Betty - Not sure claus' team has the midfield to compete, and Pavard would struggle against one of the best front 3's in the draft.



Hazell - Probably quite a close match up, but Van Dijk was big, and I'm not convinced by KL's fullbacks



Gerry - Another very strong front 3. Unfortunately everywhere Tubby is strong (Good defensive partnership and Thiago in there to control) Gerry matches him



Andy - Sheer probably let down by his defence. Neymar also not a vote winner on here, think Andy's team is stronger regardless though.







Are people forgetting Gerrard had 26 G+A in 13/14, and thinking he's just some old clogger like Falcao?I think that's the most one side matchup so far. Casillas was finished long before the decade was up, was was Bonucci. Subotic was never good. Love Gini but he's a system player at best, and would be chasing shadows all game. Hazard is fat and Baines is the 2010s Francis Benali.Packard is a centre back by choice, playing right back out of necessity. He's also a champions league and world cup winner, I don't think he'd struggle with the reanimated corpse of Falcao. Last time he came across Hazard he pocketed him en route to the World Cup final (which he won) (playing center back the entire tournament).My front three runs roughshod over Betty's defense, my midfield chokes his out, and his attack goes nowhere