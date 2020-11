Brighton's xG difference is better than:

-ManU

-Leeds

-Arsenal

-Wolves



Mainly due to their defense being surprisingly good, 2nd in the league, so far this season. They've underperformed here though in that they've given up 15 goals on 9 expected goals which explains their low point total. They're middle of the pack as far as creating chances so it's not really their attack that has let them down regardless of that being people's first response.



Would expect a tight game where we should win but not a hugely overwhelming favorite with our current squad issues.