Feels like this is one of the last games we need to get through before we have some significant cavalry coming back in Hendo, Thiago, Ox and Trent
Just depends on how close a few key players are to the red zone- I like the idea of Matip/ Fabinho doing 45 minutes each. Unsure on starting Milner in this if he is to play right back at the weekend, but we are so short of numbers in midfield could we use the 424 formation again with Gini and Curtis in mifield and Mo, Diogo, Firmino and Taki as a front 4?