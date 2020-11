Said at the time I thought Arteta would have been a better fit for Everton and Ancelotti for Arsenal when they got the jobs at pretty much the same time.



One of the top jobs as your first job in management rarely ever works and if it does it's usually someone from within the club or the current coaching staff (Guardiola/Zidane for example were managing the B team in the third division).



The one thing Arteta has had going for him since he took over is luck and they're still near the bottom of the league. Had success in the cup last year but look what Di Matteo did with Chelsea.