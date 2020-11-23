« previous next »
Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: 70's Draft Interest  (Read 614 times)

Offline deFacto please, you bastards

  • farKnow
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,287
70's Draft Interest
« on: November 23, 2020, 05:19:29 PM »
Betty would be running this if we have enough


If you're in, post :D

-deFacto
-Lastrador
-Trend
-Ubb
-Sheer
-Viva Bobby
-Claus
« Last Edit: November 23, 2020, 10:12:01 PM by deFacto please, you bastards »
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,834
Re: 70's Draft Interest
« Reply #1 on: November 23, 2020, 05:20:59 PM »
Did you really need to create a separate thread?  ;D
Logged

Offline Lastrador

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,284
  • Yes lad!
Re: 70's Draft Interest
« Reply #2 on: November 23, 2020, 05:28:52 PM »
yep
Logged

Offline deFacto please, you bastards

  • farKnow
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,287
Re: 70's Draft Interest
« Reply #3 on: November 23, 2020, 05:48:35 PM »
Quote from: Samie on November 23, 2020, 05:20:59 PM
Did you really need to create a separate thread?  ;D

yes. Because people keep posting that they're not interested in the thread where we're looking for people who are interested. If you aren't interested, it's understood, but why post?  :D
Logged

Offline Trendisdestiny

  • Finally, the custom title that cannot be beat
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,120
  • Go for Goal Sunshine! - N Saunders
Re: 70's Draft Interest
« Reply #4 on: November 23, 2020, 07:40:37 PM »
I would like to participate :) Yay

btw, I would like to publicly apologize to Lastra for the Gomez Incident from a past draft - and pledge to vote for his team infinitum until forgiveness or victory occurs.
« Last Edit: November 23, 2020, 07:43:01 PM by Trendisdestiny »
Logged
THIS IS ANFIELD SIGN:
Its there to remind our lads who theyre playing for and to remind the opposition who theyre playing against! - Bill Shankly

We have everything we need - Jurgen Klopp

You need to get more wives mate, it fixes everything. Apart from then you have loads of wives, which is a nightmare.  -  Djozer

Online ubb! please

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,520
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: 70's Draft Interest
« Reply #5 on: November 23, 2020, 08:32:59 PM »
If you do need someone to make up the numbers I'll get involved.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Offline deFacto please, you bastards

  • farKnow
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,287
Re: 70's Draft Interest
« Reply #6 on: November 23, 2020, 09:06:03 PM »
Good stuff, 4 so far :D
Logged

Offline Trendisdestiny

  • Finally, the custom title that cannot be beat
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,120
  • Go for Goal Sunshine! - N Saunders
Re: 70's Draft Interest
« Reply #7 on: November 23, 2020, 10:11:36 PM »
I think Sheer Mag, The notorious VBG and Claus are in too
Logged
THIS IS ANFIELD SIGN:
Its there to remind our lads who theyre playing for and to remind the opposition who theyre playing against! - Bill Shankly

We have everything we need - Jurgen Klopp

You need to get more wives mate, it fixes everything. Apart from then you have loads of wives, which is a nightmare.  -  Djozer

Offline deFacto please, you bastards

  • farKnow
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,287
Re: 70's Draft Interest
« Reply #8 on: November 23, 2020, 10:12:13 PM »
Quote from: Trendisdestiny on November 23, 2020, 10:11:36 PM
I think Sheer Mag, The notorious VBG and Claus are in too

Cheers list updated to 7
Logged

Online fucking appalled

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,854
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty.....pretty pretty good
Re: 70's Draft Interest
« Reply #9 on: November 23, 2020, 10:19:25 PM »
Think 70s is a step too far back, be interesting to see what sides get picked though
Logged
Quote from: Reeves on June 21, 2020, 09:03:57 PM
Trent is pretty poor at free kicks. Said it for a long time. One decent free kick a few years ago and the commentators think he's Beckham

Offline Betty Blue

  • 37.2 deg @ 2am. Big Fat Scaredy Cat. "Tonight Matthew, I will be Lancelot Du Lac!"
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,821
  • JFT96
Re: 70's Draft Interest
« Reply #10 on: November 23, 2020, 10:31:06 PM »
A stray thought to help improve interest, could we consider combining the 60s and 70s into one draft or even going further and saying ALL pre-80s footballers are eligible. Maybe that would invalidate the team from being put up against the 80/90/00/10s teams, but if this lack of interest is anything to go by then this team will get trounced anyway. It would also even the draft playing field massively since a lot more worldies like Pele, Di Stefano and Puskas would enter the picture.
Logged
"Dont let your heads drop. Were Liverpool. Youre playing for Liverpool. Dont forget that. You have to hold your heads high for the supporters. You have to do it for them." - Rafa Benitez, halftime, Istanbul, 2005.

Offline Something Worse

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,035
Re: 70's Draft Interest
« Reply #11 on: November 23, 2020, 10:34:26 PM »
Quote from: fucking appalled on November 23, 2020, 10:19:25 PM
Think 70s is a step too far back, be interesting to see what sides get picked though

I haven't done any research but I was thinking about it and I think you could easily get 8 teams worth.

16 would be impossible though
Logged
Quote from: Trendisdestiny on July 12, 2020, 05:21:24 PM
Maybe the group, led by your leadership, will see these drafts as PR functions and brilliant use of humor

Quote from: Gerry Attrick on July  3, 2020, 08:57:05 PM
Hey Claus, fuck off.

Offline deFacto please, you bastards

  • farKnow
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,287
Re: 70's Draft Interest
« Reply #12 on: November 23, 2020, 10:47:51 PM »
Quote from: Betty Blue on November 23, 2020, 10:31:06 PM
A stray thought to help improve interest, could we consider combining the 60s and 70s into one draft or even going further and saying ALL pre-80s footballers are eligible. Maybe that would invalidate the team from being put up against the 80/90/00/10s teams, but if this lack of interest is anything to go by then this team will get trounced anyway. It would also even the draft playing field massively since a lot more worldies like Pele, Di Stefano and Puskas would enter the picture.

The 60 and 70's combo definitely makes it even more interesting.
Logged

Offline Lastrador

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,284
  • Yes lad!
Re: 70's Draft Interest
« Reply #13 on: November 23, 2020, 11:25:42 PM »
Quote from: Betty Blue on November 23, 2020, 10:31:06 PM
A stray thought to help improve interest, could we consider combining the 60s and 70s into one draft or even going further and saying ALL pre-80s footballers are eligible. Maybe that would invalidate the team from being put up against the 80/90/00/10s teams, but if this lack of interest is anything to go by then this team will get trounced anyway. It would also even the draft playing field massively since a lot more worldies like Pele, Di Stefano and Puskas would enter the picture.
Yep, that's a good one.
Logged

Offline Trendisdestiny

  • Finally, the custom title that cannot be beat
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,120
  • Go for Goal Sunshine! - N Saunders
Re: 70's Draft Interest
« Reply #14 on: Yesterday at 12:10:17 AM »
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on November 23, 2020, 10:47:51 PM
The 60 and 70's combo definitely makes it even more interesting.

Agreed
Logged
THIS IS ANFIELD SIGN:
Its there to remind our lads who theyre playing for and to remind the opposition who theyre playing against! - Bill Shankly

We have everything we need - Jurgen Klopp

You need to get more wives mate, it fixes everything. Apart from then you have loads of wives, which is a nightmare.  -  Djozer

Online Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,885
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 70's Draft Interest
« Reply #15 on: Yesterday at 08:17:43 AM »
Id participate if it actually begins soon  ;D
Logged

Offline KingLuis10

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,175
  • He drinks sangria
Re: 70's Draft Interest
« Reply #16 on: Yesterday at 11:30:47 AM »
I'll play.

Would be great if we went even further back than the 60s as well, as Betty suggests. I've always loved drafting players who played way back in the 1930s or whatever. They never win you many votes, but it's fun learning about them and trying to figure out what sort of players they were.
Logged

Online vivabobbygraham

  • Waiting for the silver bus. Gobshites- united- will never be defeated. Whip him, beat him, call him Barbara, he can live with it. Self confessed c*nt (apparently)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,599
  • The boys pen cured my acne
Re: 70's Draft Interest
« Reply #17 on: Yesterday at 11:51:36 AM »
Going back to the 70's is too far for some never mind before that. I understand it adds to the intrigue for the pure drafters but sadly, there are few too many of them now. Stick to the 70's I say. Those who have no inkling of the delight of 70's football with it's dodgy pitches, crunching tackles, fisticuffs, along with the sublime skills and courage that were required to play under such circumstances really do need to give their heads a wobble if they really appreciate drafting. As for numbers, fuck them if they don't wanna play. Get 8 and let's dance. Two leagues of four with maybe a twist. Other drafters nominate each teams best player who has to drop out of one of the league games, your choice, and bring a sub in. Something, anything, let's crack on.
Logged
...If you can meet with triumph and disaster
And treat those two imposters just the same

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,834
Re: 70's Draft Interest
« Reply #18 on: Yesterday at 11:55:20 AM »
VBG's rallying war cry convinced me, go on then bastards. make it 60/70's draft.
Logged

Offline deFacto please, you bastards

  • farKnow
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,287
Re: 70's Draft Interest
« Reply #19 on: Yesterday at 12:03:30 PM »


-deFacto
-Lastrador
-Trend
-Ubb
-Sheer
-Viva Bobby
-Claus
-Samie
-Gerry
-KingLuis
Logged

Offline deFacto please, you bastards

  • farKnow
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,287
Re: 70's Draft Interest
« Reply #20 on: Yesterday at 12:03:52 PM »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Yesterday at 08:17:43 AM
Id participate if it actually begins soon  ;D

Why, you going to sleep?  ;D
Logged

Offline deFacto please, you bastards

  • farKnow
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,287
Re: 70's Draft Interest
« Reply #21 on: Yesterday at 12:04:16 PM »
Quote from: KingLuis10 on Yesterday at 11:30:47 AM
I'll play.

Would be great if we went even further back than the 60s as well, as Betty suggests. I've always loved drafting players who played way back in the 1930s or whatever. They never win you many votes, but it's fun learning about them and trying to figure out what sort of players they were.

We all know you're gonna draft Hakimi's and Mbappe's parents  ;D
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,834
Re: 70's Draft Interest
« Reply #22 on: Yesterday at 12:18:34 PM »
Sent a few Pm's out mate. Not the usual lot, but the back catalogue of interested parties.  :wave
Logged

Offline deFacto please, you bastards

  • farKnow
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,287
Re: 70's Draft Interest
« Reply #23 on: Yesterday at 12:19:05 PM »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 12:18:34 PM
Sent a few Pm's out mate. Not the usual lot, but the back catalogue of interested parties.  :wave

Good stuff Samwise
Logged

Offline Lawnmowerman

  • Got married to Pique in April. Shakira isn't happy.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,542
Re: 70's Draft Interest
« Reply #24 on: Yesterday at 01:52:21 PM »
Yeah go on then
Logged

Online vivabobbygraham

  • Waiting for the silver bus. Gobshites- united- will never be defeated. Whip him, beat him, call him Barbara, he can live with it. Self confessed c*nt (apparently)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,599
  • The boys pen cured my acne
Re: 70's Draft Interest
« Reply #25 on: Yesterday at 01:59:10 PM »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 11:55:20 AM
VBG's rallying war cry convinced me, go on then bastards. make it 60/70's draft.

Logged
...If you can meet with triumph and disaster
And treat those two imposters just the same

Online Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,885
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 70's Draft Interest
« Reply #26 on: Yesterday at 03:59:26 PM »
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on Yesterday at 12:03:52 PM
Why, you going to sleep?  ;D

For the final time by the time this is up and running  ;D
Logged

Offline deFacto please, you bastards

  • farKnow
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,287
Re: 70's Draft Interest
« Reply #27 on: Yesterday at 04:14:56 PM »
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on Yesterday at 12:03:30 PM

-deFacto
-Lastrador
-Trend
-Ubb
-Sheer
-Viva Bobby
-Claus
-Samie
-Gerry
-KingLuis
-LM

11 so far
Logged

Online vivabobbygraham

  • Waiting for the silver bus. Gobshites- united- will never be defeated. Whip him, beat him, call him Barbara, he can live with it. Self confessed c*nt (apparently)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,599
  • The boys pen cured my acne
Re: 70's Draft Interest
« Reply #28 on: Yesterday at 04:23:25 PM »
Logged
...If you can meet with triumph and disaster
And treat those two imposters just the same

Online vivabobbygraham

  • Waiting for the silver bus. Gobshites- united- will never be defeated. Whip him, beat him, call him Barbara, he can live with it. Self confessed c*nt (apparently)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,599
  • The boys pen cured my acne
Re: 70's Draft Interest
« Reply #29 on: Yesterday at 04:27:04 PM »
...and where's her prey, Hazell and Tricky Dicky? Pair of Molly's. Get in here you two!!
Logged
...If you can meet with triumph and disaster
And treat those two imposters just the same

Online vivabobbygraham

  • Waiting for the silver bus. Gobshites- united- will never be defeated. Whip him, beat him, call him Barbara, he can live with it. Self confessed c*nt (apparently)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,599
  • The boys pen cured my acne
Re: 70's Draft Interest
« Reply #30 on: Yesterday at 04:40:42 PM »
And where's lobon? What's up, mate, doesn't fucking transfermarkt go back that far?
Logged
...If you can meet with triumph and disaster
And treat those two imposters just the same

Offline Max_powers

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,397
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 70's Draft Interest
« Reply #31 on: Yesterday at 05:45:31 PM »
Sure sign me up
Logged

Offline deFacto please, you bastards

  • farKnow
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,287
Re: 70's Draft Interest
« Reply #32 on: Yesterday at 06:10:16 PM »
-deFacto
-Lastrador
-Trend
-Ubb
-Sheer
-Viva Bobby
-Claus
-Samie
-Gerry
-KingLuis
-LM
-Max
Logged

Offline deFacto please, you bastards

  • farKnow
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,287
Re: 70's Draft Interest
« Reply #33 on: Yesterday at 06:11:09 PM »
Quote from: vivabobbygraham on Yesterday at 04:23:25 PM
Doesn't the femme fatale make 12?

We''ll find out

 ;D
Logged

Online fucking appalled

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,854
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty.....pretty pretty good
Re: 70's Draft Interest
« Reply #34 on: Today at 10:38:14 AM »
Quote from: vivabobbygraham on Yesterday at 04:40:42 PM
And where's lobon? What's up, mate, doesn't fucking transfermarkt go back that far?

Exactly, far too much research needed
Logged
Quote from: Reeves on June 21, 2020, 09:03:57 PM
Trent is pretty poor at free kicks. Said it for a long time. One decent free kick a few years ago and the commentators think he's Beckham

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,834
Re: 70's Draft Interest
« Reply #35 on: Today at 02:51:30 PM »
Defacto you fucker, let's get this going.
Logged

Offline deFacto please, you bastards

  • farKnow
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,287
Re: 70's Draft Interest
« Reply #36 on: Today at 03:24:10 PM »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 02:51:30 PM
Defacto you fucker, let's get this going.

What do I need to do, bribe people?  ;D
Logged

Online AndyMuller

  • Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,990
Re: 70's Draft Interest
« Reply #37 on: Today at 07:03:55 PM »
Giz a game then!
Logged

Online vivabobbygraham

  • Waiting for the silver bus. Gobshites- united- will never be defeated. Whip him, beat him, call him Barbara, he can live with it. Self confessed c*nt (apparently)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,599
  • The boys pen cured my acne
Re: 70's Draft Interest
« Reply #38 on: Today at 07:30:54 PM »
Is right Andy lad. Welcome
Logged
...If you can meet with triumph and disaster
And treat those two imposters just the same

Online AndyMuller

  • Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,990
Re: 70's Draft Interest
« Reply #39 on: Today at 07:33:28 PM »
Quote from: vivabobbygraham on Today at 07:30:54 PM
Is right Andy lad. Welcome

Nice one chief  8)
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
« previous next »
 