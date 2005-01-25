« previous next »
Re: Liverpool vs Atalanta Pre-match thread
Nice one Hazell (I always think of that late 70s Cockney Detective when I see your posts).

God knows how we'll go with this and who's fit or not, tired, or being saved for Saturday.

Re: Liverpool vs Atalanta Pre-match thread
Despite the away leg I think this has the potential to be a tricky one and its a tough selection for Klopp for all the reasons already mentioned.
Re: Liverpool vs Atalanta Pre-match thread
Wouldn't mind see a bit of rotation, but without putting out a team of kids. Maybe give Neco, Curtis, Minamino and Shaq (if fit) a run out.

We still need to get qualification done and dusted, so that we can give the first team a break later on in the group matches.
Re: Liverpool vs Atalanta Pre-match thread
Get the win to qualify for the last 16, so can rest a few players for the last 2 CL matches.
Re: Liverpool vs Atalanta Pre-match thread
As others have said we could do with winning this, but we are looking very thin in midfield and defence so will need to rotate. Can deffo see Matip and Stan getting 45 mins each, alongside the Williamses and Tsimikas. Can't see any other option than playing Jones, Milner and Gini in midfield unless Hendo and or Thiago are fit. Think we'll go for a strong front 3 - Jota, Bob and Mo given the probs their defence had last time in the hope we have a comfortable lead and can rest a few towards the end.
Re: Liverpool vs Atalanta Pre-match thread
They played their usual approach in the last game which is to attack, however we destroyed them. With Ajax most likely winning tonight, surely Atalanta will have to go for the 3 points again? Really looking forward to this game.

Alison
Milner - Fabinho - Williams - Tsimikas
Jones - Gini
Jota - Minamino - Salah
Firmino

Would be my team, not what i think. Take Gini off after 60 and move Milner into midfield for Williams. Also could argue for Shaq over minamino
Re: Liverpool vs Atalanta Pre-match thread
I think Klopp said up front we're fine, and have lots of options, but it's defence and midfield where we have issues.

So I suspect a "full strength" attack with some rotation elsewhere. Klopp will be concerned about the early kick off on Saturday I think and will protect the players he needs for that.

                      Becker

Williams    Williams    Matip   Tsimikas

                  Fabinho

   Wijnaldum               Jones


Mo/Jota          Bobby       Mane
Re: Liverpool vs Atalanta Pre-match thread
They played their usual approach in the last game which is to attack, however we destroyed them. With Ajax most likely winning tonight, surely Atalanta will have to go for the 3 points again? Really looking forward to this game.

Alison
Milner - Fabinho - Williams - Tsimikas
Jones - Gini
Jota - Minamino - Salah
Firmino

Would be my team, not what i think. Take Gini off after 60 and move Milner into midfield for Williams. Also could argue for Shaq over minamino

This is what I think will happen and what makes sense. Only differenc I see is Matip for Fabinho, as Matip was in the press conference and most of the time players in the press conference also play in the game.
Re: Liverpool vs Atalanta Pre-match thread
Other than avoiding Bayern there is very little incentive to win groups for the PL teams. The likes of Juve and Atletico will finish 2nd probably and squads are getting decimated. Once you qualify there is some sense in playing second string sides
Re: Liverpool vs Atalanta Pre-match thread
I think that Jurgen will play his strongest available 11 then use the 5 subs as the game becomes done, pretty much he usually does.
Re: Liverpool vs Atalanta Pre-match thread
I find myself praying every match for 90 mins that we get no injuries. Given I'm a heathen, I wonder if I might be part of the problem... just hope we come through unscathed...
Re: Liverpool vs Atalanta Pre-match thread
Alisson
Neco Rhys Fabinho Tsimikas
Gini Milner Jones
Salah Minamino Origi
Re: Liverpool vs Atalanta Pre-match thread
I think that Jurgen will play his strongest available 11 then use the 5 subs as the game becomes done, pretty much he usually does.

Forgot about the 5 subs! Wonder if we will see any more youngsters tonight
Re: Liverpool vs Atalanta Pre-match thread
Alisson
Neco Rhys Fabinho Tsimikas
Gini Milner Jones
Salah Minamino Origi
This is what I would want to play with Fabnho and Gini only play 45 minutes if possible. Hope we can scrape a draw which is as good as a win in this situation given the fact a draw or win means we have qualified but still have to draw against Ajax to win the group.
Re: Liverpool vs Atalanta Pre-match thread
A draw will not guarantee qualification

I think he'll go pretty much as strong as possible tonight, he'll want it done and dusted.
Re: Liverpool vs Atalanta Pre-match thread
Alisson
Neco Rhys Fabinho Tsimikas
Gini Milner Jones
Salah Minamino Origi

I think this is what it will be but possibly Jota instead of Origi.
Re: Liverpool vs Atalanta Pre-match thread
Feels like this is one of the last games we need to get through before we have some significant cavalry coming back in Hendo, Thiago, Ox and Trent

Just depends on how close a few key players are to the red zone- I like the idea of Matip/ Fabinho doing 45 minutes each. Unsure on starting Milner in this if he is to play right back at the weekend, but we are so short of numbers in midfield could we use the 424 formation again with Gini and Curtis in mifield and Mo, Diogo, Firmino and Taki as a front 4?
Re: Liverpool vs Atalanta Pre-match thread
i think we ll go full strength,  especially in attack. Our attack is the only place where we actually have choices, so better to grab the goals and not put undue pressure on our decimated defense and midfield
