Betty Blue VS
11 (13.1%)
Samie
10 (11.9%)
Hazell VS
9 (10.7%)
Elzar
12 (14.3%)
DeFacto VS
10 (11.9%)
GerryAttrick
12 (14.3%)
Drinks Sangria VS
12 (14.3%)
AndyMuller
8 (9.5%)

Total Members Voted: 21

Voting closed: Today at 10:25:08 AM

Author Topic: 10's Draft - Quarter Finals  (Read 683 times)

Elzar

  
  
  
  
  
  
10's Draft - Quarter Finals
« on: Yesterday at 10:25:08 AM »
Betty Blue




VS


Samie



====================================


Hazell




VS



Elzar




====================================


DeFacto




VS


GerryAttrick




====================================



Drinks Sangria


GOALKEEPER: ALISSON BECKER



VS


AndyMuller




Elzar

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: 10's Draft - Quarter Finals
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 11:28:38 AM »
Betty - I know Messi is a genius, but then Salah and Hazard are two of the best wingers of the last 10 years and I much prefer Betty's midfield. Will understand if Samie wins this though.

Gerry - Great midfield as well as his centre back partnership and again his forward line just edges it for me. Think DeFacto loses a lot with Aubameyang on the right instead of central or left. DeFacto does has 2 brilliant fullbacks which could tilt it his way.

Andy - Both have their positives and negatives attacking wise, and couldn't seperate them. Went by the defensive situation. Think DS would struggle to handle Andy's attack more and Kante is left with a lot of work as there is 3 creative players on the ball in Andy's team. Andy has a strong defence too but one thats very capable of contributing to the attack.



Samie

  
  
  
  
  
Re: 10's Draft - Quarter Finals
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 12:18:27 PM »
Ah me old mucker Elizabeth, sorry mate but I'm going to have to batter you.  8)
AndyMuller

  
  
  
  
  
Re: 10's Draft - Quarter Finals
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 12:42:29 PM »
Come on! Look at the state of Sangria's back 4 compared to mine!
ubb! please

  
  
  
  
  
Re: 10's Draft - Quarter Finals
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 01:43:52 PM »
Looking tight with the voting here, boys.


Samie

  
  
  
  
  
Re: 10's Draft - Quarter Finals
« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 01:53:27 PM »
A vote for Samie means a vote to end the tyrannical reign of Betty as the head of the High Table.
Drinks Sangria

  
  
  
  
  
Re: 10's Draft - Quarter Finals
« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 02:04:50 PM »
Quote from: AndyMuller on Yesterday at 12:42:29 PM
Come on! Look at the state of Sangria's back 4 compared to mine!
For the last 6 years of the decade, Sagna didn't even make 100 club appearances, and Hummels likes to step out a bit much... I think Manolas handles Vardy's pace and RVP dropping deep causes Pepe a nightmare chasing.


deFacto please, you bastards

  
  
  
  
Re: 10's Draft - Quarter Finals
« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 02:21:35 PM »
Quote from: Elzar on Yesterday at 11:28:38 AM
Betty - I know Messi is a genius, but then Salah and Hazard are two of the best wingers of the last 10 years and I much prefer Betty's midfield. Will understand if Samie wins this though.

Gerry - Great midfield as well as his centre back partnership and again his forward line just edges it for me. Think DeFacto loses a lot with Aubameyang on the right instead of central or left. DeFacto does has 2 brilliant fullbacks which could tilt it his way.

Andy - Both have their positives and negatives attacking wise, and couldn't seperate them. Went by the defensive situation. Think DS would struggle to handle Andy's attack more and Kante is left with a lot of work as there is 3 creative players on the ball in Andy's team. Andy has a strong defence too but one thats very capable of contributing to the attack.

Cheers for the breakdown, Auba plays on the left more now, but he can play on either flank and has played there in the past.
Samie

  
  
  
  
  
Re: 10's Draft - Quarter Finals
« Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 02:29:50 PM »
I would like to point out the following:

Wijnaldum on the Right of a 3 man midfield?

Pirlo not the Deep Lying Palymaker?

Bonucci in a 2 man Defence?


A Falcon upfront?

Clearly this man hasn't a scooby my Rawk brethren.
AndyMuller

  
  
  
  
  
Re: 10's Draft - Quarter Finals
« Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 02:44:28 PM »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Yesterday at 02:04:50 PM
For the last 6 years of the decade, Sagna didn't even make 100 club appearances, and Hummels likes to step out a bit much... I think Manolas handles Vardy's pace and RVP dropping deep causes Pepe a nightmare chasing.

I don't even know who Manolas, De Vrij or that other midfielder you've got are!  ;D

In the middle of the 10's, Di Maria was stinking the place out at OT!
deFacto please, you bastards

  
  
  
  
Re: 10's Draft - Quarter Finals
« Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 02:49:18 PM »
Quote from: AndyMuller on Yesterday at 02:44:28 PM
I don't even know who Manolas, De Vrij or that other midfielder you've got are!  ;D

In the middle of the 10's, Di Maria was stinking the place out at OT!

Di Maria had one season at United though. He was fine everywhere else.
AndyMuller

  
  
  
  
  
Re: 10's Draft - Quarter Finals
« Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 02:50:32 PM »
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on Yesterday at 02:49:18 PM
Di Maria had one season at United though. He was fine everywhere else.

Couldn't hack it in the best league in the world though.
deFacto please, you bastards

  
  
  
  
Re: 10's Draft - Quarter Finals
« Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 02:51:11 PM »
Quote from: AndyMuller on Yesterday at 02:50:32 PM
Couldn't hack it in the best league in the world though.

More like he wasn't arsed with van Gaal  :D
AndyMuller

  
  
  
  
  
Re: 10's Draft - Quarter Finals
« Reply #13 on: Yesterday at 02:52:44 PM »
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on Yesterday at 02:51:11 PM
More like he wasn't arsed with van Gaal  :D

True  ;D

RVP aswell though, he spent the latter half of the decade in Turkey ffs!
BIG DICK NICK

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: 10's Draft - Quarter Finals
« Reply #14 on: Yesterday at 03:06:45 PM »
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on Yesterday at 02:49:18 PM
Di Maria had one season at United though. He was fine everywhere else.

Andys sending someone round to rob his house during your game.
deFacto please, you bastards

  
  
  
  
Re: 10's Draft - Quarter Finals
« Reply #15 on: Yesterday at 03:14:03 PM »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Yesterday at 03:06:45 PM
Andys sending someone round to rob his house during your game.

Someone beat him to it  ;D
Samie

  
  
  
  
  
Re: 10's Draft - Quarter Finals
« Reply #16 on: Yesterday at 04:03:59 PM »
To the newbies over the years that i have brought into the world of drafting I say this "I brought you in and I can take you out".


So vote for your mate Samie.  :)
AndyMuller

  
  
  
  
  
Re: 10's Draft - Quarter Finals
« Reply #17 on: Yesterday at 04:11:34 PM »
I voted for you Samuel. I don't rate Bettys defence.
Samie

  
  
  
  
  
Re: 10's Draft - Quarter Finals
« Reply #18 on: Yesterday at 04:17:10 PM »
Good man, say hi to your grandad Gurd for me.
fucking appalled

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: 10's Draft - Quarter Finals
« Reply #19 on: Yesterday at 05:21:31 PM »
I was going to vote for Samie, Elzar, defacto and DrinksSangria but then remembered my team was literally better than all of these and decided to vote for everyone out of spite
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 05:33:31 PM by fucking appalled »



deFacto please, you bastards

  
  
  
  
Re: 10's Draft - Quarter Finals
« Reply #20 on: Yesterday at 05:28:09 PM »
Quote from: fucking appalled on Yesterday at 05:21:31 PM
I was going to vote for Samie, Elzar, defacto and DrinksSangria but then remembered by team was literally better than all of these and decided to vote for everyone out of spite

I voted for you, fool.

Where are me wives??
Something Worse

  
  
  
Re: 10's Draft - Quarter Finals
« Reply #21 on: Yesterday at 05:44:21 PM »
Quote from: fucking appalled on Yesterday at 05:21:31 PM
I was going to vote for Samie, Elzar, defacto and DrinksSangria but then remembered my team was literally better than all of these and decided to vote for everyone out of spite

Betty beating the number 2 and number 1 drafters with Bonucci and Falcao in his team is as crooked as it gets!






Samie

  
  
  
  
  
Re: 10's Draft - Quarter Finals
« Reply #22 on: Yesterday at 05:48:04 PM »
The High Table is in  collusion with the Rawk mole people.
fucking appalled

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: 10's Draft - Quarter Finals
« Reply #23 on: Yesterday at 06:39:08 PM »
The high table doesnt collude with the likes of you and Fordy, Samie



Samie

  
  
  
  
  
Re: 10's Draft - Quarter Finals
« Reply #24 on: Yesterday at 06:44:57 PM »
LMAO! I was on the High Table before you peasant.

This is a coup by Betty.
Something Worse

  
  
  
Re: 10's Draft - Quarter Finals
« Reply #25 on: Yesterday at 06:53:08 PM »






Samie

  
  
  
  
  
Re: 10's Draft - Quarter Finals
« Reply #26 on: Yesterday at 07:23:50 PM »
It a crime against RAWK draft etiquette to pick a snidey, sniveling bastard like Fernandinho. Shame from Betty.

Let's vote him out!
BIG DICK NICK

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: 10's Draft - Quarter Finals
« Reply #27 on: Yesterday at 07:33:30 PM »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 07:23:50 PM
It a crime against RAWK draft etiquette to pick a snidey, sniveling bastard like Fernandinho. Shame from Betty.

Let's vote him out!

Wijnaldum v Ter Stegen?...No contest really.
Samie

  
  
  
  
  
Re: 10's Draft - Quarter Finals
« Reply #28 on: Yesterday at 08:50:29 PM »
Whaa?
Elzar

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: 10's Draft - Quarter Finals
« Reply #29 on: Yesterday at 09:50:33 PM »
Bit close....



Samie

  
  
  
  
  
Re: 10's Draft - Quarter Finals
« Reply #30 on: Yesterday at 10:47:19 PM »
We must not allow voter fraud. Betty is part of the deep state.
deFacto please, you bastards

  
  
  
  
Re: 10's Draft - Quarter Finals
« Reply #31 on: Yesterday at 11:25:31 PM »
RECOUNT
Samie

  
  
  
  
  
Re: 10's Draft - Quarter Finals
« Reply #32 on: Yesterday at 11:27:46 PM »
Typical Frenchie, doesn't want to face me in the battlefield.
Elzar

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: 10's Draft - Quarter Finals
« Reply #33 on: Today at 08:57:59 AM »
One game still a draw.... any last votes again?



BIG DICK NICK

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: 10's Draft - Quarter Finals
« Reply #34 on: Today at 10:00:14 AM »
Ive not voted yet...will have a look now but in calls so apologies in advance for any half arsed decisions that could dramatically change results...
BIG DICK NICK

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: 10's Draft - Quarter Finals
« Reply #35 on: Today at 10:22:45 AM »
Sweet Jesus what have I done...

Bit weird 22 votes in the third game, 20 in the last. Did someone send out dubious instructions?
Samie

  
  
  
  
  
Re: 10's Draft - Quarter Finals
« Reply #36 on: Today at 10:26:22 AM »
Of course you would, you're in the same cabal as Betty.

#VoteSamie

Don't let the deep state win.
Trendisdestiny

  
  
  
  
  
  • Go for Goal Sunshine! - N Saunders
Re: 10's Draft - Quarter Finals
« Reply #37 on: Today at 10:37:07 AM »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 10:26:22 AM
Of course you would, you're in the same cabal as Betty.

#VoteSamie

Don't let the deep state win.

I went Betty ONLY because ---  I'm tired of the "a vote for Samie is _____________ " nonsense.     That and I am going to start voting only now based upon GK'ers
THIS IS ANFIELD SIGN:
Its there to remind our lads who theyre playing for and to remind the opposition who theyre playing against! - Bill Shankly

We have everything we need - Jurgen Klopp

You need to get more wives mate, it fixes everything. Apart from then you have loads of wives, which is a nightmare.  -  Djozer

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,735
Re: 10's Draft - Quarter Finals
« Reply #38 on: Today at 10:38:51 AM »
ter Stegen is better 10's keeper than Casillas you ignoramus.
Online Elzar

  • train station gate frustration
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,216
  • Bam!
Re: 10's Draft - Quarter Finals
« Reply #39 on: Today at 10:40:46 AM »
And the first 3 pickers are now all out!
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 PM
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks
