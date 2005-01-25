« previous next »
Liverpool vs Atalanta Pre-match thread

Re: Liverpool vs Atalanta Pre-match thread
Nice one Hazell (I always think of that late 70s Cockney Detective when I see your posts).

God knows how we'll go with this and who's fit or not, tired, or being saved for Saturday.

Re: Liverpool vs Atalanta Pre-match thread
Despite the away leg I think this has the potential to be a tricky one and its a tough selection for Klopp for all the reasons already mentioned.
Re: Liverpool vs Atalanta Pre-match thread
Wouldn't mind see a bit of rotation, but without putting out a team of kids. Maybe give Neco, Curtis, Minamino and Shaq (if fit) a run out.

We still need to get qualification done and dusted, so that we can give the first team a break later on in the group matches.
Re: Liverpool vs Atalanta Pre-match thread
Get the win to qualify for the last 16, so can rest a few players for the last 2 CL matches.
Re: Liverpool vs Atalanta Pre-match thread
As others have said we could do with winning this, but we are looking very thin in midfield and defence so will need to rotate. Can deffo see Matip and Stan getting 45 mins each, alongside the Williamses and Tsimikas. Can't see any other option than playing Jones, Milner and Gini in midfield unless Hendo and or Thiago are fit. Think we'll go for a strong front 3 - Jota, Bob and Mo given the probs their defence had last time in the hope we have a comfortable lead and can rest a few towards the end.
Re: Liverpool vs Atalanta Pre-match thread
They played their usual approach in the last game which is to attack, however we destroyed them. With Ajax most likely winning tonight, surely Atalanta will have to go for the 3 points again? Really looking forward to this game.

Alison
Milner - Fabinho - Williams - Tsimikas
Jones - Gini
Jota - Minamino - Salah
Firmino

Would be my team, not what i think. Take Gini off after 60 and move Milner into midfield for Williams. Also could argue for Shaq over minamino
Re: Liverpool vs Atalanta Pre-match thread
I think Klopp said up front we're fine, and have lots of options, but it's defence and midfield where we have issues.

So I suspect a "full strength" attack with some rotation elsewhere. Klopp will be concerned about the early kick off on Saturday I think and will protect the players he needs for that.

                      Becker

Williams    Williams    Matip   Tsimikas

                  Fabinho

   Wijnaldum               Jones


Mo/Jota          Bobby       Mane
Re: Liverpool vs Atalanta Pre-match thread
They played their usual approach in the last game which is to attack, however we destroyed them. With Ajax most likely winning tonight, surely Atalanta will have to go for the 3 points again? Really looking forward to this game.

Alison
Milner - Fabinho - Williams - Tsimikas
Jones - Gini
Jota - Minamino - Salah
Firmino

Would be my team, not what i think. Take Gini off after 60 and move Milner into midfield for Williams. Also could argue for Shaq over minamino

This is what I think will happen and what makes sense. Only differenc I see is Matip for Fabinho, as Matip was in the press conference and most of the time players in the press conference also play in the game.
Re: Liverpool vs Atalanta Pre-match thread
Other than avoiding Bayern there is very little incentive to win groups for the PL teams. The likes of Juve and Atletico will finish 2nd probably and squads are getting decimated. Once you qualify there is some sense in playing second string sides
Re: Liverpool vs Atalanta Pre-match thread
I think that Jurgen will play his strongest available 11 then use the 5 subs as the game becomes done, pretty much he usually does.
Re: Liverpool vs Atalanta Pre-match thread
I find myself praying every match for 90 mins that we get no injuries. Given I'm a heathen, I wonder if I might be part of the problem... just hope we come through unscathed...
Re: Liverpool vs Atalanta Pre-match thread
Alisson
Neco Rhys Fabinho Tsimikas
Gini Milner Jones
Salah Minamino Origi
Re: Liverpool vs Atalanta Pre-match thread
I think that Jurgen will play his strongest available 11 then use the 5 subs as the game becomes done, pretty much he usually does.

Forgot about the 5 subs! Wonder if we will see any more youngsters tonight
Re: Liverpool vs Atalanta Pre-match thread
Alisson
Neco Rhys Fabinho Tsimikas
Gini Milner Jones
Salah Minamino Origi
This is what I would want to play with Fabnho and Gini only play 45 minutes if possible. Hope we can scrape a draw which is as good as a win in this situation given the fact a draw or win means we have qualified but still have to draw against Ajax to win the group.
Re: Liverpool vs Atalanta Pre-match thread
A draw will not guarantee qualification

I think he'll go pretty much as strong as possible tonight, he'll want it done and dusted.
Re: Liverpool vs Atalanta Pre-match thread
Alisson
Neco Rhys Fabinho Tsimikas
Gini Milner Jones
Salah Minamino Origi

I think this is what it will be but possibly Jota instead of Origi.
Re: Liverpool vs Atalanta Pre-match thread
Feels like this is one of the last games we need to get through before we have some significant cavalry coming back in Hendo, Thiago, Ox and Trent

Just depends on how close a few key players are to the red zone- I like the idea of Matip/ Fabinho doing 45 minutes each. Unsure on starting Milner in this if he is to play right back at the weekend, but we are so short of numbers in midfield could we use the 424 formation again with Gini and Curtis in mifield and Mo, Diogo, Firmino and Taki as a front 4?
Re: Liverpool vs Atalanta Pre-match thread
i think we ll go full strength,  especially in attack. Our attack is the only place where we actually have choices, so better to grab the goals and not put undue pressure on our decimated defense and midfield
Re: Liverpool vs Atalanta Pre-match thread
We can switch up after 45, the likes of Salah can certainly play a full game since he had a minor break recently, ahem. Think if Shaq and Minamino are fit they should be playing at the start. We dont have many other options aside from our kids, though it seems they are more than capable.

Might not be as easy as the away but victory here pretty much secures us as top place finishers and can experiment and rest a little with remaining games.
Re: Liverpool vs Atalanta Pre-match thread
These will be most dangerous in the first 60 mins.

They will tire after 60 mins with the man marking system.= & Gomez will get tired their best player. Atalanta's fitness levels are not as good as ours.

We could spring Mane off the bench after 60 along with Minamino. There defence would struggle badly.
Re: Liverpool vs Atalanta Pre-match thread
Klopp has mixed and matched more in the CL which the 5 subs gives you the license to do. Incentive tonight though is get the job done and you can make 11 changes from Brighton to Ajax and leave much of the first team off the plane for Denmark.
Re: Liverpool vs Atalanta Pre-match thread
I'd certainly LIKE to see some changes.  I'd really like to see Tsimikas get some game time again decent opposition.  Neco as well at RB and Rhys at CB with Matip/Fab for a half each.  But what do we all know???
Re: Liverpool vs Atalanta Pre-match thread
Every time I try and guess the side, it's wrong. But doesn't stop me trying!

Tsimikas must surely be in for Robbo? He needs a rest before the cumulative effect from all his minutes comes back to bite him and us. He already had the warning from his body in the Scotland game that went to extra time.

I think Klopp will want to rotate without going in with a completely different side. Not sure who he'll pick/rest out of the front four - I'm sure Atalanta are hoping it's all of them!

Does Milner need a rest? We know how fit he is, but he's key with his versatility, and losing him is like losing a couple of players. He might be rested.

Hopefully, we get to see Jones doing his Henderson impersonation again. No problems there if that's the case. Does Gini get a rest?

5 subs certainly helps, but more so if we're winning comfortably, as Klopp can make subs earlier.
Re: Liverpool vs Atalanta Pre-match thread
Got a feeling we might see Jake Cain get some minutes tonight from the bench.
Re: Liverpool vs Atalanta Pre-match thread
We want to win the group right? If we win this and Ajax beat Midtylland then we still need one more point to top the group so the last two games aren't strictly dead rubbers if we win tonight. Or have I made a mistake?
Re: Liverpool vs Atalanta Pre-match thread
I think too many are playing down this game, it's an important CL game not a League Cup 3rd round match! I think Klopp will put out his strongest line up available to him. Get qualification sorted tonight, then look ahead to resting players in the remaining group games.

Get the job done by HT or 60 minutes and we can start even resting players even earlier, until then I reckon Klopp goes full strength.
Re: Liverpool vs Atalanta Pre-match thread
Team selection is going to be really difficult for tonight simply because of this bastard 12:30 Sat KO.

I think overall, Klopp will ignore the carrot of qualifying for the next stage and pick the team based of managing the squad as he sees fit. He has done this throughout the CL games so I don't think this will change.

I don't think both Fab and Matip will start seeing as they need protecting, but it depends of Rys' fitness.

Neco & Tsimikas should start. I reckon Mo will stay on the bench and get 30min with a view to starting on Sat.
Re: Liverpool vs Atalanta Pre-match thread
Go for the win, get the 3 points and play the kids for the remaining matches!

I think he'll go with a strong lineup, but will rest Matip for the weekend.
Re: Liverpool vs Atalanta Pre-match thread
Jota hat-trick.

Re: Liverpool vs Atalanta Pre-match thread
We want to win the group right? If we win this and Ajax beat Midtylland then we still need one more point to top the group so the last two games aren't strictly dead rubbers if we win tonight. Or have I made a mistake?

We'd still need a result against Ajax to top the group, but I don't think it's worth risking more injuries for if we can do ourselves a favour tonight. Obviously we'd still have to put a reasonable side out and could have a strong bench but we wouldn't be risking the likes of Matip, Fabinho, Robbo and the front three. Not from the start anyway.

Looking at the groups the only team to avoid are Bayern out the likely group winners.
Re: Liverpool vs Atalanta Pre-match thread
I'm thinking that with our situation in the group and the shortest gap between games so far this season, we will see a lot of rotation. We really badly need Henderson and Thiago to be available for at least one of these two games.
Re: Liverpool vs Atalanta Pre-match thread
Come on reds :scarf
