Premier League fixtures 21st-23rd November

Re: Premier League fixtures 21st-23rd November
Yesterday at 06:22:42 PM
Wowzer. 23 shots with only 4 on target for Leeds.
Re: Premier League fixtures 21st-23rd November
Yesterday at 06:23:55 PM
huh - I don't think it was a penalty, but I don't see how the leeds player going to ground with his back turned and reaching out is any different to the one that Utd won the game from yday
Re: Premier League fixtures 21st-23rd November
Yesterday at 06:24:07 PM
One goal in five games for Arsenal?  :o
Re: Premier League fixtures 21st-23rd November
Yesterday at 06:25:26 PM
Quote from: OkieRedman on Yesterday at 06:24:07 PM
One goal in five games for Arsenal?  :o
and that one came only because they are an attacking side.
Re: Premier League fixtures 21st-23rd November
Yesterday at 06:29:46 PM
Quote from: UntouchableLuis on Yesterday at 06:07:40 PM
Comes back to the fact that their squad is just so average. Bar Leno and Aubameyang there's no one that any top 4 club would take.

Like Liverpool when Rodgers took over but without Suarez.

One thing Arteta has going for him is luck. They've been shite since he took over but have a trophy in the bag. Plenty of games they've played shite and outplayed but spawned a result like today.

Despite that they're still in the bottom half.
Re: Premier League fixtures 21st-23rd November
Yesterday at 06:30:14 PM
Bielsa needs to get his team to work on shooting it's always been poor. Used to watch a few of their games last season, their finishing is diabolical
Re: Premier League fixtures 21st-23rd November
Yesterday at 06:36:41 PM
What happened at the end there?

I went to check on me roasties and came back to a 'leave it Darren,he's not worth it' moment.
Re: Premier League fixtures 21st-23rd November
Yesterday at 06:38:33 PM
Wengerout!
Re: Premier League fixtures 21st-23rd November
Yesterday at 06:40:06 PM
Tierney having a go at Alioski for making a meal of the headbutt.

Think it was a bit of mockrage from Tierney really.
Re: Premier League fixtures 21st-23rd November
Yesterday at 06:43:16 PM
Artete is absolutely fuming with Pepe.
Re: Premier League fixtures 21st-23rd November
Yesterday at 06:43:47 PM
Quote from: King.Keita on Yesterday at 06:30:14 PM
Bielsa needs to get his team to work on shooting it's always been poor. Used to watch a few of their games last season, their finishing is diabolical

Except when they scored three from four total shots against us. ;D
Re: Premier League fixtures 21st-23rd November
Yesterday at 06:44:02 PM
Quote from: King.Keita on Yesterday at 06:30:14 PM
Bielsa needs to get his team to work on shooting it's always been poor. Used to watch a few of their games last season, their finishing is diabolical

They'd have 30 shots every week and end up drawing.
Re: Premier League fixtures 21st-23rd November
Yesterday at 06:48:54 PM
Quote from: JC the Messiah on Yesterday at 06:40:06 PM
Tierney having a go at Alioski for making a meal of the headbutt.

Think it was a bit of mockrage from Tierney really.

Alioski should respond: "Understandable. To vent your anger, can I offer my forehead? Please feel free to plant your headbutt gently here....Please face the camera while you do so, please"
Re: Premier League fixtures 21st-23rd November
Yesterday at 06:54:38 PM
Meslier's save against Saka seems better and better with every replay. That was a huge moment.
Re: Premier League fixtures 21st-23rd November
Yesterday at 07:01:11 PM
Quote from: rushyman on Yesterday at 06:14:56 PM
Neville piece of shit

Missed this what did he say?
Re: Premier League fixtures 21st-23rd November
Yesterday at 07:09:58 PM
Quote from: a little break on Yesterday at 07:01:11 PM
Missed this what did he say?

Just out of blue

Last time liverpool played in a Sunday night they lost 7-1

Tyler 7-2

Oh 7-2 was it haha didnt want to take a goal off them.
Re: Premier League fixtures 21st-23rd November
Yesterday at 09:41:48 PM
The league is starting to settle a bit now with the top three being three of the usual suspects.  Spurs probably doing better than many expected and Man City doing worse but no real surprise that Everton, Villa and Leicester are starting to fall off the pace.

Man U and Arsenal don't strike me as sides capable of stringing together enough wins to close the gap.
Re: Premier League fixtures 21st-23rd November
Yesterday at 09:51:24 PM
Quote from: thaddeus on Yesterday at 09:41:48 PM
The league is starting to settle a bit now with the top three being three of the usual suspects.  Spurs probably doing better than many expected and Man City doing worse but no real surprise that Everton, Villa and Leicester are starting to fall off the pace.

Man U and Arsenal don't strike me as sides capable of stringing together enough wins to close the gap.

VAR could carry United to another top 4 finish like last year.

Chelsea and Tottenham looking serious contenders. There's a lot of goals there.

I don't see Leicester as contenders, really. Europa League for one thing and Rodgers is very streaky with results.  There's an opening there this season for teams not in Europe but nobody showing enough consistency yet out of them. See how Southampton get on tomorrow.
Re: Premier League fixtures 21st-23rd November
Yesterday at 10:11:46 PM
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 09:51:24 PM
VAR could carry United to another top 4 finish like last year.

Chelsea and Tottenham looking serious contenders. There's a lot of goals there.

VAR could carry Man Utd to another top 4 finish only if Man City don't wake up. Chelsea and Tottenham are serious contenders for a top 4 finish, nothing more ...
Re: Premier League fixtures 21st-23rd November
Yesterday at 10:16:04 PM
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 10:11:46 PM
VAR could carry Man Utd to another top 4 finish only if Man City don't wake up. Chelsea and Tottenham are serious contenders for a top 4 finish, nothing more ...

Our injury list makes it a race at least.

I'd take a VAR pen every week getting United 4th at the expense of City and keeping Ole in a job. That would work out all round.
Re: Premier League fixtures 21st-23rd November
Yesterday at 10:20:47 PM
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 10:16:04 PM
Our injury list makes it a race at least.

I'd take a VAR pen every week getting United 4th at the expense of City and keeping Ole in a job. That would work out all round.

Chelsea and Tottenham will also have their share of injuries. As for Man Utd finishing in the top 4 instead of Man City, I wouldn't mind it, but I just can't see it ...
Re: Premier League fixtures 21st-23rd November
Yesterday at 10:54:32 PM
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 10:20:47 PM
Chelsea and Tottenham will also have their share of injuries. As for Man Utd finishing in the top 4 instead of Man City, I wouldn't mind it, but I just can't see it ...
Man City are more than capable of winning 10 in a row, something that definitely can't be said of Man U.  Aguero returning will give them a boost and they're so stacked with attacking midfielders that they really shouldn't be missing David Silva's guile quite as much as they seem to be.

Chelsea vs. Spurs next weekend will be really interesting.  Chelsea's resurgence has been built around them beating lots of sides they should beat - this will be their first really tough game since they played us.
Re: Premier League fixtures 21st-23rd November
Yesterday at 10:56:12 PM
Quote from: thaddeus on Yesterday at 10:54:32 PM
Man City are more than capable of winning 10 in a row, something that definitely can't be said of Man U.  Aguero returning will give them a boost and they're so stacked with attacking midfielders that they really shouldn't be missing David Silva's guile quite as much as they seem to be.

Replacing big players with big personalities and influence isn’t easy, no matter who you sign. Plus let’s not forget, Man City don’t sign top players. Since Guardiola has arrived have they signed anyone of the class and level of Alisson, Van Dijk or Thiago?

They sign players a level or two below that.
Re: Premier League fixtures 21st-23rd November
Yesterday at 10:57:31 PM
Are they though? Obviously were burnt by the 19 game run they went on in 18/19 - but they didnt put a 10 in a row out last year. They seem a bit burnt out. From that 18/19 side they lost their two leaders, Aguero is that bit older and Bernardo Silva is just shit now. Still a top side - but they cant give away much more ground.
Re: Premier League fixtures 21st-23rd November
Yesterday at 11:40:32 PM
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 10:16:04 PM
Our injury list makes it a race at least.

I'd take a VAR pen every week getting United 4th at the expense of City and keeping Ole in a job. That would work out all round.
Isn't that exactly what happened last season from about February onwards?
Re: Premier League fixtures 21st-23rd November
Today at 12:10:33 AM
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Yesterday at 10:56:12 PM
Replacing big players with big personalities and influence isnt easy, no matter who you sign. Plus lets not forget, Man City dont sign top players. Since Guardiola has arrived have they signed anyone of the class and level of Alisson, Van Dijk or Thiago?

They sign players a level or two below that.

I'd argue Laporte was of a simlar level to vvd - in terms of profile, vvd was not really looked at by many other teams as a great, whereas Laporte was rated easily in the top 3 CBs in Spain alongside Ramos (hate him or like him, you can't deny his quality he was quality in those years, and still is), and Pique (fallen off a cliff since then).  And if we are claiming Thiago, who Bayern were happy to let go due to age and having 2 better CMs (for their system at least) as a  "top player" signing then you could argue Mahrez, who was the Premier League Player of the Year when Leics won the league, as a similiar level of signing; equally you could argue Contreao as the best full back in Seria A.
Re: Premier League fixtures 21st-23rd November
Today at 10:22:31 AM
Quote from: Circa1892 on Yesterday at 10:57:31 PM
Are they though? Obviously were burnt by the 19 game run they went on in 18/19 - but they didnt put a 10 in a row out last year. They seem a bit burnt out. From that 18/19 side they lost their two leaders, Aguero is that bit older and Bernardo Silva is just shit now. Still a top side - but they cant give away much more ground.

No they're not, they haven't won more than 3 in a row for about 18 months now.
Re: Premier League fixtures 21st-23rd November
Today at 10:35:24 AM
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 10:16:04 PM
Our injury list makes it a race at least.

I'd take a VAR pen every week getting United 4th at the expense of City and keeping Ole in a job. That would work out all round.

Not sure I agree, United are still strong financially despite years in the wilderness, I want to see that security slowly eroded. City by contrast will always find a way to make their finances look rosy, so missing out on the CL isn't much more than a short term laugh.
Re: Premier League fixtures 21st-23rd November
Today at 10:36:19 AM
I've just had a quick look at the injuries this week. 7 players went off due to muscle issues this weekend. It's absurd!
Re: Premier League fixtures 21st-23rd November
Today at 10:55:56 AM
Cannot wait for Burnley v Palace later.
Re: Premier League fixtures 21st-23rd November
Today at 11:01:54 AM
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 10:55:56 AM
Cannot wait for Burnley v Palace later.

We'll finally get to find out what happens when an immovable object meets an immovable object.
Re: Premier League fixtures 21st-23rd November
Today at 11:05:53 AM
Quote from: Scottymuser on Today at 12:10:33 AM
And if we are claiming Thiago, who Bayern were happy to let go due to age and having 2 better CMs (for their system at least) as a  "top player" signing then you could argue Mahrez, who was the Premier League Player of the Year when Leics won the league, as a similiar level of signing

 ;D ;D Yer whaaaa?
