I love Jurgen and he has made his point loud and clear. The players need protection but.....
He now needs to move on. This may end up sending negative energy to the players long-term.
Move on Boss.
Although I don't want to pile on, I still feel compelled to disagree with you here.
There are a lot of things wrong with football, and society itself for that matter, and sometimes people need to stand their ground for what's right.
I notice a lot how in so many instances people have their concerns shut down by being told they "need to move on." The thing is, if people do just that, nothing ever changes for the better. Too many people have a vested interest in keeping things as they are, and calling others moaners because they raise legitimate concerns is just a way of shutting them up in order to preserve the status quo.
Klopp is 100% correct, and his concerns are not for himself or just his own players, they are for the good of all clubs and players and for the game itself. Basically, professional footballers are being treated like machines and run into the ground in order for TV companies to make money. Just 'moving on' solves absolutely nothing.
For me, when things are wrong, you call it out. Many will want you to "shut up, stop moaning and move on" but I believe that if the cause is just, you stick with it. Otherwise, those who are taking liberties simply carry on getting away with it and dismiss your concerns by suggesting you just need to move on. For me, you move on once your concerns have been addressed.