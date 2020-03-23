Thought the senior players didn't help the youngsters with some very sloppy passing.



Weird refereeing performance allowing players to barge right through from behind, perverse from Sadio who kept holding on to the ball and getting crowded out, instead of popping the ball off.



Origi and Salah were both poor too, thought Mo could have helped Neco a lot more giving him an out ball. The young lad Rhys Willians looked good, but then lost his man for their second, he'll learn hopefully.



No injuries hopefully. We did suffer from not being able to rotate our midfield 3, as they put in a very tired performance.