Friend of mine pays £130 p/m for Sky TV, Fibre and Phone, that's outrageous quite frankly. and that's with a "deal" he got for threatening to leave and go with Virgin.
Its come to the point where youre thinking to yourself Im getting my pants pulled down here
All started with La Liga going and its just been a catalogue of things since
The entire package can fuck off.
Hate the presenters and pundits
Hate their prices
Hate the company and what its done and continues to do to football
Hate literally everything about them. Theres not one redeeming feature left
The last bastion was Monday night football
But now youve got post spit Carragher calling Kane brilliant for diving and slaughtering mo for the it.
Ill miss the pause and record ability. Thats it