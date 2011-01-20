I thought Palace were well on top but then a goal happened. If I were a Newcastle fan I'm not sure how I'd feel about that. Happy with the win but wondering how they can keep getting away with it I would think.



Difficult to say really. They have some decent players and for his faults Bruce has been around the block enough to keep them out of trouble I think. Difficult to say what their aspirations should be moving forward as both the owners and the manager are holding them back from any chance of moving past mid-table.I do sometimes feel they get a disproportionate amount of pressure both from the outside and within to be a 'big club' challenging for European places. The likes of Everton, Villa, West Ham and perhaps Leeds are all perhaps equivalent clubs that are within a few points of them where the media narrative is that they are doing well whilst Newcastle are struggling.