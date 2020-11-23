Going back to the 70's is too far for some never mind before that. I understand it adds to the intrigue for the pure drafters but sadly, there are few too many of them now. Stick to the 70's I say. Those who have no inkling of the delight of 70's football with it's dodgy pitches, crunching tackles, fisticuffs, along with the sublime skills and courage that were required to play under such circumstances really do need to give their heads a wobble if they really appreciate drafting. As for numbers, fuck them if they don't wanna play. Get 8 and let's dance. Two leagues of four with maybe a twist. Other drafters nominate each teams best player who has to drop out of one of the league games, your choice, and bring a sub in. Something, anything, let's crack on.