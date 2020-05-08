If we are interested in him, as rumours suggest, I think he would choose us over City at present unless he's completely motivated by how much he will get paid.



His dad played for City though so that would probably come into to it as well.Saw he already has as many goals in the Champions League as Brazilian Ronaldo and Adriano which is crazy.He is already a complete striker and at 19 that isn't really normal for a big guy as they normally take a bit longer to develop. He looks a bit like Cristiano Ronaldo in the current way he is always in the right place and dominates physically but he is also rapid too.He looks like he has all the tools to be the best striker of all time. He just needs to make sure he makes the right move next. He should be number 1 on every clubs list at the moment I think. Even above Mbappe if he moves.