Classic counter attacking football. Spurs have done well here, managed City excellently and made them look ordinary. Against Everton, Spurs midfielders were passengers and walking around the place, today they have been the opposite.



City have stopped playing for Guardiola they are only going through the motions at the moment. They had that extra motivation against us that will always be there. In games like this there will be a fall down from City. The moment any sort of expectation gets a hold of Spurs it will come tumbling down.