Thats a shame.
are we supposed to watch westbrom-sheffield?
Whats the alternative?
Strictly
Brewster not starting again. The lethal duo of Burke and McBurnie up top instead have a combined 0 goals and 0 assists between them. Why buy Brewster then?
Safe to say we won't ever use that buy back clause on Rhian.
Trent is pretty poor at free kicks. Said it for a long time. One decent free kick a few years ago and the commentators think he's Beckham
Gomes flapping at a ball looks like a sealion trying to have a wank!
Based on his first couple of months in a shit, struggling team?
What was that graphic they put up against Wilder? He's about to set a record for most games without a win - 13? I'm guessing that's a Sheff United record?
people like big dick nick.
Certainly not a league record.
Yes! I've now found another team to root against.
A couple of weeks ago on here, people were talking about how Wilder had been complimentary about Liverpool, I guess he's thrown away all that away.
Sticking pins in my eyes sounds marginally better. So Baggies it is.
