PL: Liverpool 3 vs 0 Leicester Evans OG 21' Jota 41 Bobby 86

Re: PL: Liverpool 3 vs 0 Leicester Evans OG 21' Jota 41 Bobby 86
Reply #520 on: Yesterday at 10:32:37 PM
Quote from: Sinyoro on Yesterday at 09:03:39 PM
I love Jurgen and he has made his point loud and clear. The players need protection but.....

He now needs to move on. This may end up sending negative energy to the players long-term.

Move on Boss.
Only one person needs to move on, and its not Jurgen
Hand it over, you sister fingering inbred c*nts.

Re: PL: Liverpool 3 vs 0 Leicester Evans OG 21' Jota 41 Bobby 86
Reply #521 on: Yesterday at 10:43:48 PM
Hopefully a few other managers will also be vocal and ramp up the pressure. If the boss is the only one bringing it to light, he will get labelled a moaner (happened already) and nothing will get done. We need Fatty Frank, Ole, Mourinho, Cardi P, and several others to keep talking about it. I know a couple have mentioned it once or twice, but now is the ideal time to build momentum now that Klopp has brought it forward in this fashion.
Re: PL: Liverpool 3 vs 0 Leicester Evans OG 21' Jota 41 Bobby 86
Reply #522 on: Yesterday at 10:46:20 PM
Quote from: 1892tillforever on Yesterday at 10:43:48 PM
Hopefully a few other managers will also be vocal and ramp up the pressure. If the boss is the only one bringing it to light, he will get labelled a moaner (happened already) and nothing will get done. We need Fatty Frank, Ole, Mourinho, Cardi P, and several others to keep talking about it. I know a couple have mentioned it once or twice, but now is the ideal time to build momentum now that Klopp has brought it forward in this fashion.

Guardiola and Solksjaer have been going on about it as well
Re: PL: Liverpool 3 vs 0 Leicester Evans OG 21' Jota 41 Bobby 86
Reply #523 on: Yesterday at 10:47:41 PM
Quote from: Sinyoro on Yesterday at 09:03:39 PM
I love Jurgen and he has made his point loud and clear. The players need protection but.....

He now needs to move on. This may end up sending negative energy to the players long-term.

Move on Boss.

you have read the room so poorly here its quite amazing.
Re: PL: Liverpool 3 vs 0 Leicester Evans OG 21' Jota 41 Bobby 86
Reply #524 on: Yesterday at 10:59:12 PM
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 10:47:41 PM
you have read the room so poorly here its quite amazing.

Nope- I write exactly how I see things. It doesnt matter what the mood in the room is.

You have read me pretty poorly
Re: PL: Liverpool 3 vs 0 Leicester Evans OG 21' Jota 41 Bobby 86
Reply #525 on: Yesterday at 11:02:37 PM
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 10:47:41 PM
you have read the room so poorly here its quite amazing.

I'm not sure he's even in the right house.
Re: PL: Liverpool 3 vs 0 Leicester Evans OG 21' Jota 41 Bobby 86
Reply #526 on: Yesterday at 11:03:46 PM
Quote from: Sinyoro on Yesterday at 10:59:12 PM
Nope- I write exactly how I see things. It doesnt matter what the mood in the room is.

You have read me pretty poorly

Excuse me for butting in. You don't think the manager has a good point?
Re: PL: Liverpool 3 vs 0 Leicester Evans OG 21' Jota 41 Bobby 86
Reply #527 on: Yesterday at 11:09:42 PM
Quote from: Barrow Shaun on Yesterday at 11:03:46 PM
Excuse me for butting in. You don't think the manager has a good point?

He has
Re: PL: Liverpool 3 vs 0 Leicester Evans OG 21' Jota 41 Bobby 86
Reply #528 on: Yesterday at 11:18:29 PM
Quote from: Sinyoro on Yesterday at 11:09:42 PM
He has
You're actually scared that Jurgen Klopp might impart negative energy to his players? Jurgen Klopp??? The man about whom the OED stipulates that the word 'negative' cannot be applied and still remain correct English usage?

Hmmm

Isn't it actually the case (because it usually is) that you're feeling bothered about what your mates or other fans might be saying, and so want the boss to dial it down to save your blushes?
Re: PL: Liverpool 3 vs 0 Leicester Evans OG 21' Jota 41 Bobby 86
Reply #529 on: Yesterday at 11:18:52 PM
Quote from: Sinyoro on Yesterday at 10:59:12 PM
Nope- I write exactly how I see things. It doesnt matter what the mood in the room is.

You have read me pretty poorly

To double down on what you said is even worse.   

 
Re: PL: Liverpool 3 vs 0 Leicester Evans OG 21' Jota 41 Bobby 86
Reply #530 on: Yesterday at 11:32:36 PM
Quote from: Sinyoro on Yesterday at 10:59:12 PM
Nope- I write exactly how I see things. It doesnt matter what the mood in the room is.

You have read me pretty poorly

yes like the time you said Mane needs to be sold if he doesn't sign a contract immediately when offered, and that he was erratic and the most replaceable out of the front 3.  ;D

You may want to check your vision before calling it how you see it
Re: PL: Liverpool 3 vs 0 Leicester Evans OG 21' Jota 41 Bobby 86
Reply #531 on: Yesterday at 11:37:11 PM
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 11:18:52 PM
To double down on what you said is even worse.

Worse to who?

Not me- I have my own opinions and i am not particularly bothered if anyone disagrees
Re: PL: Liverpool 3 vs 0 Leicester Evans OG 21' Jota 41 Bobby 86
Reply #532 on: Yesterday at 11:42:05 PM
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on Yesterday at 11:32:36 PM
yes like the time you said Mane needs to be sold if he doesn't sign a contract immediately when offered, and that he was erratic and the most replaceable out of the front 3.  ;D

You may want to check your vision before calling it how you see it

Opinions can be wrong- so what?

Have you never been wrong with your views?

FYI- I am not afraid of getting things wrong
Re: PL: Liverpool 3 vs 0 Leicester Evans OG 21' Jota 41 Bobby 86
Reply #533 on: Yesterday at 11:46:48 PM
Quote from: Sinyoro on Yesterday at 11:37:11 PM
Not me- I have my own opinions and i am not particularly bothered if anyone disagrees
That's lucky

Quote from: Sinyoro on Yesterday at 11:42:05 PM

FYI- I am not afraid of getting things wrong
That's lucky

 :-*
Re: PL: Liverpool 3 vs 0 Leicester Evans OG 21' Jota 41 Bobby 86
Reply #534 on: Yesterday at 11:47:03 PM
Quote from: Sinyoro on Yesterday at 11:37:11 PM
Worse to who?

Not me- I have my own opinions and i am not particularly bothered if anyone disagrees

Move on and I have my own opinions  ;D

Having your own opinions is fine, its, the need to share them thats the issue.
Re: PL: Liverpool 3 vs 0 Leicester Evans OG 21' Jota 41 Bobby 86
Reply #535 on: Today at 12:00:04 AM
Quote from: Sinyoro on Yesterday at 09:03:39 PM
I love Jurgen and he has made his point loud and clear. The players need protection but.....

He now needs to move on. This may end up sending negative energy to the players long-term.

Move on Boss.
Although I don't want to pile on, I still feel compelled to disagree with you here.

There are a lot of things wrong with football, and society itself for that matter, and sometimes people need to stand their ground for what's right.

I notice a lot how in so many instances people have their concerns shut down by being told they "need to move on." The thing is, if people do just that, nothing ever changes for the better. Too many people have a vested interest in keeping things as they are, and calling others moaners because they raise legitimate concerns is just a way of shutting them up in order to preserve the status quo.

Klopp is 100% correct, and his concerns are not for himself or just his own players, they are for the good of all clubs and players and for the game itself. Basically, professional footballers are being treated like machines and run into the ground in order for TV companies to make money. Just 'moving on' solves absolutely nothing.

For me, when things are wrong, you call it out. Many will want you to "shut up, stop moaning and move on" but I believe that if the cause is just, you stick with it. Otherwise, those who are taking liberties simply carry on getting away with it and dismiss your concerns by suggesting you just need to move on. For me, you move on once your concerns have been addressed.
Re: PL: Liverpool 3 vs 0 Leicester Evans OG 21' Jota 41 Bobby 86
Reply #536 on: Today at 12:02:20 AM
Quote from: Charlie Adams fried egg on Yesterday at 11:47:03 PM
Move on and I have my own opinions  ;D

Having your own opinions is fine, its, the need to share them thats the issue.

What are you even on about😀?

Why is it an issue to share my opinions 😳?
Re: PL: Liverpool 3 vs 0 Leicester Evans OG 21' Jota 41 Bobby 86
Reply #537 on: Today at 12:10:04 AM
Quote from: Sinyoro on Today at 12:02:20 AM
What are you even on about😀?

Why is it an issue to share my opinions 😳?

Don't worry about the issues, it's time to move on.
Re: PL: Liverpool 3 vs 0 Leicester Evans OG 21' Jota 41 Bobby 86
Reply #538 on: Today at 12:13:25 AM
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on Today at 12:00:04 AM
Although I don't want to pile on, I still feel compelled to disagree with you here.

There are a lot of things wrong with football, and society itself for that matter, and sometimes people need to stand their ground for what's right.

I notice a lot how in so many instances people have their concerns shut down by being told they "need to move on." The thing is, if people do just that, nothing ever changes for the better. Too many people have a vested interest in keeping things as they are, and calling others moaners because they raise legitimate concerns is just a way of shutting them up in order to preserve the status quo.

Klopp is 100% correct, and his concerns are not for himself or just his own players, they are for the good of all clubs and players and for the game itself. Basically, professional footballers are being treated like machines and run into the ground in order for TV companies to make money. Just 'moving on' solves absolutely nothing.

For me, when things are wrong, you call it out. Many will want you to "shut up, stop moaning and move on" but I believe that if the cause is just, you stick with it. Otherwise, those who are taking liberties simply carry on getting away with it and dismiss your concerns by suggesting you just need to move on. For me, you move on once your concerns have been addressed.

Much respect for a civilised rebuttal of my views.


Hopefully a few people on here can learn how to engage in such a decent manner.

I think he has made his point but of course opinions differ so we can agree to differ
Re: PL: Liverpool 3 vs 0 Leicester Evans OG 21' Jota 41 Bobby 86
Reply #539 on: Today at 12:17:52 AM
Quote from: Sinyoro on Yesterday at 11:42:05 PM
Opinions can be wrong- so what?

Have you never been wrong with your views?

FYI- I am not afraid of getting things wrong

That's exactly my point. Like then, your opinion on this, is nonsense  :D

Re: PL: Liverpool 3 vs 0 Leicester Evans OG 21' Jota 41 Bobby 86
Reply #540 on: Today at 12:24:06 AM
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on Today at 12:17:52 AM
That's exactly my point. Like then, your opinion on this, is nonsense  :D

You dont use emotive words in a debate- it exposes you
Re: PL: Liverpool 3 vs 0 Leicester Evans OG 21' Jota 41 Bobby 86
Reply #541 on: Today at 12:37:31 AM
Quote from: Sinyoro on Today at 12:24:06 AM
You dont use emotive words in a debate- it exposes you

Tell me what words did you use when you were debating Mane and his effectiveness, surely they weren't emotive words given that it was a nonsense opinion?  ;D

Having an opinion itself isn't necessarily the problem. Everyone has an opinion on everything. There's plenty of people who believe the world isn't round, that Trump won this recent election , among various other things. They have the right to those opinions but that doesn't mean that those opinions are correct or have validity just because they have that said right.

Given that Klopp is the ultimate player manager, probably the best man manager in the last 20 years, given that his players are always his priority. It would be safe to assume that he knows his players very well, and that he absolutely knows their mental strengths and weaknesses, and whether or not they can handle certain aspects of pressure or whatever other obstacles my arise. Given that, when taking that particular aspect into consideration, it's absolutely baffling why anyone would suggest that his fight for his players would effect them negatively. Again given the fact that he has the best relationship with them, given that he fights for them, and that this particular matter is all about their well being.

So in summary he's in the absolute best position to judge whether or not he should say something. In addition to that, this group of players have proven on numerous occasions how strong they are mentally. This particular issue isn't going to impact them negatively based on everything that we know.

Everyone gets things wrong in terms of opinions. Happens to the best of us. You just happen to get it wrong on things that most people have the right opinion or view about.  :D


Re: PL: Liverpool 3 vs 0 Leicester Evans OG 21' Jota 41 Bobby 86
Reply #542 on: Today at 12:43:49 AM
Quote from: Sinyoro on Yesterday at 11:37:11 PM
Worse to who?

Not me- I have my own opinions and i am not particularly bothered if anyone disagrees

oh opinions are fine.

'Move on Boss isnt an opinion. Its an arrogant, presumptuous comment aimed at the best coach in Europe.

Anyway, not going to argue more about it, you clearly have some odd opinions reading some of your other posts. Not worth engaging with on this one anymore.
