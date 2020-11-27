My son has been watching lots of old classics during lockdown, for the first time in his case. Ive seen most of them before but some not for many years.



One he enjoyed recently was Deliverance. Great film.



It reminded me of another that shares some thematic similarities but has never to my knowledge had the same popular regard: Southern Comfort



The main difference is its a group of soldiers on training manoeuvres who upset the locals, rather than yuppies on a fishing trip. Starts Powers Booth and Keith Carradine, if I recall correctly. Used to have it on vhs recorded off the telly many years ago and watched it many times.



This in turn reminds me of another I used to have on vhs and watched over and over again: Excalibur - John Boormans masterpiece, easily the best cinematic take on the King Arthur legend ever. Nicol Williamson as Merlin is superb. Havent seen it for years though. Would love to watch it again now Im thinking about it.