Premier League fixtures 27th-30th November

Quote from: RedForeverTT on Yesterday at 08:29:18 PM
Definitely the worse. Got outpaced and out-muscled on the ball by a 6 inches shorter Clyne

What is the odds on Joelinton scoring tonight?

Well predicted, get yourself a lottery ticket this weekend.
Hodgson never seems to get questioned for his dire football and results. It's bizarre.
Got a Palace defender in my fantasy team havent I. Get fucked Hodgson you abomination. :D
I can't hear those Steve Bruce haters tonight.
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Yesterday at 09:50:10 PM
Got a Palace defender in my fantasy team havent I. Get fucked Hodgson you abomination. :D

Did you get Fordy to pick your team for you?  ;)
I thought Palace were well on top but then a goal happened.  If I were a Newcastle fan I'm not sure how I'd feel about that.  Happy with the win but wondering how they can keep getting away with it I would think.
I see Amazon Prime are getting battered tonight because their service went down and an error code showed up which isnt on their help.
Their Twitter feed resorted to turn it off and turn it on again.
It seems it is the whole system, not just the footie.
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Yesterday at 10:05:10 PM
I thought Palace were well on top but then a goal happened.  If I were a Newcastle fan I'm not sure how I'd feel about that.  Happy with the win but wondering how they can keep getting away with it I would think.

Difficult to say really. They have some decent players and for his faults Bruce has been around the block enough to keep them out of trouble I think. Difficult to say what their aspirations should be moving forward as both the owners and the manager are holding them back from any chance of moving past mid-table.

I do sometimes feel they get a disproportionate amount of pressure both from the outside and within to be a 'big club' challenging for European places. The likes of Everton, Villa, West Ham and perhaps Leeds are all perhaps equivalent clubs that are within a few points of them where the media narrative is that they are doing well whilst Newcastle are struggling.
Quote from: sinnermichael on Yesterday at 09:49:53 PM
Hodgson never seems to get questioned for his dire football and results. It's bizarre.

Yes but hes managing Crystal Palace. He keeps them up comfortably every year. They are enjoying their longest ever run in the top division in their history.
Enjoying is doing a lot of work in that sentence
Quote from: 12C on Yesterday at 10:11:21 PM
I see Amazon Prime are getting battered tonight because their service went down and an error code showed up which isnt on their help.
Their Twitter feed resorted to turn it off and turn it on again.
It seems it is the whole system, not just the footie.

I tried switching it off and back on, but the quality of the football being shown didn't improve.
Quote from: Yosser0_0 on Yesterday at 09:48:40 PM
Well predicted, get yourself a lottery ticket this weekend.
Joelinton moving up the charts. Now scoring the same amount of goals as our goal shy defender Robertson. Score 2 more and he will match Trents.
