Where was the concussion protocol? I didnít see evidence of one, or one that isnít a complete farce. The bloke was out for two minutes - thereís no way he should still be on the pitch.



As someone whoís experienced a concussion before - they are very obscure injuries for a doctor to diagnose and you often think youíre fine to continue in the aftermath. The window directly after the injury is also the most dangerous.



How do you know they didn't go through one? You simply don't, I know that they will have gone through everything they need to go through to be confident that they can let him back onto the pitch safely. You simply don't know that Luiz was out for 2 minutes either, you have absolutely no evidence of that whatsoever as you didn't see a close up of the pitch. I know Arsenal's procedures for head injuries and I know they leave no page unturned on them, David Luiz wouldn't be back on that football pitch if they didn't think it was safe to do so. I think I'll go with the men who have spent decades working in football over the guy on RAWK who has suffered a concussion once.