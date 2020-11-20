I think this is where I finally come a cropperOther than the shit keeper, Gerry might just have the most balanced, weakness-free side in the draft.The back four is quality and the midfield may be a touch lightweight but has heaps of class. Lukaku is probably underrated on here, Son is overrated in general but Bale had 3 years in the mid-late era of the decade where he was unplayable, as well as being a tide-turner in massive games.Had to go Betty in the other match up, Alba and Piszczek are good attacking full backs but I think would get turned over on the counter by Salah and Hazard getting in behind. Fernandinho was also a nasty bastard and would disrupt De Bruyne and Kroos (best midfielder of the second half of the decade?) no end. I don't think Kroos and Banega can play as a two and are arguably too similar in skill sets, they don't cover each other's weaknesses. Zero mobility too.