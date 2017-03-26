Sunday evening, everybody watching us: opposition fans, players and managers. Everybody expects us to fail as we have loads of injuries. And we go on and blow away the league leader 3:0. What a performance. Apart from the usual suspects that are great every time anyway (Gini, Fab, Mane, Ali, ...) special mention for Curtis Jones, he was really, really good.
Im now really getting worried about our injuries, we have only 2 CBs and if you now count Milner as our RB then we only have Curtis and Gini left for midfield. Gini has played lots of games on the bounce now so would really need a rest, if we keep on playing him he will most likely get an injury sooner or later.