during WW2.

https://www.imdb.com/title/tt0049665/
Proper Sunday afternoon film.


Dogma. Jay and Silent Bob... featuring Alannis Morrisette
Re: Decent films forgotten
Spike Lee's Summer of Sam.
Re: Decent films forgotten
Quote from: Trabolgan on Today at 07:34:41 PM
Spike Lee's Summer of Sam.
funnily enough I was thinking of Inside Man from him too
Re: Decent films forgotten
Quote from: smutchin on Yesterday at 11:31:56 AM

It reminded me of another that shares some thematic similarities but has never to my knowledge had the same popular regard: Southern Comfort

The main difference is its a group of soldiers on training manoeuvres who upset the locals, rather than yuppies on a fishing trip. Starts Powers Booth and Keith Carradine, if I recall correctly. Used to have it on vhs recorded off the telly many years ago and watched it many times.

Ace film, this.
Re: Decent films forgotten
Deuce Bigalow: Male Gigolo (1999)

An average aquarium cleaner house-sits for a gigolo, only to be forced to become one himself.

https://www.imdb.com/title/tt0205000/

I'm really not one for comedy films, but even the thought of this film has me chuckling.
 ;D
