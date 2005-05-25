Been massively impressed with Brighton every time I've seen them this season. They should have battered United as an example. They play good football, press well and cause a lot of problems. That said, they're obviously nowhere near our level and if we can get anywhere near it (our level) then this should be three points. Let's hope the schedule doesn't take too much out of the lads.
Their main problem is putting the ball into the net. But yeah, they try and play football, although that should really play into our hands.
I don't remember them all, but seem to recall our recent games have been pretty tight. I'm expecting another tough one that we ultimately win by 1 or 2 goals. Still, not that comfortable when I see people just dismissing this as three easy points. They're genuinely a good team that, like you say, lacks ruthlessness and probably a little bit of defensive quality.
Is the concensus here that Mane should not start this game?
Brighton do a lot of good things in between both boxes. They do though often fail to take their chances and they don't keep many clean sheets.
He didn't go away with the International side, did he? So he should be well rested - only playing Leicester and Atalanta since? I wonder will the lack of midfield options force us to go with all four of them - Mane, Salah, Firmino and Jota. I think that was mainly the case v City, rather than being bold and going for it. I think a lot was to do with availability.
Anyone know why there was an embargoed part of Jürgen's press conference? They normally have one if we're about to sign a player and he's not finished his medical yet. No chance of that now, so what's the reason?
Mane played twice for Senegal. I think the four will start myself with Hendo and Gini as the two. Milly RB, Fab and Matip, Robbo
BHA can't shot for toffee. Best at playing out of the press with a full side. Lot of players below 100% fitness, struggling to start. Defensive right back was a problem position/weakness.
Dont tempt fate. This is normally when one of their wank players will fire a pile driver into our top corner.
Brighton & Hove Albion have announced the emergency loan signings of Erik Edman and Benoit Assou-Ekotto on short term deals. Both are eligible to lamp one in from 40 yards when Champions Liverpool visit tomorrow.
I know we were linked with him but why you worried about a Bayern Munich player?
Is Thiago fit for this one? Surprised it's not been mentioned...
Is his loan spell with us over already? I thought we'd have him until January at least.
Same every week.
Anything come out of the press conference that could affect the team line up or is just as we were with maybe Henderson back
Leaked lineup (not really, it's just what I'd want to see):AlissonRobertsonFabinhoMatipMilnerWijnaldumHendersonJotaManeSalahFirminoI think this would be the absolute best that we could put out and we'd smash them with a side like that.
