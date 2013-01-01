« previous next »
Premier League fixtures 21st-23rd November

Re: Premier League fixtures 21st-23rd November
Today at 10:44:07 PM
rushyman:
been a sky customer for 18 years And parents before that

Finally time to say goodbye

Simply isnt worth The money it takes from me monthly which is absurd btw
Friend of mine pays £130 p/m for Sky TV, Fibre and Phone, that's outrageous quite frankly. and that's with a "deal" he got for threatening to leave and go with Virgin.
Re: Premier League fixtures 21st-23rd November
Today at 10:59:04 PM
Flaccido Dongingo:
Friend of mine pays £130 p/m for Sky TV, Fibre and Phone, that's outrageous quite frankly. and that's with a "deal" he got for threatening to leave and go with Virgin.

Its come to the point where youre thinking to yourself Im getting my pants pulled down here

All started with La Liga going and its just been a catalogue of things since

The entire package can fuck off.

Hate the presenters and pundits
Hate their prices
Hate the company and what its done and continues to do to football
Hate literally everything about them. Theres not one redeeming feature left
The last bastion was Monday night football

But now youve got post spit Carragher calling Kane brilliant for diving and slaughtering mo for the it.

Ill miss the pause and record ability. Thats it
Re: Premier League fixtures 21st-23rd November
Today at 11:06:42 PM
Carra never misses an opportunity to raise the Villa performance or to say we need to drop off.

You can tell be loves Mourinho style defending because its what he understands/ is used to and doesn't like our style and looks to criticise
Re: Premier League fixtures 21st-23rd November
Today at 11:10:49 PM
Id like to know another CB played for 16 years and scored 4 goals and 7 against his own team

I mean you dont have to be Ramos but youre looking for 1 a season

