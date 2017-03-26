« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 7 8 9 10 11 [12]   Go Down

Author Topic: PL: Liverpool 3 vs 0 Leicester Evans OG 21' Jota 41 Bobby 86  (Read 11977 times)

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,228
Re: PL: Liverpool 3 vs 0 Leicester Evans OG 21' Jota 41 Bobby 86
« Reply #440 on: Today at 01:09:57 AM »
They had 1? over the top ball to Vardy?

Logged

Online xbugawugax

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,404
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Liverpool 3 vs 0 Leicester Evans OG 21' Jota 41 Bobby 86
« Reply #441 on: Today at 02:21:48 AM »
Quote from: RayPhilAlan on Yesterday at 11:01:23 PM
I agree that there didn't seem much wrong with it, but is that a VAR issue? If the ref calls a foul on the keeper, I don't think that's something VAR will intervene in. If the ref had called no foul, VAR could have ruled  out the goal if they had seen a foul in the incident or in the buildup, but if the ref calls foul, VAR aren't allowed to speak up. They can intervene on penalty calls, on awarded goals and on red cards.

I might be wrong on this, but I don't think I've seen a ref call a foul in the build-up to a goal, and then VAR tell him it was actually a goal.

Everyone knows keepers are heavily-protected species anyway.

their keepers anyway. think if it was allisson it would have been given. was amazed that evans own goal stands as well. pretty sure the ref and var would rule it out due to shirt tugging or infringement or some rule they would make up on the spot just to disallow the goal.

how good of a machine are we. keep grinding the results. can we just change bobby's jersey to yellow. he doesnt seem to put chances in the net in that colour. same with gini and oranje ;D

just saw the highlights and seems like leicester didn't create much or was it edited in such a way to make our win more commanding and dominant?

anyway. screw the naysayers and bedwetters. onward the red heavy metal machine!
Logged

Online Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,209
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: PL: Liverpool 3 vs 0 Leicester Evans OG 21' Jota 41 Bobby 86
« Reply #442 on: Today at 02:27:03 AM »
Great game, everyone was brilliant. Exactly as expected - once Coote was ditched, anyway. No surprise and never in doubt for some of us. Any chance people will stop worrying unduly about lesser sides?

Hope those willing to take a draw are subduing their celebrations out of respect for those who actually trusted the team and manager.
Logged
Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something

"So that is where you'll find me; in the dust and the desolation, the gaps and the ghost towns. The eerie empty places and lost turns of the world"

Online Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,209
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: PL: Liverpool 3 vs 0 Leicester Evans OG 21' Jota 41 Bobby 86
« Reply #443 on: Today at 02:30:32 AM »
Quote from: xbugawugax on Today at 02:21:48 AM
just saw the highlights and seems like leicester didn't create much or was it edited in such a way to make our win more commanding and dominant?
Barnes's chance was a good one and he should have scored. But other than that they barely did anything of note (Vardy's best chance was offside). Maybe if Maddison hadn't elected to play his game sitting on his arse and moaning, they might have created more
Logged
Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something

"So that is where you'll find me; in the dust and the desolation, the gaps and the ghost towns. The eerie empty places and lost turns of the world"

Online lgvkarlos

  • Finnished with his shit punnery now.....
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,094
Re: PL: Liverpool 3 vs 0 Leicester Evans OG 21' Jota 41 Bobby 86
« Reply #444 on: Today at 02:37:32 AM »
Fantastic to a man, total domination from back to front.
Made up for Bobby, thought the front three were excellent as was Curtis.

One thing I'm struggling to make my mind up on, is Fabinho the second best CB at the club?
« Last Edit: Today at 03:08:15 AM by lgvkarlos »
Logged

Online Historical Fool

  • A fool in the present too. Currently being spectacularly wooshed. Seemingly by, well, just about everything.....
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,020
  • Gunmen are dumb as fuck.
Re: PL: Liverpool 3 vs 0 Leicester Evans OG 21' Jota 41 Bobby 86
« Reply #445 on: Today at 03:03:22 AM »
Tough game, B Rodge always a worthy adversary. Played so well by Jurgie and the boys.
Logged
Quote from: Al 555 on March 26, 2017, 07:30:18 PM
Hodgson was a decent manager, without doubt in the top 1% of Football managers should we of said he is decent and made do.The same with Konchesky again if you look at people who play Football then he was definitely within the top 1% of people who play Football.

Online eddiedingle

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 493
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Liverpool 3 vs 0 Leicester Evans OG 21' Jota 41 Bobby 86
« Reply #446 on: Today at 03:17:59 AM »
I think wee Jurgie has done outstanding there outwitting "B Rodge"
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 7 8 9 10 11 [12]   Go Up
« previous next »
 