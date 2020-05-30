« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 24 25 26 27 28 [29]   Go Down

Author Topic: Premier League fixtures 21st-23rd November  (Read 22023 times)

Online sinnermichael

  • I copy other people's photoshops and twitter posts and texts and pretend they're mine.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,357
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League fixtures 21st-23rd November
« Reply #1120 on: Today at 03:33:47 PM »
Leeds: Meslier, Ayling, Koch, Cooper, Dallas, Phillips, Alioski, Raphinha, Klich, Harrison, Bamford.

Arsenal: Leno, Holding, Gabriel, Tierney, Bellerin, Xhaka, Willock, Ceballos, Willian, Pepe, Aubameyang.
Logged

Online Welshred

  • To be fair to him, he is a massive twat. Professional Ladies' Arse Fondler. Possibly......we're not sure any more......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,852
  • JFT96
Re: Premier League fixtures 21st-23rd November
« Reply #1121 on: Today at 03:34:01 PM »


Quote from: Robinred on Today at 03:31:56 PM
I like Chris Wilder, and its not good to see the Blades struggle like they are.


When youre down there, and confidence is low, you need a bit of luck. Needless to say, its never forthcoming. The ball, from tackles, or blocked shots invariably falls to the opponent, the woodwork invariably comes to the rescue when you create shooting chances.

I don't think it helps much that they obviously needed someone to score goals yet they decided to splash out on a youngster who had never played in the Premier League before.
Logged
Quote from: Red_Rich on May 30, 2020, 12:19:36 AM

Bangkok Ladyboys went down a treat ... so probably do them again  ;D ;D

Online Robinred

  • Wanted for burglary.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,445
  • Red since '64
Re: Premier League fixtures 21st-23rd November
« Reply #1122 on: Today at 03:37:38 PM »
Quote from: Welshred on Today at 03:34:01 PM

I don't think it helps much that they obviously needed someone to score goals yet they decided to splash out on a youngster who had never played in the Premier League before.

Oh I agree. Similarly, the keeper they splashed out on did nothing at Bournemouth to suggest his price was anything other than severely inflated.
Logged
"The first revolt is against the supreme tyranny of theology...as long as we have a master in heaven, we will be slaves on earth." Mikhail Bakunin

Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker!
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,268
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League fixtures 21st-23rd November
« Reply #1123 on: Today at 03:40:14 PM »
Quote from: Welshred on Today at 03:34:01 PM

I don't think it helps much that they obviously needed someone to score goals yet they decided to splash out on a youngster who had never played in the Premier League before.

The strikers are feeding off scraps though.
Logged

Offline RedForeverTT

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,182
  • Did I hear you say you "No"?
Re: Premier League fixtures 21st-23rd November
« Reply #1124 on: Today at 03:42:58 PM »
Quote from: Robinred on Today at 03:31:56 PM
I like Chris Wilder, and its not good to see the Blades struggle like they are.

When youre down there, and confidence is low, you need a bit of luck. Needless to say, its never forthcoming. The ball, from tackles, or blocked shots invariably falls to the opponent, the woodwork invariably comes to the rescue when you create shooting chances.
Exactly what is happening with Sheffield Utd?

Chris Wilder a flash in the pan or Dean Henderson being the main difference between relegation and mid table?
Logged

Offline OOS

  • Jordan Henderson fanclub member #4
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,063
Re: Premier League fixtures 21st-23rd November
« Reply #1125 on: Today at 03:49:38 PM »
Quote from: Welshred on Today at 03:34:01 PM

I don't think it helps much that they obviously needed someone to score goals yet they decided to splash out on a youngster who had never played in the Premier League before.

We've had Bournemouth and Sheffield United off with the money they have spent on Solanke and Brewster.  ;D
Logged
"I think the most important thing about music is the sense of escape." - Thom Yorke

Online Robinred

  • Wanted for burglary.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,445
  • Red since '64
Re: Premier League fixtures 21st-23rd November
« Reply #1126 on: Today at 03:49:42 PM »
Quote from: RedForeverTT on Today at 03:42:58 PM
Exactly what is happening with Sheffield Utd?

Chris Wilder a flash in the pan or Dean Henderson being the main difference between relegation and mid table?

Well the drop off from Henderson to Ramsdale IMO is steep. But the correlation between form and results is the biggest issue - confidence is low and with every defeat gets lower. They punched above their weight last season, now theyre a shadow of that team.
Logged
"The first revolt is against the supreme tyranny of theology...as long as we have a master in heaven, we will be slaves on earth." Mikhail Bakunin

Offline rocco

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,716
  • ⭐️⭐️⭐️6 Times Baby ⭐️⭐️⭐️
Re: Premier League fixtures 21st-23rd November
« Reply #1127 on: Today at 03:50:09 PM »
Besides Chelsea game they have been in all the games , but in serious trouble now
Logged

Online Red Bird

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,825
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League fixtures 21st-23rd November
« Reply #1128 on: Today at 03:50:52 PM »
Quote from: Robinred on Today at 03:37:38 PM
Oh I agree. Similarly, the ‘keeper they splashed out on did nothing at Bournemouth to suggest his price was anything other than severely inflated.
This more than anything else. Ramsdale is utterly rubbish.
Logged

Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker!
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,268
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League fixtures 21st-23rd November
« Reply #1129 on: Today at 03:51:13 PM »
Quote from: RedForeverTT on Today at 03:42:58 PM
Exactly what is happening with Sheffield Utd?

Chris Wilder a flash in the pan or Dean Henderson being the main difference between relegation and mid table?

Momentum carried them last season which can happen with promoted sides and a passionate crowd behind them. They fell away badly ever since the lockdown. Even last season they didn't score many goals though and they increasingly dried up as the season went on.

It's hard to see them even create a chance. They don't put balls in the box, they've got no creativity for through balls or play through a defence and they know they have to keep a clean sheet just to get a result which puts more pressure on the defence. They remind me of the Middlesbrough team a few years back under Karanta. They stay in games but they've got no means to win them.

I feel for Brewster because it's a bad move for him, but we needed the money in. He would have been better off either going back to Swansea (maybe Rangers) or staying on our bench waiting his chance. All the confidence and momentum he built from his loan and a good pre-season has gone.
« Last Edit: Today at 03:55:49 PM by Fromola »
Logged

Offline rocco

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,716
  • ⭐️⭐️⭐️6 Times Baby ⭐️⭐️⭐️
Re: Premier League fixtures 21st-23rd November
« Reply #1130 on: Today at 03:52:42 PM »
Why did United not leave Dean Henderson on loan , no chance of playing at united
Logged

Online Bakez0151

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,610
Re: Premier League fixtures 21st-23rd November
« Reply #1131 on: Today at 04:05:13 PM »
Quote from: OOS on Today at 03:49:38 PM
We've had Bournemouth and Sheffield United off with the money they have spent on Solanke and Brewster.  ;D

It's true but if they get relegated I'd fancy Brewster scoring plenty in the Championship and potentially helping them back up. Not what they needed to stay up but still maybe a good investment long-term.
Logged

Online Red Bird

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,825
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League fixtures 21st-23rd November
« Reply #1132 on: Today at 04:06:20 PM »
Quote from: rocco on Today at 03:52:42 PM
Why did United not leave Dean Henderson on loan , no chance of playing at united
I think he also insisted on going back especially in the light of de Gea's form last season.
Logged

Online Bakez0151

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,610
Re: Premier League fixtures 21st-23rd November
« Reply #1133 on: Today at 04:08:30 PM »
Quote from: Red Bird on Today at 04:06:20 PM
I think he also insisted on going back especially in the light of de Gea's form last season.
De Gea's going nowhere anytime soon with the money he's on.
Logged

Online xbugawugax

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,400
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League fixtures 21st-23rd November
« Reply #1134 on: Today at 04:09:50 PM »
Quote from: RedForeverTT on Today at 03:42:58 PM
Exactly what is happening with Sheffield Utd?

Chris Wilder a flash in the pan or Dean Henderson being the main difference between relegation and mid table?

a bit of both really

old boys club and their mates in the studio tend to hype up their own kind to no end. wilder is just one example.

think wilder is decent enough as a championship manager but nothing worthy of being the manager of the year sort that they were pushing him so hard to win last season.
Logged

Online Red Bird

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,825
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League fixtures 21st-23rd November
« Reply #1135 on: Today at 04:15:33 PM »
Quote from: Bakez0151 on Today at 04:08:30 PM
De Gea's going nowhere anytime soon with the money he's on.
I know but Henderson must certainly have thought he could force his way into the starting 11.
Logged

Online Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,145
Re: Premier League fixtures 21st-23rd November
« Reply #1136 on: Today at 04:22:57 PM »
Quote from: Red Bird on Today at 04:15:33 PM
I know but Henderson must certainly have thought he could force his way into the starting 11.

Man Utd likely sold it to him like that so hed sign a new contract too. Now they have the option of keeping him in case de Gea turns to crap again, or of selling him for a good fee.
Logged

Online DelTrotter

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,243
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League fixtures 21st-23rd November
« Reply #1137 on: Today at 04:23:57 PM »
YESSSSSSSSS No Tyler and Neville on our game
Logged

Online Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,868
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League fixtures 21st-23rd November
« Reply #1138 on: Today at 04:25:28 PM »
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 04:23:57 PM
YESSSSSSSSS No Tyler and Neville on our game

Thats like being 2 goals ahead already  ;D
Logged

Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,393
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: Premier League fixtures 21st-23rd November
« Reply #1139 on: Today at 04:26:38 PM »
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 04:23:57 PM
YESSSSSSSSS No Tyler and Neville on our game

Just thinking that - wonder who we get.
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Online DelTrotter

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,243
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League fixtures 21st-23rd November
« Reply #1140 on: Today at 04:27:31 PM »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 04:25:28 PM
Thats like being 2 goals ahead already  ;D

 ;D

Nice touch from the Leeds lads there.
Logged

Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker!
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,268
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League fixtures 21st-23rd November
« Reply #1141 on: Today at 04:28:06 PM »
Quote from: xbugawugax on Today at 04:09:50 PM
a bit of both really

old boys club and their mates in the studio tend to hype up their own kind to no end. wilder is just one example.

think wilder is decent enough as a championship manager but nothing worthy of being the manager of the year sort that they were pushing him so hard to win last season.

The new George Burley.
Logged

Online Welshred

  • To be fair to him, he is a massive twat. Professional Ladies' Arse Fondler. Possibly......we're not sure any more......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,852
  • JFT96
Re: Premier League fixtures 21st-23rd November
« Reply #1142 on: Today at 04:28:16 PM »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 04:26:38 PM
Just thinking that - wonder who we get.

Imagine Carragher will be the co comms
Logged
Quote from: Red_Rich on May 30, 2020, 12:19:36 AM

Bangkok Ladyboys went down a treat ... so probably do them again  ;D ;D

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 60,665
Re: Premier League fixtures 21st-23rd November
« Reply #1143 on: Today at 04:28:31 PM »
Not seen much of Leeds outside of our game. How do they fare against these low block defensive type teams?
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Online mentalgellar

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 79
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League fixtures 21st-23rd November
« Reply #1144 on: Today at 04:28:55 PM »
Lovely touch from Leeds with the mascot on the Ipad.
Logged

Online redgriffin73

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,879
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: Premier League fixtures 21st-23rd November
« Reply #1145 on: Today at 04:29:16 PM »
Lovely touch with the mascot on an ipad there. Made me well up a bit to be honest.
Logged
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Online gerrardisgod

  • has all his sisters with him.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,703
  • Anal Dirge Prat
Re: Premier League fixtures 21st-23rd November
« Reply #1146 on: Today at 04:31:15 PM »
Four days short since of twenty years since Arsenal last lost at Elland Road, great stat Martin, thanks for that. Theyve only been in different leagues for the last sixteen of them.
Logged
AHA!

Online dudleyred

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,801
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League fixtures 21st-23rd November
« Reply #1147 on: Today at 04:32:10 PM »
My TV or does it appear like Leeds need new floodlights far side?!
Logged

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,027
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Premier League fixtures 21st-23rd November
« Reply #1148 on: Today at 04:34:05 PM »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Today at 04:29:16 PM
Lovely touch with the mascot on an ipad there. Made me well up a bit to be honest.

That was good to see.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,393
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: Premier League fixtures 21st-23rd November
« Reply #1149 on: Today at 04:38:24 PM »
Quote from: dudleyred on Today at 04:32:10 PM
My TV or does it appear like Leeds need new floodlights far side?!

Looks darker for sure.

Tyler and Neville on about Spurs. 😂
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Online J_Kopite

  • Is he or isn't she? Cougar toy.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,580
Re: Premier League fixtures 21st-23rd November
« Reply #1150 on: Today at 04:40:49 PM »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 04:34:05 PM
That was good to see.

What was this? Missed the start.
Logged

Online OkieRedman

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 537
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League fixtures 21st-23rd November
« Reply #1151 on: Today at 04:42:59 PM »
What a shit finish. Was probably offside.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 24 25 26 27 28 [29]   Go Up
« previous next »
 