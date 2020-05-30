I like Chris Wilder, and its not good to see the Blades struggle like they are.When youre down there, and confidence is low, you need a bit of luck. Needless to say, its never forthcoming. The ball, from tackles, or blocked shots invariably falls to the opponent, the woodwork invariably comes to the rescue when you create shooting chances.
Bangkok Ladyboys went down a treat ... so probably do them again
I don't think it helps much that they obviously needed someone to score goals yet they decided to splash out on a youngster who had never played in the Premier League before.
Exactly what is happening with Sheffield Utd?Chris Wilder a flash in the pan or Dean Henderson being the main difference between relegation and mid table?
Oh I agree. Similarly, the ‘keeper they splashed out on did nothing at Bournemouth to suggest his price was anything other than severely inflated.
We've had Bournemouth and Sheffield United off with the money they have spent on Solanke and Brewster.
Why did United not leave Dean Henderson on loan , no chance of playing at united
I think he also insisted on going back especially in the light of de Gea's form last season.
De Gea's going nowhere anytime soon with the money he's on.
I know but Henderson must certainly have thought he could force his way into the starting 11.
YESSSSSSSSS No Tyler and Neville on our game
Thats like being 2 goals ahead already
a bit of both reallyold boys club and their mates in the studio tend to hype up their own kind to no end. wilder is just one example. think wilder is decent enough as a championship manager but nothing worthy of being the manager of the year sort that they were pushing him so hard to win last season.
Just thinking that - wonder who we get.
Lovely touch with the mascot on an ipad there. Made me well up a bit to be honest.
My TV or does it appear like Leeds need new floodlights far side?!
That was good to see.
I am all for authoritarian rule
