Premier League fixtures 27th-30th November

Charlie Adams fried egg

Re: Premier League fixtures 27th-30th November
Reply #200 on: Today at 07:27:08 PM
Quote from: Kekule on Today at 07:25:26 PM
Thats a shame.
Guaranteed the moment I backed Everton to win  ;D
Never been happier to lose.
rushyman

Re: Premier League fixtures 27th-30th November
Reply #201 on: Today at 07:27:22 PM
Lovely
elsewhere

Re: Premier League fixtures 27th-30th November
Reply #202 on: Today at 07:27:48 PM
are we supposed to watch westbrom-sheffield?
Robinred

Re: Premier League fixtures 27th-30th November
Reply #203 on: Today at 07:28:55 PM
Quote from: elsewhere on Today at 07:27:48 PM
are we supposed to watch westbrom-sheffield?

Whats the alternative?
davidlpool1982

Re: Premier League fixtures 27th-30th November
Reply #204 on: Today at 07:29:04 PM
Can't wait to see what 2000 boos sounds like in an otherwise empty Goodison. Do they sit then all together so it's amplified? Or separate them around the ground so it sounds more natural?
mobydick

Re: Premier League fixtures 27th-30th November
Reply #205 on: Today at 07:30:10 PM
Anshcalotti being found out. Oh how I love it. Well deserved win.
b_joseph

Re: Premier League fixtures 27th-30th November
Reply #206 on: Today at 07:30:43 PM
Andy-oh-six

Re: Premier League fixtures 27th-30th November
Reply #207 on: Today at 07:30:52 PM
Come on West Brom. Preferably with plenty of muscle injuries for Sheffield Utd.
vivabobbygraham

Re: Premier League fixtures 27th-30th November
Reply #208 on: Today at 07:32:22 PM
Quote from: Robinred on Today at 07:28:55 PM
Whats the alternative?

Strictly
Robinred

Re: Premier League fixtures 27th-30th November
Reply #209 on: Today at 07:35:21 PM
Quote from: vivabobbygraham on Today at 07:32:22 PM
Strictly

Sticking pins in my eyes sounds marginally better. So Baggies it is.
Caligula?

Re: Premier League fixtures 27th-30th November
Reply #210 on: Today at 07:35:41 PM
Come on Baggies
stara

Re: Premier League fixtures 27th-30th November
Reply #211 on: Today at 07:37:38 PM
Everton did not win? Oh  no ... anyway ...
Robinred

Re: Premier League fixtures 27th-30th November
Reply #212 on: Today at 07:38:02 PM
Kalvin Phillips is 25 next week. Is Leeds his level, or could he make it at a top, top club?
Desert Red Fox

Re: Premier League fixtures 27th-30th November
Reply #213 on: Today at 07:38:58 PM
as pissed off as I am about what happened in our match earlier today, a bit of happiness came thanks to Bielsa's Leeds winning... against the bitters! Always good to see :)

I'm glad Bielsa is having a good season and is beloved at Leeds.
Mister men

Re: Premier League fixtures 27th-30th November
Reply #214 on: Today at 07:39:41 PM
Imagine been as bad as Everton.

Nah I can't either
Dazzer23

Re: Premier League fixtures 27th-30th November
Reply #215 on: Today at 07:44:00 PM
Quote from: elsewhere on Today at 07:27:48 PM
are we supposed to watch westbrom-sheffield?

Of course, sat here looking forward to it, going to invest everything emotionally in a West Brom win, Jurgens enemy is my enemy...
Nick110581

Re: Premier League fixtures 27th-30th November
Reply #216 on: Today at 07:44:14 PM
Everton are shite.
Fiasco

Re: Premier League fixtures 27th-30th November
Reply #217 on: Today at 07:46:36 PM
I wouldn't say I have a soft spot for Leeds, but I like seeing them do well.
Dim Glas

Re: Premier League fixtures 27th-30th November
Reply #218 on: Today at 07:51:03 PM
Quote from: elsewhere on Today at 07:27:48 PM
are we supposed to watch westbrom-sheffield?

it isnt the law  :P

I have watched 1 game today, and thats the only one Ill watch all weekend  8)
Caligula?

Re: Premier League fixtures 27th-30th November
Reply #219 on: Today at 07:52:28 PM
Brewster not starting again. The lethal duo of Burke and McBurnie up top instead have a combined 0 goals and 0 assists between them. Why buy Brewster then?
Dim Glas

Re: Premier League fixtures 27th-30th November
Reply #220 on: Today at 07:57:14 PM
Quote from: Caligula? on Today at 07:52:28 PM
Brewster not starting again. The lethal duo of Burke and McBurnie up top instead have a combined 0 goals and 0 assists between them. Why buy Brewster then?

poor recruitment strategy and scouting is my guess.

 
Yosser0_0

Re: Premier League fixtures 27th-30th November
Reply #221 on: Today at 08:03:25 PM
Ivanovic, awful tackle that, nasty and sneaky.
Samie

Re: Premier League fixtures 27th-30th November
Reply #222 on: Today at 08:05:31 PM
Safe to say we won't ever use that buy back clause on Rhian.
fucking appalled

Re: Premier League fixtures 27th-30th November
Reply #223 on: Today at 08:07:09 PM
Quote from: Samie on Today at 08:05:31 PM
Safe to say we won't ever use that buy back clause on Rhian.

Based on his first couple of months in a shit, struggling team?
TALBERT

Re: Premier League fixtures 27th-30th November
Reply #224 on: Today at 08:08:08 PM
Hope West Brom destroy Sheffield United

Wilders a bellend
Samie

Re: Premier League fixtures 27th-30th November
Reply #225 on: Today at 08:09:57 PM
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 08:07:09 PM
Based on his first couple of months in a shit, struggling team?

Pretty much mate. Sheffield united most likely will get relegated and he'll probably be scoring  20 odd goals in the Championship but that doesn't mean he'll be ready to lead our forward line in the near future.
gerrardisgod

Re: Premier League fixtures 27th-30th November
Reply #226 on: Today at 08:12:58 PM
What a pity.
Hazell

Re: Premier League fixtures 27th-30th November
Reply #227 on: Today at 08:13:38 PM
Yes! I've now found another team to root against.
Yosser0_0

Re: Premier League fixtures 27th-30th November
Reply #228 on: Today at 08:24:27 PM
What was that graphic they put up against Wilder? He's about to set a record for most games without a win - 13? I'm guessing that's a Sheff United record?
BIG DICK NICK

Re: Premier League fixtures 27th-30th November
Reply #229 on: Today at 08:30:41 PM
Quote from: Yosser0_0 on Today at 08:24:27 PM
What was that graphic they put up against Wilder? He's about to set a record for most games without a win - 13? I'm guessing that's a Sheff United record?

Certainly not a league record.
Yosser0_0

Re: Premier League fixtures 27th-30th November
Reply #230 on: Today at 08:34:27 PM
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 08:30:41 PM
Certainly not a league record.

Who's got that one, Everton?
Caligula?

Re: Premier League fixtures 27th-30th November
« Reply #231 on: Today at 08:35:19 PM »
Sheffield are rancid. They're being completely outplayed here.
Online Yosser0_0

Re: Premier League fixtures 27th-30th November
« Reply #232 on: Today at 08:39:34 PM »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 08:13:38 PM
Yes! I've now found another team to root against.

A couple of weeks ago on here, people were talking about how Wilder had been complimentary about Liverpool, I guess he's thrown away all that away.
 
Online ubb! please

Re: Premier League fixtures 27th-30th November
« Reply #233 on: Today at 08:41:38 PM »
Quote from: Yosser0_0 on Today at 08:39:34 PM
A couple of weeks ago on here, people were talking about how Wilder had been complimentary about Liverpool, I guess he's thrown away all that away.
 

He has been in the past, very complimentary.  It's like Klopp said, Wilder is just looking out for his own team and his own interests now.
Online Hazell

Re: Premier League fixtures 27th-30th November
« Reply #234 on: Today at 08:42:06 PM »
Quote from: Yosser0_0 on Today at 08:39:34 PM
A couple of weeks ago on here, people were talking about how Wilder had been complimentary about Liverpool, I guess he's thrown away all that away.
 

I find it easy to dislike a team once their manager makes even the smallest criticism of us :P

In this case though, it was a bizarre thing to say, compounded by it coming totally out of the blue.
Online jillc

Re: Premier League fixtures 27th-30th November
« Reply #235 on: Today at 08:44:27 PM »
Quote from: Robinred on Today at 07:35:21 PM
Sticking pins in my eyes sounds marginally better. So Baggies it is.

I can honestly say I got more enjoyment out of Strictly than you have got out of this horrible match.  ;D
Offline Caligula?

Re: Premier League fixtures 27th-30th November
« Reply #236 on: Today at 08:45:45 PM »
Is Ramsdale the worst keeper in the league?
