Author Topic: Holidays 2021  (Read 182 times)

.adam

  
  
  
  
  
Holidays 2021
« on: Today at 10:09:01 AM »
With the COVID vaccines on the horizon, is anyone taking a gamble on booking a holiday for 2021 yet?

I've just booked a long weekend in Italy for the late May Bank Holiday, looks likely that the bulk of us will be vaccinated by then.

Finding that flight prices are not extortionate and car hire was cheap too - suspect this won't last if large scale vaccination starts to roll out.

Hoping for a bigger trip later in the year, maybe Costa Rica as my cousin has set up a hotel out there and it would be good to support her, but I probably won't book that until there's a bit more certainty.]

Hopefully 2021 allows us all to catch up on the holidays and travelling we've missed out on throughout 2020!
Jono69

  
  
  
  
Re: Holidays 2021
« Reply #1 on: Today at 10:12:05 AM »
No ,  We spent a bit more money last year on a Holiday so was giving this year a swerve anyway which worked out well  :). We have discussed it and decided to give next year a miss as well and aim for 2022
King.Keita

  
  
  
  
Re: Holidays 2021
« Reply #2 on: Today at 10:12:12 AM »
Booked to go to Antalya in September, hopefully things won't be like they are now. Also got a flight voucher with Vueling so hoping to book Barcelona around July/August. I've lost my job this year and overall it's just been draining for everyone, looking forward to getting away and relaxing a bit.
AndyMuller

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Holidays 2021
« Reply #3 on: Today at 10:27:05 AM »
Booked a week in Wales for April but still too scared to book a holiday abroad which is shit as I fucking love holidays.
redgriffin73

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Holidays 2021
« Reply #4 on: Today at 10:30:21 AM »
Moved ours from June 2020 to June 2021 when the flights were cancelled. Saved £150 on the flights too.
Just Elmo?

  
  
  
  
Re: Holidays 2021
« Reply #5 on: Today at 12:16:58 PM »
Could just quote my post from the 2020 thread... hope to get to Colonsay with family for a week in the spring to spread my Grannys ashes, and going to Switzerland in the summer for a week or so for a wedding. Both were cancelled this year due to COVID.
BIG DICK NICK

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Holidays 2021
« Reply #6 on: Today at 12:26:21 PM »
Weve decided were prepared to splash out more next summer seeing as we didnt get away this year. Hopefully things should be more normal by then? Still wary of booking anything yet for some reason.
Damo58

  
  
  
Re: Holidays 2021
« Reply #7 on: Today at 12:42:21 PM »
Meant to be going on a three week honeymoon road-tripping from San Francisco to Mexico at the end of June. Just going to try and hold our nerve for as long as possible before considering any movement of it (and our wedding in the middle of June).
Roady

  
  
  
  
Re: Holidays 2021
« Reply #8 on: Today at 12:56:50 PM »
Hopefully somewhere in March. Likely back to Liverpool for a weekend the. Down to London for a few before heading somewhere like Dominican Republic on an all inclusive.
Buck Pete

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Holidays 2021
« Reply #9 on: Today at 02:05:49 PM »
Quote from: Roady on Today at 12:56:50 PM
heading somewhere like Dominican Republic on an all inclusive.

Hell I could smash 2 weeks AI in Dom Rep right now.

Keep strong fellow holiday lovers :)
