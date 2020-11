Origi gets so few games now, so struggles without any rhythm. It feels like one step forward and two back when he's used like this.



Thatís hardly the case. He does not run when we are out of possession, only when we have it. Itís nothing to do with rhythm, you can say he was injured perhaps, if that is the case he would have or should have come off. But you can see Mane making the covering runs for him, itís so obvious, heís making the players around him work extra hard. Itís not good for the team, thatís the biggest issue.You have to call a spade a spade sometimes.