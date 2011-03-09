I'll go for Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind - because I remember I definitely liked it but now I can't remember what happened (which is quite fitting given the theme of the movie!). Definitely was more emotional than I was expecting so I'm gonna have to give it another look.



There's a parallel thread to this somewhere which is films you've seen more than once ...Eternal sunshine is one of them for me. Seen a few times. Can't remember it. Looking forward to seeing it again.Die Hard, Waterworld, Pulp Fiction, Blazing Saddles: these are films I've seen again and again and will once more.Chinatown. North by Northwest. The Tenant. These spring to mind. If I think again later, a different set probably would come up.Which brings me to a conversation I had with my partner the other day who's much younger than me. She can't be arsed with any film made before 2010...I cry heresy, because all those little films from the seventies and before are like ancient history to her. Which is, I guess, the point of this thread but from the days before streaming and even blockbusters' we had to sit through whatever was on telly or nothing at all. At the whim of schedulers are whatever procurement arrangements were in place at the time we watched some absolute dross. But in amongst that were some gems too.Great thread idea OP.