Mate of mine has been doing this for years does really well out of it, I can't believe some of the shite people buy clicking on Facebook ads tho



Not too familiar with this. Can you give just a brief explanation of how it works?



Its crazy, but at the same time id say nearly 50% of amazon and ebay is currently dropshipping products.In the most basic of contexts.. you find a product supplier (could be anything from China factory to Homebase), you advertise and sell the products (ebay, amazon, custom website), supplier ships out the sold product. You keep profit.Say you advertise a watch, it costs £30, you sell it online for £50. You keep £20