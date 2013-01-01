Friend of mine pays £130 p/m for Sky TV, Fibre and Phone, that's outrageous quite frankly. and that's with a "deal" he got for threatening to leave and go with Virgin.



Its come to the point where youre thinking to yourself Im getting my pants pulled down hereAll started with La Liga going and its just been a catalogue of things sinceThe entire package can fuck off.Hate the presenters and punditsHate their pricesHate the company and what its done and continues to do to footballHate literally everything about them. Theres not one redeeming feature leftThe last bastion was Monday night footballBut now youve got post spit Carragher calling Kane brilliant for diving and slaughtering mo for the it.Ill miss the pause and record ability. Thats it