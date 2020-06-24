You dont use emotive words in a debate- it exposes you



Tell me what words did you use when you were debating Mane and his effectiveness, surely they weren't emotive words given that it was a nonsense opinion?Having an opinion itself isn't necessarily the problem. Everyone has an opinion on everything. There's plenty of people who believe the world isn't round, that Trump won this recent election , among various other things. They have the right to those opinions but that doesn't mean that those opinions are correct or have validity just because they have that said right.Given that Klopp is the ultimate player manager, probably the best man manager in the last 20 years, given that his players are always his priority. It would be safe to assume that he knows his players very well, and that he absolutely knows their mental strengths and weaknesses, and whether or not they can handle certain aspects of pressure or whatever other obstacles my arise. Given that, when taking that particular aspect into consideration, it's absolutely baffling why anyone would suggest that his fight for his players would effect them negatively. Again given the fact that he has the best relationship with them, given that he fights for them, and that this particular matter is all about their well being.So in summary he's in the absolute best position to judge whether or not he should say something. In addition to that, this group of players have proven on numerous occasions how strong they are mentally. This particular issue isn't going to impact them negatively based on everything that we know.Everyone gets things wrong in terms of opinions. Happens to the best of us. You just happen to get it wrong on things that most people have the right opinion or view about.