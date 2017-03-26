I wasnt expecting the game to go like that to be honest. Pure domination from start to finish and they didnt have more than a single chance of note.



Im surprised by Brendan and how he set his team up for this game, and the general emphasis to go long from the back pretty much backfired. I wonder in some ways if Milner being at right back threw their game plan off a little. I think majorly impacted on players like James Maddison who was basically taken out of the game by their own tactics.



However we were by far outstanding and whilst we didnt score 11 goals to reclaim top spot again, at least we didnt concede when the general consensus was that Leicester would have chances and they didnt. Jamie Vardy was well marshalled by our make shift CBs so fair play to them.



Bad news ref Keita though, and seems we kee picking up an injury or 2 per game at the moment which is concerning... hopefully we have some players on the way back soon so that we can get in some form of rotation etc...