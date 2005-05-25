Replacing big players with big personalities and influence isnt easy, no matter who you sign. Plus lets not forget, Man City dont sign top players. Since Guardiola has arrived have they signed anyone of the class and level of Alisson, Van Dijk or Thiago?



They sign players a level or two below that.



I'd argue Laporte was of a simlar level to vvd - in terms of profile, vvd was not really looked at by many other teams as a great, whereas Laporte was rated easily in the top 3 CBs in Spain alongside Ramos (hate him or like him, you can't deny his quality he was quality in those years, and still is), and Pique (fallen off a cliff since then). And if we are claiming Thiago, who Bayern were happy to let go due to age and having 2 better CMs (for their system at least) as a "top player" signing then you could argue Mahrez, who was the Premier League Player of the Year when Leics won the league, as a similiar level of signing; equally you could argue Contreao as the best full back in Seria A.