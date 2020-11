Quote

The report recommended that General Campbell refer 36 matters to the Australian Federal Police for criminal investigation, which relate to 23 incidents and involve 19 current or former ADF personnel.

Quote

The inquiry found credible information that some special forces soldiers were involved in planting weapons to cover up their alleged crimes. They carried "throwdowns" - foreign weapons and equipment such as pistols, small hand-held radios and grenades to be placed with the bodies of enemies killed in action for the purpose of taking photos. This practice eventually was used for the purpose of concealing deliberate unlawful killings.



The Brereton report also found evidence that junior soldiers were required by their patrol commanders to shoot a prisoner to achieve their first kill, in a practice known as "blooding".

Quote

But the inquiry found "the criminal behaviour of a few was commenced, committed, continued and concealed at the patrol commander level, that is, at corporal or sergeant level".

So utterly depressing and so utterly predictable. Senior Army types seemingly pinning this all on the lower commanders. "A few bad apples". The justice in charge of the investigation " would respectively ask Australians to remember and have faith in the many. I assure you I do".The full report will remain secret. Having watched some of the videos it makes you nauseous. In one there are two SAS soldiers talking about another who had killed an unarmed man. The gist of their conversation was that "you cant do that in front of non-SAS types". No one in the media seemed to comment on that fact. Not "you dont murder people", just dont do it in front of "others".I have no doubt the numbers they are talking about are a gross under-count.