When I was growing up, I used to love watching the Marx brothers films, which were regular fixtures in the Christmas TV schedules - I seem to remember they were shown in the mornings, one a day. But I've not seen any of them for some time - they're very rarely on TV these days.
Until a few months ago, when I watched Duck Soup
.
Wow! To say it has aged badly is an understatement. (Although, to be fair, those films were probably very old-fashioned even when I was watching them as a kid in the 70s/80s, I was just too young to appreciate it.)
And yet, in spite of some of the attitudes expressed being extremely outdated, it was very, very funny indeed. The classic mirror scene still makes me laugh out loud...https://youtu.be/VKTT-sy0aLg