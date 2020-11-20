Poll

Who Wins?

Betty Blue VS
Elzar
Gerry Attrick VS
Drinks Sangria

Voting closes: November 20, 2020, 11:28:29 AM

10s Draft - Semi Final

Offline Elzar

10s Draft - Semi Final
« on: Today at 11:28:29 AM »
Betty Blue




VS



Elzar




====================================




GerryAttrick




VS



Drinks Sangria


GOALKEEPER: ALISSON BECKER


Re: 10s Draft - Semi Final
« Reply #1 on: Today at 12:18:14 PM »
DS has done well to get to a semi in only his second draft. But you ain't a generational talent like SPS who made it into the final in his first draft all those years ago.  ;D
Re: 10s Draft - Semi Final
« Reply #2 on: Today at 02:07:44 PM »
*ALERT ALERT*

ELZAR'S GONNA WIN HIS OWN DRAFT

*ALERT ALERT*
Re: 10s Draft - Semi Final
« Reply #3 on: Today at 02:20:28 PM »
Oh, I made it through! I was busy the last few days and only popped on to see Samie's Trumpian smear campaign in action.

All I can say here is are we really going to have a final of Higuain and Lukaku representing the best of the 10s

Re: 10s Draft - Semi Final
« Reply #4 on: Today at 02:22:44 PM »
Quote from: Betty Blue on Today at 02:20:28 PM
Oh, I made it through! I was busy the last few days and only popped on to see Samie's Trumpian smear campaign in action.

All I can say here is are we really going to have a final of Higuain and Lukaku representing the best of the 10s



and bloody howedes and Banega  :o
Re: 10s Draft - Semi Final
« Reply #5 on: Today at 02:29:22 PM »
Quote from: Betty Blue on Today at 02:20:28 PM
Oh, I made it through! I was busy the last few days and only popped on to see Samie's Trumpian smear campaign in action.

All I can say here is are we really going to have a final of Higuain and Lukaku representing the best of the 10s



Trend being the one to plunge the dagger into Samie's black heart was perfect for the season 7 finale of RAWK drafting
Re: 10s Draft - Semi Final
« Reply #6 on: Today at 02:57:27 PM »
I think this is where I finally come a cropper  ;D Other than the shit keeper, Gerry might just have the most balanced, weakness-free side in the draft.

The back four is quality and the midfield may be a touch lightweight but has heaps of class. Lukaku is probably underrated on here, Son is overrated in general but Bale had 3 years in the mid-late era of the decade where he was unplayable, as well as being a tide-turner in massive games.

Had to go Betty in the other match up, Alba and Piszczek are good attacking full backs but I think would get turned over on the counter by Salah and Hazard getting in behind. Fernandinho was also a nasty bastard and would disrupt De Bruyne and Kroos (best midfielder of the second half of the decade?) no end. I don't think Kroos and Banega can play as a two and are arguably too similar in skill sets, they don't cover each other's weaknesses. Zero mobility too.
Re: 10s Draft - Semi Final
« Reply #7 on: Today at 06:49:00 PM »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 02:57:27 PM

Had to go Betty in the other match up, Alba and Piszczek are good attacking full backs but I think would get turned over on the counter by Salah and Hazard getting in behind. Fernandinho was also a nasty bastard and would disrupt De Bruyne and Kroos (best midfielder of the second half of the decade?) no end. I don't think Kroos and Banega can play as a two and are arguably too similar in skill sets, they don't cover each other's weaknesses. Zero mobility too.

Zero mobility? They just have to stand next to Pirlo.
Re: 10s Draft - Semi Final
« Reply #8 on: Today at 08:55:54 PM »
I want a recount of the Quarter Final match against Betty. The Semis should not be happening.
Re: 10s Draft - Semi Final
« Reply #9 on: Today at 09:29:58 PM »
Have I ever mentioned how Wijnaldum struggles on the right of midfield? Really dont think he should be there and Bettys team should be judged on that alone
Re: 10s Draft - Semi Final
« Reply #10 on: Today at 09:43:37 PM »
Quote from: Elzar on Today at 06:49:00 PM
Zero mobility? They just have to stand next to Pirlo.

What is this obsession with calling Pirlo slow? Have we all been watching so much heavy metal football that we've forgotten that another type of footballer exists?

Pirlo played the game to such an insane level that he made it look like everyone else was standing still. He was very very hard to get anywhere near and just to make sure I've surrounded him by two extremely mobile midfielders. He made Llorente look like a goalscorer, imagine what he'd do for Hazard and Salah.
Re: 10s Draft - Semi Final
« Reply #11 on: Today at 10:49:18 PM »
Answer the Gini on the right of the three question.  >:(
Re: 10s Draft - Semi Final
« Reply #12 on: Today at 10:58:02 PM »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 08:55:54 PM
I want a recount of the Quarter Final match against Betty. The Semis should not be happening.

You forfeited your right to a recount when you surrounded Messi with dross like Isco, De Sciglio, and Bellerin. You had one job, Samie. This draft was yours for the taking. The 10s are going to get annihilated by any of the 80s/90s/00s now.

Quote from: Samie on Today at 10:49:18 PM
Answer the Gini on the right of the three question.  >:(

It's a vague formation layout not a static diagram that every player must stay glued to the spot in. Pirlo will often drop deep to playmake for example, with Fernandinho coming further forward at times. But visually it looks a whole lot better having Fernandinho posted at DM to go against whatever AM the opposition has. Similarly, Gini will be all over the field playing a traditional box-to-box role the way he does for the Netherlands, hence why he has a thousand arrows on him. No way is he sticking to that exact spot.
