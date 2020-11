Friend of mine pays £130 p/m for Sky TV, Fibre and Phone, that's outrageous quite frankly. and that's with a "deal" he got for threatening to leave and go with Virgin.



Itís come to the point where youíre thinking to yourself ĎIím getting my pants pulled down hereíAll started with La Liga going and itís just been a catalogue of things sinceThe entire package can fuck off.Hate the presenters and punditsHate their pricesHate the company and what itís done and continues to do to footballHate literally everything about them. Thereís not one redeeming feature leftThe last bastion was Monday night footballBut now youíve got post spit Carragher calling Kane brilliant for diving and slaughtering mo for the it.Iíll miss the pause and record ability. Thatís it