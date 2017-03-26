« previous next »
Author Topic: PL: Liverpool 3 vs 0 Leicester Evans OG 21' Jota 41 Bobby 86  (Read 13247 times)

Offline newterp

Re: PL: Liverpool 3 vs 0 Leicester Evans OG 21' Jota 41 Bobby 86
« Reply #440 on: Today at 01:09:57 AM »
They had 1? over the top ball to Vardy?

Offline xbugawugax

Re: PL: Liverpool 3 vs 0 Leicester Evans OG 21' Jota 41 Bobby 86
« Reply #441 on: Today at 02:21:48 AM »
Quote from: RayPhilAlan on Yesterday at 11:01:23 PM
I agree that there didn't seem much wrong with it, but is that a VAR issue? If the ref calls a foul on the keeper, I don't think that's something VAR will intervene in. If the ref had called no foul, VAR could have ruled  out the goal if they had seen a foul in the incident or in the buildup, but if the ref calls foul, VAR aren't allowed to speak up. They can intervene on penalty calls, on awarded goals and on red cards.

I might be wrong on this, but I don't think I've seen a ref call a foul in the build-up to a goal, and then VAR tell him it was actually a goal.

Everyone knows keepers are heavily-protected species anyway.

their keepers anyway. think if it was allisson it would have been given. was amazed that evans own goal stands as well. pretty sure the ref and var would rule it out due to shirt tugging or infringement or some rule they would make up on the spot just to disallow the goal.

how good of a machine are we. keep grinding the results. can we just change bobby's jersey to yellow. he doesnt seem to put chances in the net in that colour. same with gini and oranje ;D

just saw the highlights and seems like leicester didn't create much or was it edited in such a way to make our win more commanding and dominant?

anyway. screw the naysayers and bedwetters. onward the red heavy metal machine!
Offline Ghost Town

Re: PL: Liverpool 3 vs 0 Leicester Evans OG 21' Jota 41 Bobby 86
« Reply #442 on: Today at 02:27:03 AM »
Great game, everyone was brilliant. Exactly as expected - once Coote was ditched, anyway. No surprise and never in doubt for some of us. Any chance people will stop worrying unduly about lesser sides?

Hope those willing to take a draw are subduing their celebrations out of respect for those who actually trusted the team and manager.
Offline Ghost Town

Re: PL: Liverpool 3 vs 0 Leicester Evans OG 21' Jota 41 Bobby 86
« Reply #443 on: Today at 02:30:32 AM »
Quote from: xbugawugax on Today at 02:21:48 AM
just saw the highlights and seems like leicester didn't create much or was it edited in such a way to make our win more commanding and dominant?
Barnes's chance was a good one and he should have scored. But other than that they barely did anything of note (Vardy's best chance was offside). Maybe if Maddison hadn't elected to play his game sitting on his arse and moaning, they might have created more
Offline lgvkarlos

Re: PL: Liverpool 3 vs 0 Leicester Evans OG 21' Jota 41 Bobby 86
« Reply #444 on: Today at 02:37:32 AM »
Fantastic to a man, total domination from back to front.
Made up for Bobby, thought the front three were excellent as was Curtis.

One thing I'm struggling to make my mind up on, is Fabinho the second best CB at the club?
Offline Historical Fool

Re: PL: Liverpool 3 vs 0 Leicester Evans OG 21' Jota 41 Bobby 86
« Reply #445 on: Today at 03:03:22 AM »
Tough game, B Rodge always a worthy adversary. Played so well by Jurgie and the boys.
Offline eddiedingle

Re: PL: Liverpool 3 vs 0 Leicester Evans OG 21' Jota 41 Bobby 86
« Reply #446 on: Today at 03:17:59 AM »
I think wee Jurgie has done outstanding there outwitting "B Rodge"
Offline Number 7

Re: PL: Liverpool 3 vs 0 Leicester Evans OG 21' Jota 41 Bobby 86
« Reply #447 on: Today at 03:39:49 AM »
Brilliant display of football. Everyone just really good. Even Neco when he came on was great.

Apart from that one Barnes chance they didnt have a sniff all game.
Offline Garrus

Re: PL: Liverpool 3 vs 0 Leicester Evans OG 21' Jota 41 Bobby 86
« Reply #448 on: Today at 04:02:29 AM »
Just superb.
Offline Red Cactii

Re: PL: Liverpool 3 vs 0 Leicester Evans OG 21' Jota 41 Bobby 86
« Reply #449 on: Today at 04:23:27 AM »
Quote from: Adeemo on Yesterday at 11:50:05 PM
That was Napoli, Atalanta drew at Spezia yesterday.

And Napoli were at home, not Milan ;D
Offline Doc Red

Re: PL: Liverpool 3 vs 0 Leicester Evans OG 21' Jota 41 Bobby 86
« Reply #450 on: Today at 04:59:36 AM »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Yesterday at 11:18:24 PM
Wow that is some tee-ing off by Klopp on the schedule ... quite right too

If I hadn't read about his comments on RAWK I wouldn't have known Klopp mentioned anything about the schedule.
It's been ignored by several online football sites.
Offline Armand9

Re: PL: Liverpool 3 vs 0 Leicester Evans OG 21' Jota 41 Bobby 86
« Reply #451 on: Today at 05:34:24 AM »
fantastic performance, was nervous about this one, thought vardy would net, but all our players put in a performance, controlled the game for the vast majority of it, big time made up and great to turn in a clean sheet
Online Larse

Re: PL: Liverpool 3 vs 0 Leicester Evans OG 21' Jota 41 Bobby 86
« Reply #452 on: Today at 06:38:05 AM »
Sunday evening, everybody watching us: opposition fans, players and managers. Everybody expects us to fail as we have loads of injuries. And we go on and blow away the league leader 3:0. What a performance. Apart from the usual suspects that are great every time anyway (Gini, Fab, Mane, Ali, ...) special mention for Curtis Jones, he was really, really good.

Im now really getting worried about our injuries, we have only 2 CBs and if you now count Milner as our RB then we only have Curtis and Gini left for midfield. Gini has played lots of games on the bounce now so would really need a rest, if we keep on playing him he will most likely get an injury sooner or later.
Offline smutchin

Re: PL: Liverpool 3 vs 0 Leicester Evans OG 21' Jota 41 Bobby 86
« Reply #453 on: Today at 06:52:59 AM »
Quote from: Original on Today at 12:06:49 AM
Love it when we batter these middle England, sun reading, Tory voting c*nts

Odd comment. Are you confusing Leicester with Wolverhampton?
Offline Mister men

Re: PL: Liverpool 3 vs 0 Leicester Evans OG 21' Jota 41 Bobby 86
« Reply #454 on: Today at 07:08:19 AM »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Yesterday at 11:08:32 PM
It's abysmal. I'm surprised more isn't made of it.

It's injuring our players more than most that's why. When England's bravest Sir Harry of the manor Kane does an injury that rules him out for a few months it will ne made a matter by the media.
Online RedKenWah

Re: PL: Liverpool 3 vs 0 Leicester Evans OG 21' Jota 41 Bobby 86
« Reply #455 on: Today at 07:35:11 AM »
I wasnt expecting the game to go like that to be honest. Pure domination from start to finish and they didnt have more than a single chance of note.

Im surprised by Brendan and how he set his team up for this game, and the general emphasis to go long from the back pretty much backfired. I wonder in some ways if Milner being at right back threw their game plan off a little. I think majorly impacted on players like James Maddison who was basically taken out of the game by their own tactics.

However we were by far outstanding and whilst we didnt score 11 goals to reclaim top spot again, at least we didnt concede when the general consensus was that Leicester would have chances and they didnt. Jamie Vardy was well marshalled by our make shift CBs so fair play to them.

Bad news ref Keita though, and seems we kee picking up an injury or 2 per game at the moment which is concerning... hopefully we have some players on the way back soon so that we can get in some form of rotation etc...
Online HardworkDedication

Re: PL: Liverpool 3 vs 0 Leicester Evans OG 21' Jota 41 Bobby 86
« Reply #456 on: Today at 07:39:10 AM »
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/_UDKvHRaI-I" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/_UDKvHRaI-I</a>

Absolutely bang on by Klopp. Not surprised sky didn't broadcast this!  ::)
Online AndyMuller

Re: PL: Liverpool 3 vs 0 Leicester Evans OG 21' Jota 41 Bobby 86
« Reply #457 on: Today at 07:40:06 AM »
Quote from: Historical Fool on Today at 03:03:22 AM
Tough game, B Rodge always a worthy adversary. Played so well by Jurgie and the boys.

Hahaha fucking hell B Rodge.
Online AndyMuller

Re: PL: Liverpool 3 vs 0 Leicester Evans OG 21' Jota 41 Bobby 86
« Reply #458 on: Today at 07:46:15 AM »
Quote from: HardworkDedication on Today at 07:39:10 AM
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/_UDKvHRaI-I" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/_UDKvHRaI-I</a>

Absolutely bang on by Klopp. Not surprised sky didn't broadcast this!  ::)

Fucking made up he told them.
