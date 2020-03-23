« previous next »
Author Topic: CL: Liverpool 0 vs 2 Atalanta Ilicic 60' Gosens 64'  (Read 6422 times)

Online jillc

Re: CL: Liverpool 0 vs 2 Atalanta Ilicic 60' Gosens 64'
« Reply #320 on: Today at 10:15:57 PM »
Quote from: stockdam on Today at 10:11:47 PM
Part of it is that he is probably desperate to play well and then everything he does is done as an individual and has no connection with the rest of the players. When you try desperately to do well then everything seems to go wrong.

Yes I would agree with that as well. You always feel he needs something good to happen early on in a game, then it can make a real difference for him. He is better than he has recently showed, hopefully he get more chances to prove it.
Online smutchin

Re: CL: Liverpool 0 vs 2 Atalanta Ilicic 60' Gosens 64'
« Reply #321 on: Today at 10:16:50 PM »
Quote from: redalways on Today at 10:14:11 PM
Thought Salah wasnt up for it. The COVID ?

Looked like he never got out of first gear. Saving himself for Saturday, I reckon.
Online stonecold_jpm

Re: CL: Liverpool 0 vs 2 Atalanta Ilicic 60' Gosens 64'
« Reply #322 on: Today at 10:17:35 PM »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 09:54:32 PM
Injuries were going to catch up with this week at some stage.

Makes the Ajax match absolutely massive though.

Nowhere near, we only need a draw or beat the groups whipping boys, may even only need to draw it. It isnt even massive for Ajax because they would still need to avoid defeat or a high score draw with Atalanta at home so they may as well not even bother at Anfield.
Online jillc

Re: CL: Liverpool 0 vs 2 Atalanta Ilicic 60' Gosens 64'
« Reply #323 on: Today at 10:18:13 PM »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 10:11:49 PM
You do know the ball has to go out of play to make a sub.

He doesn't look as though he has much confidence at the moment.
Online smutchin

Re: CL: Liverpool 0 vs 2 Atalanta Ilicic 60' Gosens 64'
« Reply #324 on: Today at 10:18:54 PM »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 10:08:08 PM
The lesson is that when you are down to the barebones and play three 19 year olds against a good European side then you are going to have problems.

Exactly this - and it's easy to forget that Atalanta are in fact a pretty decent side after the kicking we gave them last time. But that was us at our best. Tonight we gave them too much time and space to express themselves.

It could have been a lot worse!
Online Nick110581

Re: CL: Liverpool 0 vs 2 Atalanta Ilicic 60' Gosens 64'
« Reply #325 on: Today at 10:18:56 PM »
Quote from: stonecold_jpm on Today at 10:17:35 PM
Nowhere near, we only need a draw or beat the groups whipping boys, may even only need to draw it. It isnt even massive for Ajax because they would still need to avoid defeat or a high score draw with Atalanta at home so they may as well not even bother at Anfield.

Fair point actually.
Offline CHOPPER

Re: CL: Liverpool 0 vs 2 Atalanta Ilicic 60' Gosens 64'
« Reply #326 on: Today at 10:18:57 PM »
As flat and as awkwardly positioned, our defence was, it was equally mirrored by our bang average attack.


Individually and as a team, we were bang average at best.


Learn from it, draw a line under it and move on. 
Online slaphead

Re: CL: Liverpool 0 vs 2 Atalanta Ilicic 60' Gosens 64'
« Reply #327 on: Today at 10:19:33 PM »
Atalanta were very good tonight. We were very shit tonight. Klopp looked pissed off on the sides and you can't blame him, but a performance like that was bound to happen with the games the way they are and having to chop and change the team. 4 games in top by 2 point's, That'll do me
Offline deFacto please, you bastards

Re: CL: Liverpool 0 vs 2 Atalanta Ilicic 60' Gosens 64'
« Reply #328 on: Today at 10:19:51 PM »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 10:12:54 PM
Could have done with Grujic

Are you his agent in disguise?
Online Mozology

Re: CL: Liverpool 0 vs 2 Atalanta Ilicic 60' Gosens 64'
« Reply #329 on: Today at 10:21:02 PM »
Deflating performance and result but after hearing a draw with Ajax qualifies us I've perked up again.

The fickleness of a footie fan  ;D

Really thought we needed a win against them, delighted to know a point seals it.
Online rushyman

Re: CL: Liverpool 0 vs 2 Atalanta Ilicic 60' Gosens 64'
« Reply #330 on: Today at 10:22:17 PM »
Lineker defending his television overlords with his hunching and hand waving
Online redgriffin73

Re: CL: Liverpool 0 vs 2 Atalanta Ilicic 60' Gosens 64'
« Reply #331 on: Today at 10:22:30 PM »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 10:12:54 PM
Could have done with Grujic
He was busy getting sent off for Porto!
Online WhereAngelsPlay

Re: CL: Liverpool 0 vs 2 Atalanta Ilicic 60' Gosens 64'
« Reply #332 on: Today at 10:22:47 PM »
Is Crouchy wearing a tool belt ?
Online disgraced cake

Re: CL: Liverpool 0 vs 2 Atalanta Ilicic 60' Gosens 64'
« Reply #333 on: Today at 10:23:00 PM »
Quote from: Mozology on Today at 10:21:02 PM
Deflating performance and result but after hearing a draw with Ajax qualifies us I've perked up again.

The fickleness of a footie fan  ;D

Really thought we needed a win against them, delighted to know a point seals it.

Does it?
Online Reeves

Re: CL: Liverpool 0 vs 2 Atalanta Ilicic 60' Gosens 64'
« Reply #334 on: Today at 10:23:11 PM »
Origi - never fucking plays and when he does he's taken off - not looking good for him. Ditto Mini hardly getting on. Shame those two haven't stepped up more this year
Offline Samie

Re: CL: Liverpool 0 vs 2 Atalanta Ilicic 60' Gosens 64'
« Reply #335 on: Today at 10:23:53 PM »
Quote from: Mozology on Today at 10:21:02 PM
Deflating performance and result but after hearing a draw with Ajax qualifies us I've perked up again.

The fickleness of a footie fan  ;D

Really thought we needed a win against them, delighted to know a point seals it.

We're on 9 points and Ajax and Atalanta are on 7. So yeah a point guarantees qualification but top sot is up for grabs now though.
Online redgriffin73

Re: CL: Liverpool 0 vs 2 Atalanta Ilicic 60' Gosens 64'
« Reply #336 on: Today at 10:24:19 PM »
Quote from: Mozology on Today at 10:21:02 PM
Deflating performance and result but after hearing a draw with Ajax qualifies us I've perked up again.

The fickleness of a footie fan  ;D

Really thought we needed a win against them, delighted to know a point seals it.
Oh I thought it was a win too, that's what they said on BT I'm sure. Good news, thanks! Typical otherwise that the one season we thought we'd maybe qualify early for a change, we have to make it harder for ourselves again!
Online BIG DICK NICK

Re: CL: Liverpool 0 vs 2 Atalanta Ilicic 60' Gosens 64'
« Reply #337 on: Today at 10:24:28 PM »
It was always possible. Its easy to say we should have started strong and made changes but theres no guarantee wed have won easily, we may have ended up playing some for longer than wed wanted and picked up another injury. Forget about it and move on.

Makes team selections a bit trickier for another week or two but its hardly an insurmountable blow. Forget about it and move on. Not long til the next one!
Online kavah

Re: CL: Liverpool 0 vs 2 Atalanta Ilicic 60' Gosens 64'
« Reply #338 on: Today at 10:24:39 PM »
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 10:10:48 PM
think if we had just kept it 0-0 before the 4 players came on game could have been very different

Yes, I was thinking the same. And galling that the first was after Gini was bulldozered and they took possession.
They deserve the win though, good team.
Offline a treeless whopper

Re: CL: Liverpool 0 vs 2 Atalanta Ilicic 60' Gosens 64'
« Reply #339 on: Today at 10:24:53 PM »
Online bornandbRED

Re: CL: Liverpool 0 vs 2 Atalanta Ilicic 60' Gosens 64'
« Reply #340 on: Today at 10:24:59 PM »
The pig headedness of people in response to Klopps comments on fixture congestion is mental. Not sure why its so difficult to acknowledge how ridiculous playing every 3 days following two international breaks is.
Offline Samie

Re: CL: Liverpool 0 vs 2 Atalanta Ilicic 60' Gosens 64'
« Reply #341 on: Today at 10:25:24 PM »
Online smutchin

Re: CL: Liverpool 0 vs 2 Atalanta Ilicic 60' Gosens 64'
« Reply #342 on: Today at 10:25:42 PM »
Quote from: Mozology on Today at 10:21:02 PM
Really thought we needed a win against them, delighted to know a point seals it.

Winning the first three games put us in a great position. We've been in much worse positions after four games and still qualified. Including the 18/19 season.
Offline deFacto please, you bastards

Re: CL: Liverpool 0 vs 2 Atalanta Ilicic 60' Gosens 64'
« Reply #343 on: Today at 10:25:43 PM »
9 points plus a draw against Ajax leaves us at 10.

Ajax would have 8. If Atalanta win against Mitjland, they have 10 and their last game is against Ajax. If Ajax win, they end up with 11, Atalanta with 10, and we have a better head to head against Atalanta with the same number of points. [Not including our game against Mitwhatevertheirname is]

Online Nick110581

Re: CL: Liverpool 0 vs 2 Atalanta Ilicic 60' Gosens 64'
« Reply #344 on: Today at 10:26:46 PM »
Quote from: bornandbRED on Today at 10:24:59 PM
The pig headedness of people in response to Klopps comments on fixture congestion is mental. Not sure why its so difficult to acknowledge how ridiculous playing every 3 days following two international breaks is.

Leicester should have been Saturday at some stage.

Brighton was always going to have be Saturday but shouldnt be first up.
Online BIG DICK NICK

Re: CL: Liverpool 0 vs 2 Atalanta Ilicic 60' Gosens 64'
« Reply #345 on: Today at 10:27:17 PM »
Quote from: disgraced cake on Today at 10:23:00 PM
Does it?

Draw with Ajax and wed have 10. Atalanta presumably 10 and Ajax 8.

That would mean Ajax have to beat Atalanta or theyre out. If they do, Atalanta finish on 10 points and we have the better head to head because of result there.

So yeah, think a draw v Ajax puts us through. Lose to Ajax and we probably have to win the last game. But lets not worry about that just yet.

Edit - What DeFacto said!
Online Al 666

Re: CL: Liverpool 0 vs 2 Atalanta Ilicic 60' Gosens 64'
« Reply #346 on: Today at 10:27:48 PM »
Quote from: smutchin on Today at 10:18:54 PM
Exactly this - and it's easy to forget that Atalanta are in fact a pretty decent side after the kicking we gave them last time. But that was us at our best. Tonight we gave them too much time and space to express themselves.

It could have been a lot worse!

Understandably they looked like a cohesive unit whilst we looked like a bunch of players who had never played together.

When I saw the back four Williams, Williams, Matip and Tsimikas I thought it was a Ladies doubles match at Wimbledon.

I think we just have to accept that it is a truly crazy season in which there are going to be more injuries, players missing through COVID and matches every few days. There are going to be oddball results like tonight and the Villa game. The trophies will win be won by the teams that cope best with a one off mad season.
Online leftfooter

Re: CL: Liverpool 0 vs 2 Atalanta Ilicic 60' Gosens 64'
« Reply #347 on: Today at 10:27:50 PM »
Thought the senior players didn't help the youngsters with some very sloppy passing.

Weird refereeing performance allowing players to barge right through from behind, perverse from Sadio who kept holding on to the ball and getting crowded out, instead of popping the ball off.

Origi and Salah were both poor too, thought Mo could have helped Neco a lot more giving him an out ball. The young lad Rhys Willians looked good, but then lost his man for their second, he'll learn hopefully.

No injuries hopefully. We did suffer from not being able to rotate our midfield 3, as they put in a very tired performance.
Online Robinred

Re: CL: Liverpool 0 vs 2 Atalanta Ilicic 60' Gosens 64'
« Reply #348 on: Today at 10:28:01 PM »
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 10:08:40 PM
Hes a shit Tory if he is one

Hes not a Tory is he.

Hes been a good broadcaster as a rule, but hes gotten increasingly lazy imo, and these days isnt worth the big salaries hes getting.
Online redgriffin73

Re: CL: Liverpool 0 vs 2 Atalanta Ilicic 60' Gosens 64'
« Reply #349 on: Today at 10:28:24 PM »


Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 10:24:28 PM
It was always possible. Its easy to say we should have started strong and made changes but theres no guarantee wed have won easily, we may have ended up playing some for longer than wed wanted and picked up another injury. Forget about it and move on.

That's always the annoying argument pundits use when we play a weakened team in the FA Cup isn't it, the old "start strong and get it done quick" argument. If only life always worked out that way!
Online BIG DICK NICK

Re: CL: Liverpool 0 vs 2 Atalanta Ilicic 60' Gosens 64'
« Reply #350 on: Today at 10:29:31 PM »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Today at 10:28:24 PM

the old "start strong and get it done quick" argument. If only life always worked out that way!

Are we still taking football?
Online slaphead

Re: CL: Liverpool 0 vs 2 Atalanta Ilicic 60' Gosens 64'
« Reply #351 on: Today at 10:29:50 PM »
Quote from: bornandbRED on Today at 10:24:59 PM
The pig headedness of people in response to Klopps comments on fixture congestion is mental. Not sure why its so difficult to acknowledge how ridiculous playing every 3 days following two international breaks is.

The problem is as soon as anyone mentions fixtures they're perceived to be "moaning" and you get half of the dickheads in the media saying they're highly paid and should be able to play 2/3 times a week and the other half talking about when they used to play they never moaned about playing too many games. Its an endless loop
Online redgriffin73

Re: CL: Liverpool 0 vs 2 Atalanta Ilicic 60' Gosens 64'
« Reply #352 on: Today at 10:31:35 PM »
Online rushyman

Re: CL: Liverpool 0 vs 2 Atalanta Ilicic 60' Gosens 64'
« Reply #353 on: Today at 10:31:40 PM »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 10:25:24 PM


Am I Being thick or does avoiding defeat to Ajax put us through ? Im
Obviously wrong somehow

Its like figuring out chess moves this part 😂
Online MD1990

Re: CL: Liverpool 0 vs 2 Atalanta Ilicic 60' Gosens 64'
« Reply #354 on: Today at 10:31:41 PM »
I think due to head to head we are through with a draw to ajax.

Would be level with Atlanta on 10. But better head to head record. Ajax on 8 points if we draw with them.

Ajax vs Atalanta last game.
Online kavah

Re: CL: Liverpool 0 vs 2 Atalanta Ilicic 60' Gosens 64'
« Reply #355 on: Today at 10:32:00 PM »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 10:29:31 PM
Are we still taking football?

  :o  ;D
Online redgriffin73

Re: CL: Liverpool 0 vs 2 Atalanta Ilicic 60' Gosens 64'
« Reply #356 on: Today at 10:32:29 PM »


Quote from: slaphead on Today at 10:29:50 PM
The problem is as soon as anyone mentions fixtures they're perceived to be "moaning" and you get half of the dickheads in the media saying they're highly paid and should be able to play 2/3 times a week and the other half talking about when they used to play they never moaned about playing too many games. Its an endless loop

I always love the argument that being paid a lot somehow prevents you from getting injured.
Online duvva

Re: CL: Liverpool 0 vs 2 Atalanta Ilicic 60' Gosens 64'
« Reply #357 on: Today at 10:33:16 PM »
Quote from: kavah on Today at 10:06:08 PM
That Gomez is a decent player.
Yep but unfortunately hes out for the season 😉
Online bornandbRED

Re: CL: Liverpool 0 vs 2 Atalanta Ilicic 60' Gosens 64'
« Reply #358 on: Today at 10:33:48 PM »
Quote from: slaphead on Today at 10:29:50 PM
The problem is as soon as anyone mentions fixtures they're perceived to be "moaning" and you get half of the dickheads in the media saying they're highly paid and should be able to play 2/3 times a week and the other half talking about when they used to play they never moaned about playing too many games. Its an endless loop

Crazy how its dismissed so nonchalantly by ex-professionals like Linekar, Ferdinand and Owen (who could barely do a game a month). But then I guess they have to tow the BT party line.
Offline a treeless whopper

Re: CL: Liverpool 0 vs 2 Atalanta Ilicic 60' Gosens 64'
« Reply #359 on: Today at 10:34:15 PM »
European football feels like a chore this season.
