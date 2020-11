straight up no talking bollocks - wewin this onethese are the games against the poorer teams that we must win - no matter their history or whether they're an 'okay' team and no offence to brighton they're in the bottom 5 for a reasonyou want to win the league then you have to win these games - games against the bigger clubs are (and I know I'm stating the bleedin obvious here) going to be much tougher and if we lose 4 games against the top 6 then we need to kill off these smaller teams to bank those important points that will decide the league rather waiting to play city or chelsea at theirs for decisive pointscome on redmen - stuff 'em