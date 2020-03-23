« previous next »
Offline rossipersempre

Re: CL: Liverpool 0 vs 2 Atalanta Ilicic 60' Gosens 64'
« Reply #400 on: Yesterday at 11:13:17 PM »
Working tonight so didnt follow the match.

Wouldnt be the CL group stage without at least one insipid performance (by all accounts) and shite result somewhere along the way to make it more difficult for ourselves. Was ever thus. Weve always been a school homework on a Sunday night team in this competition.
Online Sammy5IsAlive

Re: CL: Liverpool 0 vs 2 Atalanta Ilicic 60' Gosens 64'
« Reply #401 on: Yesterday at 11:13:39 PM »
Out-thought and out-fought tonight. Atalanta were excellent at the back and took their chances second half. If we win on Saturday and Tuesday then I guess that weak starting line up will have been justified. I thought Tsimikas looked tidy and combative and can probably fill in to give Robbo a rest - that's the only positive I could really take from the game itself.
Online Al 666

Re: CL: Liverpool 0 vs 2 Atalanta Ilicic 60' Gosens 64'
« Reply #402 on: Yesterday at 11:13:41 PM »
Quote from: slaphead on Yesterday at 11:04:50 PM
Thought the same on the ref. To be totally honest I think a few times our lads went down way too easy and expected the free kick. Around the half hour mark there must of been 3 or 4 occasions in the space of 2 mins players from both teams went over and he waved them all on. Nice to see to be honest

That is called interpreting the rules completely differently to pretty much every other official. If you are going to let things go then it has to happen in all games.
Online slaphead

Re: CL: Liverpool 0 vs 2 Atalanta Ilicic 60' Gosens 64'
« Reply #403 on: Yesterday at 11:14:52 PM »
haha aye 1 or 2 decisions were a bit mad, but he wasn't allowing any soft ones either. Free kicks that is
Online fucking appalled

Re: CL: Liverpool 0 vs 2 Atalanta Ilicic 60' Gosens 64'
« Reply #404 on: Yesterday at 11:14:54 PM »
Quote from: slaphead on Yesterday at 11:04:50 PM
Thought the same on the ref. To be totally honest I think a few times our lads went down way too easy and expected the free kick. Around the half hour mark there must of been 3 or 4 occasions in the space of 2 mins players from both teams went over and he waved them all on. Nice to see to be honest

Youre genuinely bigging up the referee because he ignored fouls...for both teams ;D
Online Sammy5IsAlive

Re: CL: Liverpool 0 vs 2 Atalanta Ilicic 60' Gosens 64'
« Reply #405 on: Yesterday at 11:16:22 PM »
Quote from: rossipersempre on Yesterday at 11:13:17 PM
Working tonight so didnt follow the match.

Wouldnt be the CL group stage without at least one insipid performance (by all accounts) and shite result somewhere along the way to make it more difficult for ourselves. Was ever thus. Weve always been a school homework on a Sunday night team in this competition.

To be fair I think that is the case for most top clubs. Everyone has to balance their domestic commitments with the European fixtures and every so often pretty much everyone comes unstuck trying to do that.
Online Al 666

Re: CL: Liverpool 0 vs 2 Atalanta Ilicic 60' Gosens 64'
« Reply #406 on: Yesterday at 11:16:47 PM »
Quote from: Sammy5IsAlive on Yesterday at 11:13:39 PM
Out-thought and out-fought tonight. Atalanta were excellent at the back and took their chances second half. If we win on Saturday and Tuesday then I guess that weak starting line up will have been justified. I thought Tsimikas looked tidy and combative and can probably fill in to give Robbo a rest - that's the only positive I could really take from the game itself.

I thought Rhys Williams was excellent apart from his mistake for the 2nd goal. I think tonight will probably tell Klopp more about his fringe players than easy games against mediocre opponents.
Online slaphead

Re: CL: Liverpool 0 vs 2 Atalanta Ilicic 60' Gosens 64'
« Reply #407 on: Yesterday at 11:17:22 PM »
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 11:13:41 PM
That is called interpreting the rules completely differently to pretty much every other official. If you are going to let things go then it has to happen in all games.

Aye I know that like, but it would be a better game all round if that was the case. Not going to happen but still
Online slaphead

Re: CL: Liverpool 0 vs 2 Atalanta Ilicic 60' Gosens 64'
« Reply #408 on: Yesterday at 11:18:51 PM »
Quote from: fucking appalled on Yesterday at 11:14:54 PM
Youre genuinely bigging up the referee because he ignored fouls...for both teams ;D

Not really, but he also didn't fall for players going down too easily, for both teams. Just thought we were guilty of going down a bit too much specially in the first half
Offline Supersuarez7

Re: CL: Liverpool 0 vs 2 Atalanta Ilicic 60' Gosens 64'
« Reply #409 on: Yesterday at 11:19:27 PM »
Shittest game I've seen from us this yea (I missed the villa one..) hopefully that bollocks is behind us and we move on, win at the weekend, top the group, business as usual, I don't think I really want to dwell on this any further to be honest  :puke2
Online Al 666

Re: CL: Liverpool 0 vs 2 Atalanta Ilicic 60' Gosens 64'
« Reply #410 on: Yesterday at 11:20:56 PM »
Quote from: fucking appalled on Yesterday at 11:14:54 PM
Youre genuinely bigging up the referee because he ignored fouls...for both teams ;D

The craziest part is that the Ref officiates in La Liga where breathing near a player gets you cautioned.
Offline smutchin

Re: CL: Liverpool 0 vs 2 Atalanta Ilicic 60' Gosens 64'
« Reply #411 on: Yesterday at 11:22:02 PM »
Quote from: rawcusk8 on Yesterday at 11:01:59 PM
Wouldnt it be Milners third full game in a week? I know hes fit but were surely going to have to manage his game time, too.

I thought Milner looked a bit ragged tonight. I'd be surprised if he plays again on Saturday.

But since he is after all James Milner, I wouldn't be that surprised.
Online slaphead

Re: CL: Liverpool 0 vs 2 Atalanta Ilicic 60' Gosens 64'
« Reply #412 on: Yesterday at 11:22:13 PM »
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 11:20:56 PM
The craziest part is that the Ref officiates in La Liga where breathing near a player gets you cautioned.

Does he ?  Never seen that ref before was wondering where he was, I just assumed it was somewhere like the league of Ireland where you get the f**k kicked out of you
Online Al 666

Re: CL: Liverpool 0 vs 2 Atalanta Ilicic 60' Gosens 64'
« Reply #413 on: Yesterday at 11:24:59 PM »
Quote from: slaphead on Yesterday at 11:17:22 PM
Aye I know that like, but it would be a better game all round if that was the case. Not going to happen but still

You change the officiating of the rules by changing the way officials are told interpret them. Not by a maverick deciding he was going to pretend it was the 70's.
Online slaphead

Re: CL: Liverpool 0 vs 2 Atalanta Ilicic 60' Gosens 64'
« Reply #414 on: Yesterday at 11:26:36 PM »
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 11:24:59 PM
You change the officiating of the rules by changing the way officials are told interpret them. Not by a maverick deciding he was going to pretend it was the 70's.

I agree. Jeez I was just trying to be honest and say we went over a bit more than I would have like, leave me alone  ;D
Online fucking appalled

Re: CL: Liverpool 0 vs 2 Atalanta Ilicic 60' Gosens 64'
« Reply #415 on: Yesterday at 11:29:33 PM »
Quote from: slaphead on Yesterday at 11:18:51 PM
Not really, but he also didn't fall for players going down too easily, for both teams. Just thought we were guilty of going down a bit too much specially in the first half

A foul is a foul.

Weve currently got more senior CBs injured than fit, more senior RBs injured than fit, more senior midfielders injured than fit and now were seemingly not far from its a mans game and applauding a referee for not giving blatant fouls because reasons.

Sadio, Mo and even Divock all positioned themselves goalside in good positions and the Atalanta defenders were completely let off the hook by being able to go through the back of them with no risk of punishment. It was genuinely staggering to witness and perhaps even more staggering to see people saying it was a good refereeing display.
Online Al 666

Re: CL: Liverpool 0 vs 2 Atalanta Ilicic 60' Gosens 64'
« Reply #416 on: Yesterday at 11:31:47 PM »
Quote from: slaphead on Yesterday at 11:22:13 PM
Does he ?  Never seen that ref before was wondering where he was, I just assumed it was somewhere like the league of Ireland where you get the f**k kicked out of you

He has been an International Ref for 8 seasons but has only done 11 CL games. He refereed us in the 1-1 draw v Napoli last season another strange performance.
Online Al 666

Re: CL: Liverpool 0 vs 2 Atalanta Ilicic 60' Gosens 64'
« Reply #417 on: Yesterday at 11:35:07 PM »
Quote from: fucking appalled on Yesterday at 11:29:33 PM
A foul is a foul.

Weve currently got more senior CBs injured than fit, more senior RBs injured than fit, more senior midfielders injured than fit and now were seemingly not far from its a mans game and applauding a referee for not giving blatant fouls because reasons.

Sadio, Mo and even Divock all positioned themselves goalside in good positions and the Atalanta defenders were completely let off the hook by being able to go through the back of them with no risk of punishment. It was genuinely staggering to witness and perhaps even more staggering to see people saying it was a good refereeing display.

Yep FIFA outlawed the tackle from behind in 1998, maybe he missed the memo.
Online him_15

Re: CL: Liverpool 0 vs 2 Atalanta Ilicic 60' Gosens 64'
« Reply #418 on: Yesterday at 11:37:01 PM »
No injury, I would take that.
Online LFCobsessive

Re: CL: Liverpool 0 vs 2 Atalanta Ilicic 60' Gosens 64'
« Reply #419 on: Yesterday at 11:45:46 PM »
Quote from: slaphead on Yesterday at 11:04:50 PM
Thought the same on the ref. To be totally honest I think a few times our lads went down way too easy and expected the free kick. Around the half hour mark there must of been 3 or 4 occasions in the space of 2 mins players from both teams went over and he waved them all on. Nice to see to be honest

Yeah, The players aren't used to refs letting the game be more of a battle, without harsh tackles or anything of course. Quite a few potential chances for us, maybe they could have thought that the ref wants the game to flow and not be stop start, and just tussle for the ball and try to escape the pressing.
 Footy is becoming a bit too basketbally these days, no contact etc.
Would have been nice to enjoy the game with us playing good too, while having that ref.
Online Red_Rich

Re: CL: Liverpool 0 vs 2 Atalanta Ilicic 60' Gosens 64'
« Reply #420 on: Yesterday at 11:47:54 PM »
Quote from: Supersuarez7 on Yesterday at 11:19:27 PM
Shittest game I've seen from us this yea (I missed the villa one..) hopefully that bollocks is behind us and we move on, win at the weekend, top the group, business as usual, I don't think I really want to dwell on this any further to be honest  :puke2

Always going to get a handful of disappointing results during a season, even being the best (Watford/Napoli/Barca/Villa away etc).  Tonight was just  one of them.  Jurgen even hinted it was coming pre-match when he said he doesn't normally, but had to think ahead further than just 'the next match'. Always dangerous that.
Online LFCobsessive

Re: CL: Liverpool 0 vs 2 Atalanta Ilicic 60' Gosens 64'
« Reply #421 on: Yesterday at 11:48:57 PM »
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 11:08:38 PM
The ref was an absolute joke. It wasn't falling down stuff it was blatant fouls he was missing for both sides. The best was when he played advantage when we had recovered the ball in the centre circle instead of giving us a free kick on the edge of their area.

Nope, reffing in the champions league in general is many levels above what we see in the prem. They must have a different remit.They tend to let games flow more and I don't think I spotted anything particularly bad that happened to our players in terms of fouls that weren't given.
Online Sammy5IsAlive

Re: CL: Liverpool 0 vs 2 Atalanta Ilicic 60' Gosens 64'
« Reply #422 on: Yesterday at 11:56:21 PM »
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 11:35:07 PM
Yep FIFA outlawed the tackle from behind in 1998, maybe he missed the memo.

The change in rules was about players going off their feet from behind and going through the player to get the ball.

Atalanta's back three were on their feet all through that game, made sure that they had control of the physical battle and then were first to compete to every ball that was played into feet. I can't remember the last time Salah or Mane were made to look second best in those kinds of situations so consistently.
Online Bakez0151

Re: CL: Liverpool 0 vs 2 Atalanta Ilicic 60' Gosens 64'
« Reply #423 on: Today at 12:00:21 AM »
Quote from: fucking appalled on Yesterday at 11:29:33 PM
A foul is a foul.

Weve currently got more senior CBs injured than fit, more senior RBs injured than fit, more senior midfielders injured than fit and now were seemingly not far from its a mans game and applauding a referee for not giving blatant fouls because reasons.

Sadio, Mo and even Divock all positioned themselves goalside in good positions and the Atalanta defenders were completely let off the hook by being able to go through the back of them with no risk of punishment. It was genuinely staggering to witness and perhaps even more staggering to see people saying it was a good refereeing display.
This is exactly what I was saying

I said it to my dad just after we got away with one on them

Unless you disagree with the concept of fouls in football, I don't know how anyone could praise that performance

Jurgen said it best

Having said that, making changes against a good team like Atalanta was always going to be risky, and we didn't deserve anything for sure
Offline Reds4Wolves2

Re: CL: Liverpool 0 vs 2 Atalanta Ilicic 60' Gosens 64'
« Reply #424 on: Today at 12:02:08 AM »
Were still tied for the lead in the League. Results since Virg got mugged by Pickford have been stellar. When our players are back and healthy, well have an advantage over the other teams because their players are going to get injured too (just injured and missing later in the season because theyre not pushed as hard physically as a Klopp team, so our players are ahead of the curve re: wear and tear/burnout.) Burning out the healthy front-line players now is the wrong strategy because #20 is still a priority, and #7 is wide open.

Because of the above; the fact that we played Sunday afternoon and play at Brighton lunchtime on Saturday; and the fact that we won the first 3 CL group matches meant that the rotation tonight was necessary.

Every club is going to have these results this season. Weve already had worse against Villa. The trick is going to be to have fewer of these matches than the rest, and not in the matches that matter. We were flat. None of the kids or squad members who were given a start rose to the challenge. The ref was allowing a lot of physicality. Atalanta wanted it more after being humiliated in Bergamo. Didnt watch the Villa match so that was the biggest stinker Ive seen this season. So be it. Onwards and upwards.

If we win on the South Coast Saturday and get at least a draw next Tuesday (which I am confident we will), tonights result is irrelevant.
Online slaphead

Re: CL: Liverpool 0 vs 2 Atalanta Ilicic 60' Gosens 64'
« Reply #425 on: Today at 12:02:38 AM »
Quote from: fucking appalled on Yesterday at 11:29:33 PM
A foul is a foul.

Weve currently got more senior CBs injured than fit, more senior RBs injured than fit, more senior midfielders injured than fit and now were seemingly not far from its a mans game and applauding a referee for not giving blatant fouls because reasons.

Sadio, Mo and even Divock all positioned themselves goalside in good positions and the Atalanta defenders were completely let off the hook by being able to go through the back of them with no risk of punishment. It was genuinely staggering to witness and perhaps even more staggering to see people saying it was a good refereeing display.

Ok, let me clarify a little. I'm saying it was nice to see him not giving fouls when players went over easy looking for it, which being honest I think our lads did as much as Atalanta in the first half. It's not something we do but I thought we were a little guilty of it for a bit. It was nice to see the game flow in that sense. It's nothing like applauding a ref for letting blatant fouls go. Its 2 separate things
