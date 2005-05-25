« previous next »
Premier League fixtures 21st-23rd November

Scottymuser

Re: Premier League fixtures 21st-23rd November
Reply #680 on: Today at 08:43:02 PM
Quote from: JC the Messiah on Today at 08:29:43 PM
It wouldn't have won the league, because we got 99 points!

Challenging means being in with a shout of winning the league. That tally wouldn't have challenged on the last 10 years except on two occasions.

Certainly wouldn't have challenged every year except for the last couple. Nonsense to say that.

"being enough to win the league" means if the top spot *had scored that many* they would still have won - i.e. if we'd scored 84, we'd still have won. It's not the same as "challenging".

My Comment about Challenging - which 2 seasons are you thinking, other than the Leics 81 point season?  As 2014/15 84 points would have been 3 points off top, 2013/14 2 points off top, 2012/13 5 points, 2011/12 5 points, 2010/11 would have been 3 points clear; so thats 2 seasons were 84 was *more* than the winning total; 2 were 1 more win would have won it; and 2 more where 2 more wins (or 1 if it that includes beating instead of losing to the top placed team) - so thats 6 seasons were, by your definition of "could have won it" is in play
markedasred

Re: Premier League fixtures 21st-23rd November
Reply #681 on: Today at 08:43:29 PM
Quote from: oxenstierna on Today at 08:11:08 PM
When did the mancs switch to green and gold kits?
If they had fans at this, it might have proven very confusing. Nil Nil on 40. Torn about what I want to happen here, as I don't want the baby face Killah to lose his job.
ScandinavianPete

Re: Premier League fixtures 21st-23rd November
Reply #682 on: Today at 08:45:10 PM
Quote from: markedasred on Today at 08:43:29 PM
If they had fans at this, it might have proven very confusing. Nil Nil on 40. Torn about what I want to happen here, as I don't want the baby face Killah to lose his job.

I'm surprised he's still there. Was certain they would try to get Poch in during the break.
redgriffin73

Re: Premier League fixtures 21st-23rd November
Reply #683 on: Today at 08:45:28 PM
Quote from: oxenstierna on Today at 08:39:39 PM
Branislav Ivanovic still playing in the PL, what the hell?!
He was at Zenit, came back to West Brom in the summer. Must be pushing 40 now!
sinnermichael

Re: Premier League fixtures 21st-23rd November
Reply #684 on: Today at 08:45:30 PM
2 goals at Old Trafford in the league for United this season in 405 minutes, and one of those was a penalty.
JC the Messiah

Re: Premier League fixtures 21st-23rd November
Reply #685 on: Today at 08:45:32 PM
Quote from: Scottymuser on Today at 08:43:02 PM
"being enough to win the league" means if the top spot *had scored that many* they would still have won - i.e. if we'd scored 84, we'd still have won. It's not the same as "challenging".

My Comment about Challenging - which 2 seasons are you thinking, other than the Leics 81 point season?  As 2014/15 84 points would have been 3 points off top, 2013/14 2 points off top, 2012/13 5 points, 2011/12 5 points, 2010/11 would have been 3 points clear; so thats 2 seasons were 84 was *more* than the winning total; 2 were 1 more win would have won it; and 2 more where 2 more wins (or 1 if it that includes beating instead of losing to the top placed team) - so thats 6 seasons were, by your definition of "could have won it" is in play
We got 99. If Spurs got 84, they wouldn't have been challenging.

If you take out the top side in the league, it's easier to win and you need fewer points. But that's also irrelevant. We're not talking about what the eventual winners needed to win the league, we're yanking about what Spurs would need to challenge.
Scottymuser

Re: Premier League fixtures 21st-23rd November
Reply #686 on: Today at 08:46:58 PM
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Today at 08:45:28 PM
He was at Zenit, came back to West Brom in the summer. Must be pushing 40 now!

He is 36, turns 37 in Feb
J_Kopite

Re: Premier League fixtures 21st-23rd November
Reply #687 on: Today at 08:48:06 PM
Quote from: JC the Messiah on Today at 08:45:32 PM
We got 99. If Spurs got 84, they wouldn't have been challenging.

If you take out the top side in the league, it's easier to win and you need fewer points. But that's also irrelevant. We're not talking about what the eventual winners needed to win the league, we're yanking about what Spurs would need to challenge.


Its like some of our fans haven't watched our own team play in the last three years.
redhokie8

Re: Premier League fixtures 21st-23rd November
Reply #688 on: Today at 08:48:26 PM
Man U might be able to sustain some pressure if Bruno Fernandez wasn't giving the ball away every 30 secs.
Scottymuser

Re: Premier League fixtures 21st-23rd November
Reply #689 on: Today at 08:48:39 PM
Quote from: JC the Messiah on Today at 08:45:32 PM
We got 99. If Spurs got 84, they wouldn't have been challenging.

If you take out the top side in the league, it's easier to win and you need fewer points. But that's also irrelevant. We're not talking about what the eventual winners needed to win the league, we're yanking about what Spurs would need to challenge.

Yes - last season 84 wouldn't have been challenging - my point is its an entirely different term to "winning the league" - "winning the league" is 1 more point than 2nd by my definition - ie how many points could the top team have dropped and still won the league.  Challenging is being within 6 points of the team in first - ie that it only takes 1 or 2 results to change and you'd have won it
Morgana

Re: Premier League fixtures 21st-23rd November
Reply #690 on: Today at 08:48:47 PM
If Slaven Bilic gets a point here surely he should be in the running to replace Ole at the Wheel. :lmao
JC the Messiah

Re: Premier League fixtures 21st-23rd November
Reply #691 on: Today at 08:50:34 PM
Quote from: Scottymuser on Today at 08:48:39 PM
Yes - last season 84 wouldn't have been challenging - my point is its an entirely different term to "winning the league" - "winning the league" is 1 more point than 2nd by my definition - ie how many points could the top team have dropped and still won the league.  Challenging is being within 6 points of the team in first - ie that it only takes 1 or 2 results to change and you'd have won it
Ah, OK. So spurs would win the league if everyone scored  fewer points and they got more.

I get it now!
BIG DICK NICK

Re: Premier League fixtures 21st-23rd November
Reply #692 on: Today at 08:53:01 PM
Quote from: sinnermichael on Today at 08:45:30 PM
2 goals at Old Trafford in the league for United this season in 405 minutes, and one of those was a penalty.

Surely you mean one of those was from open play?
oxenstierna

Re: Premier League fixtures 21st-23rd November
Reply #693 on: Today at 08:55:20 PM
Haaland hattrick against Hertha
Nick110581

Re: Premier League fixtures 21st-23rd November
Reply #694 on: Today at 08:56:21 PM
Quote from: oxenstierna on Today at 08:55:20 PM
Haaland hattrick against Hertha

Wonder where he ends up
DelTrotter

Re: Premier League fixtures 21st-23rd November
Reply #695 on: Today at 08:57:16 PM
Quote from: oxenstierna on Today at 08:55:20 PM
Haaland hattrick against Hertha

Someone will get an insane bargain with that clause, basically another Lewandowski for 10 years. Hopefully us.
