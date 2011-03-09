« previous next »
Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: Decent films forgotten  (Read 788 times)

Online Craig 🤔

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,879
  • YNWA
Decent films forgotten
« on: Yesterday at 11:56:07 PM »
OK, bit of a weird thread title but here is my thinking.... with all the lockdown in 2020 Ive probably watched every decent film I can think of off the top of my head. Scrolling through the various apps (Netflix, Prime, CinemaHD) Ive seemingly watched all I think is decent. Plus there is a lack of new films coming out at the cinema and then dropping to streams.

So it got me thinking that I must have watched hundreds, likely thousands, of movies in my life. Loads of which will have been really good but Ive simply forgotten about them. They arent one of the greats, or part of a big franchise, but they werent shite either and they arent in the first few hundred in the list when I look on the apps.

So what are your films which you really like, could be really well known even, but just sort of forgotten about.

Not going to lie, I havent thought of mine yet. Posted this as just spent yet another 20 minutes trying to find something to watch  ;D
Logged

Offline Kashinoda

  • and in the attic - gets biy wath a luttle halp frum hes friends
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,115
  • ....mmm
Re: Decent films forgotten
« Reply #1 on: Today at 12:08:20 AM »
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/gt9HkO-cGGo" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/gt9HkO-cGGo</a>
Logged
:D

Offline Sir Psycho Sexy

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,219
Re: Decent films forgotten
« Reply #2 on: Today at 12:34:07 AM »
I'll go for Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind - because I remember I definitely liked it but now I can't remember what happened (which is quite fitting given the theme of the movie!). Definitely was more emotional than I was expecting so I'm gonna have to give it another look.
Logged
Quote from: Golden_Child on March  4, 2017, 07:32:17 PM
I would honestly let Wijnaldum jizz in my face right now

Offline Mercer

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,351
Re: Decent films forgotten
« Reply #3 on: Today at 06:46:20 AM »
A Scanner Darkly

Arlington Road

Rec

Grave Encounters

The Raid

The Mist
Logged
Homer: Weaseling out of things is important to learn. It's what separates us from the animals except the weasel.

Offline McrRed

  • Member of International Hill Climbers Group. Only gets happy endings at Christmas.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,895
  • In the town where I was born
Re: Decent films forgotten
« Reply #4 on: Today at 06:53:12 AM »
Quote from: Sir Psycho Sexy on Today at 12:34:07 AM
I'll go for Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind - because I remember I definitely liked it but now I can't remember what happened (which is quite fitting given the theme of the movie!). Definitely was more emotional than I was expecting so I'm gonna have to give it another look.
There's a parallel thread to this somewhere which is films you've seen more than once ...

Eternal sunshine is one of them for me. Seen a few times. Can't remember it. Looking forward to seeing it again.
Die Hard, Waterworld, Pulp Fiction, Blazing Saddles: these are films I've seen again and again and will once more.

Chinatown. North by Northwest. The Tenant. These spring to mind. If I think again later, a different set probably would come up.

Which brings me to a conversation I had with my partner the other day who's much younger than me. She can't be arsed with any film made before 2010...
I cry heresy, because all those little films from the seventies and before are like ancient history to her. Which is, I guess, the point of this thread but from the days before streaming and even blockbusters' we had to sit through whatever was on telly or nothing at all. At the whim of schedulers are whatever procurement arrangements were in place at the time we watched some absolute dross. But in amongst that were some gems too.

Great thread idea OP.
Logged

Offline McrRed

  • Member of International Hill Climbers Group. Only gets happy endings at Christmas.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,895
  • In the town where I was born
Re: Decent films forgotten
« Reply #5 on: Today at 06:58:57 AM »
Meant to say...part of the problem is I've forgotten which films they are.

Is it cheating to look at a list or do we have to go from memory?
Logged

Online Riquende

  • Taking one for the team by giving one to a lucky mascot? Pix or stfu!! (Although is PC is from the 90s so you'll have to wait a while...)
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,422
  • Klopptimist
Re: Decent films forgotten
« Reply #6 on: Today at 07:28:33 AM »
Quote from: McrRed on Today at 06:53:12 AM
Which brings me to a conversation I had with my partner the other day who's much younger than me. She can't be arsed with any film made before 2010...

Does she wonder who this 'Iron Man' is when starting the MCU on the 3rd or 4th film?

About 15 years ago I worked with somone about 17/18 years old who refused to engage with anything cultural from before 2000. As far as he was concerned it was 'made for his parents' (he was a massive Chelsea fan so obviously not all there in the head). My partner is probably about his age also and (thankfully) is a huge fan of what we can just about call 'vintage' music & cinema these days. I don't think we'd get along otherwise!

Logged
Oh it comes to Divock Origi... he's won the European Cup for Liverpool! The man who cut down Barcelona has taken Tottenham down in Madrid! And it's dreamland worrying times for Liverpool Football Club. Shame really.

Offline Nitramdorf

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,377
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Decent films forgotten
« Reply #7 on: Today at 07:38:53 AM »
I havent seen it for a few years but always watch The Hill with Sean Connery when its on. Set in an army prison camp in the desert. Great film.
Logged

Offline liverbloke

  • Prototype RAWK Genius.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,303
  • being crazy is what keeps me from going insane
Re: Decent films forgotten
« Reply #8 on: Today at 07:49:11 AM »
Quote from: Sir Psycho Sexy on Today at 12:34:07 AM
I'll go for Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind - because I remember I definitely liked it but now I can't remember what happened (which is quite fitting given the theme of the movie!). Definitely was more emotional than I was expecting so I'm gonna have to give it another look.

awesome movie - really smart idea

Logged

I neither know nor care

Offline Zee_26

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,032
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Decent films forgotten
« Reply #9 on: Today at 09:16:34 AM »
It recently got a bit of media airtime because of its 20th anniversary, but prior to that I can't recall anyone ever talking much about Almost Famous which is a cracking film. In fact, it seems to have slipped back into forgotten territory already!

Logged

Online Hedley Lamarr

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,251
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Decent films forgotten
« Reply #10 on: Today at 09:32:10 AM »
I watched Gattaca for the first time in over a decade the other day, I'd forgotten what a cracking film it is.  Smart, stylish sci-fi that nobody seems to talk about these days.
Logged

Online Musketeer Gripweed

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,137
  • Sixx
Re: Decent films forgotten
« Reply #11 on: Today at 10:25:08 AM »
Reading this thread has prompted me to watch Dead Man's Shoes again. Haven't watched it in ages.
Logged
Moyes on Guardiola: "Really looking forward to coming up against him. I've no doubt I'll be doing it plenty of times in the future."

Offline stara

  • ra-boom-de-ay
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,222
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Decent films forgotten
« Reply #12 on: Today at 10:36:52 AM »
As it happened the other day, my friend suggested me a forgotten film called Leon. Is it a forgotten film? I dunno, but it's damn fine film.
Logged
"Some people believe football is a matter of life and death, I am very disappointed with that attitude. I can assure you it is, along golf, much, much more important than that."

Offline Ziltoid

  • Grass. See you at next year's panto (oh no you won't!). Carrot-topped Phallic Snowman Extraordinaire.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,156
Re: Decent films forgotten
« Reply #13 on: Today at 10:45:15 AM »
Ravenous
Logged

Offline Sir Psycho Sexy

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,219
Re: Decent films forgotten
« Reply #14 on: Today at 10:51:41 AM »
Quote from: Zee_26 on Today at 09:16:34 AM
It recently got a bit of media airtime because of its 20th anniversary, but prior to that I can't recall anyone ever talking much about Almost Famous which is a cracking film. In fact, it seems to have slipped back into forgotten territory already!
Love this. It's on prime if anyone hasnt seen it.

Quote from: stara on Today at 10:36:52 AM
As it happened the other day, my friend suggested me a forgotten film called Leon. Is it a forgotten film? I dunno, but it's damn fine film.
Was thinking of mentioning this too. If there are any Alt-J fans, the sing Matilda was inspired by this movie
Logged
Quote from: Golden_Child on March  4, 2017, 07:32:17 PM
I would honestly let Wijnaldum jizz in my face right now

Offline Andy_lfc

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 627
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Decent films forgotten
« Reply #15 on: Today at 11:21:23 AM »
Quote from: stara on Today at 10:36:52 AM
As it happened the other day, my friend suggested me a forgotten film called Leon. Is it a forgotten film? I dunno, but it's damn fine film.

In my humble opinion, that absolutely counts! I used to watch it over and over when I was younger, loved the Gary Oldman character.  Haven't watched it for possibly 20 years now.  Anyone know if its on any streaming platforms?
Logged

Offline Andy_lfc

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 627
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Decent films forgotten
« Reply #16 on: Today at 11:23:13 AM »
And one from me that I used to constantly watch and have pretty much forgotten about is True Romance.  I don't know if it was any good even then, but I loved it and now want to watch it again.
Logged

Offline stara

  • ra-boom-de-ay
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,222
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Decent films forgotten
« Reply #17 on: Today at 11:50:34 AM »
Bring Me the Head of Alfredo Garcia. Not as famous as author's other 70s classics, but thoroughly enjoyable affair nevertheless. Mayby even forgotten ...
Logged
"Some people believe football is a matter of life and death, I am very disappointed with that attitude. I can assure you it is, along golf, much, much more important than that."

Online Hedley Lamarr

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,251
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Decent films forgotten
« Reply #18 on: Today at 11:56:30 AM »
Quote from: stara on Today at 11:50:34 AM
Bring Me the Head of Alfredo Garcia. Not as famous as author's other 70s classics, but thoroughly enjoyable affair nevertheless. Mayby even forgotten ...
Fantastic film, you can almost smell it its so down and dirty.  Ebert was the only critic that really liked it on release, he called it 'a bizarre masterpiece', which sums it up perfectly.

For my money it's Peckinpah's best film.
Logged

Offline liverbloke

  • Prototype RAWK Genius.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,303
  • being crazy is what keeps me from going insane
Re: Decent films forgotten
« Reply #19 on: Today at 12:34:48 PM »
Being John Malkovich

thought it'd be up its own arse but it's a fucking delight

love movies where they throw the rule book out of the window





Logged

I neither know nor care

Offline Hendollama

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Kopite
  • ******
  • Posts: 829
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Decent films forgotten
« Reply #20 on: Today at 12:36:18 PM »
Remember loving Shutter Island a lot. Called it one of my favorites after finishing.
Cant really remember the story now though.
Another was the The Fifth Element. I recognize that it had the "Born Sexy Yesterday" trope now, but really enjoyed when I watched it the first time.
Great Idea for the thread.  :wave
Logged

Offline Pistolero

  • BELIEVE. My bad. This. Lol. Bless. Meh. Wow just wow. Hate on. The Ev. Phil.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,865
  • A serpent's tooth...
Re: Decent films forgotten
« Reply #21 on: Today at 01:17:34 PM »
Adaptation (2002) ...Spike Jonze / Charlie Kaufman's best film for me...funny, original, gripping, orchids and Nic Cage playing twin brothers...belter

Anonymous (2011) ridiculously entertaining period adventure/Shakespeare origins movie..loved this when it came out and couldn't understand the lukewarm reaction - Rhys Ifans is fantastic as De Vere the 'real' genius behind the works of workshy waster/fraudster Shakespeare....an absolute treat

The Grand Budapest Hotel (2014) A delight...very funny and at times poignant wartime/caper/murder-mystery/prison-break/heist movie..not at all what i was expecting on first viewing ...every shot looks stunning and the dialogue is hilarious - Ralph Fiennes, who knew? -  one of my favourite films of recent years and Wes Anderson's finest hour...
Logged
They have life in them, they have humour, they're arrogant, they're cocky and they're proud. And that's what I want my team to be.

Online ubb! please

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,542
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Decent films forgotten
« Reply #22 on: Today at 01:20:13 PM »
Quote from: Kashinoda on Today at 12:08:20 AM
Dark City

Great movie, been ripped off by loads since.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Offline Qston

  • Loves a bit of monkey tennis and especially loves a bit of sausage relief......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,481
  • Believer
Re: Decent films forgotten
« Reply #23 on: Today at 01:27:41 PM »
Cable Guy
Logged
"Just a normal lad from Liverpool whose dream has just come true" Trent June 1st 2019

Offline Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,992
  • Truthiness
Re: Decent films forgotten
« Reply #24 on: Today at 01:49:46 PM »
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Offline Kashinoda

  • and in the attic - gets biy wath a luttle halp frum hes friends
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,115
  • ....mmm
Re: Decent films forgotten
« Reply #25 on: Today at 02:40:29 PM »
Quote from: Qston on Today at 01:27:41 PM
Cable Guy

A strong Jim Carrey theme in this thread. ;D

Re-watched The Truman Show recently, holds up well.
Logged
:D

Offline Alan_X

  • WUM. 'twatito' - The Cat Herding Firm But Fair Voice Of Reason (Except when he's got a plank up his arse). Gimme some skin, priest! Has a general dislike for Elijah Wood. Clearly cannot fill even a thong! RAWK Resident Muppet. Has a crush o
  • RAWK Staff
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,409
  • Come on you fucking red men!!!
  • Super Title: This is super!
Re: Decent films forgotten
« Reply #26 on: Today at 03:44:26 PM »
Quote from: liverbloke on Today at 12:34:48 PM
Being John Malkovich

thought it'd be up its own arse but it's a fucking delight

love movies where they throw the rule book out of the window




https://www.theguardian.com/football/ng-interactive/2020/nov/24/david-squires-on-being-james-milner-liverpool-training-ground-door
Logged
Sid Lowe (@sidlowe)
09/03/2011 08:04
Give a man a mask and he will tell the truth, Give a man a user name and he will act like a total twat.
Quote from: John C on May 20, 2012, 02:27:53 PM
Its all about winning shiny things.

Offline bradders1011

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,811
  • Eat your greens and sing your blues
Re: Decent films forgotten
« Reply #27 on: Today at 04:49:21 PM »
Logged
If I were a linesman, I would execute defenders who applauded my offsides.

Online BIG DICK NICK

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 81,519
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Decent films forgotten
« Reply #28 on: Today at 05:10:56 PM »
Quote from: bradders1011 on Today at 04:49:21 PM
Great film.

Yeah, I remember randomly seeing that at the cinema in the days where youd turn up and see what was on. Really good cast.
Logged

Offline Andy ⁎ Allerton

  • Yarp. Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 62,249
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: Decent films forgotten
« Reply #29 on: Today at 05:32:00 PM »
Ricky 1
Logged
Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors FC superfan since 8th May 2020

Offline McrRed

  • Member of International Hill Climbers Group. Only gets happy endings at Christmas.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,895
  • In the town where I was born
Re: Decent films forgotten
« Reply #30 on: Today at 05:32:01 PM »
Quote from: Hendollama on Today at 12:36:18 PM
Remember loving Shutter Island a lot. Called it one of my favorites after finishing.
Cant really remember the story now though.
Another was the The Fifth Element. I recognize that it had the "Born Sexy Yesterday" trope now, but really enjoyed when I watched it the first time.
Great Idea for the thread.  :wave
Love 5th Element... didn't realise the roots as you mention so I can look into that, thanks.

Strong Luc Besson presence to add to Carrey in here also.
Logged

Offline McrRed

  • Member of International Hill Climbers Group. Only gets happy endings at Christmas.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,895
  • In the town where I was born
Re: Decent films forgotten
« Reply #31 on: Today at 05:33:10 PM »
Quote from: Andy ⁎ Allerton on Today at 05:32:00 PM
Ricky 1
Biopic of Mr Tomlinson, or was it Lambert. Classic!
Logged

Online BIG DICK NICK

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 81,519
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Decent films forgotten
« Reply #32 on: Today at 05:44:25 PM »
Quote from: Andy ⁎ Allerton on Today at 05:32:00 PM
Ricky 1

Ricky 2 - The Bianca Years was awful though.
Logged

Offline jackh

  • Has a blog but doesn't like to talk about it.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,398
    • @hartejack
Re: Decent films forgotten
« Reply #33 on: Today at 05:44:27 PM »
Quote from: McrRed on Today at 05:33:10 PM
Biopic of Mr Tomlinson, or was it Lambert. Classic!

Butcher.
Logged

Online Tobelius

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,283
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Decent films forgotten
« Reply #34 on: Today at 06:03:19 PM »
The Descent (2005)
Logged

Offline Hendollama

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Kopite
  • ******
  • Posts: 829
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Decent films forgotten
« Reply #35 on: Today at 07:11:52 PM »
Quote from: McrRed on Today at 05:32:01 PM
Love 5th Element... didn't realise the roots as you mention so I can look into that, thanks.
Prepare to be creeped out after learning about the trope.  :-\

Another one I feel is forgotten is The Green Mile. A Masterpiece.
Logged

Online Yosser0_0

  • U_____U (geddit?)
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,939
Re: Decent films forgotten
« Reply #36 on: Today at 09:34:56 PM »
No Country for Old Men.

Logged
Lee Trevino famously once held up a long iron during a lightning storm, claiming "not even God can hit a 1-iron"

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 60,700
Re: Decent films forgotten
« Reply #37 on: Today at 09:49:28 PM »
Quote from: Kashinoda on Today at 12:08:20 AM
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/gt9HkO-cGGo" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/gt9HkO-cGGo</a>

Shout. The world Alex Proyas created in that film was amazing.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.
Pages: [1]   Go Up
« previous next »
 