BettyBlue VS
SomethingWorse
Hazell VS
KingLuis
Tubby VS
GerryAttrick
Sheer Magnetism VS
AndyMuller

Voting closes: November 18, 2020, 10:13:34 AM

Author Topic: 10's Draft Round 1 (2)  (Read 248 times)

10's Draft Round 1 (2)
« on: Today at 10:13:34 AM »
Betty Blue




VS


Something Worse



====================================


Hazell




VS


KingLuis




====================================


Tubby




VS


GerryAttrick




====================================


Sheer




VS


AndyMuller

Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 PM
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Re: 10's Draft Round 1 (2)
« Reply #1 on: Today at 11:07:09 AM »
Its tight between me and SM!
Re: 10's Draft Round 1 (2)
« Reply #2 on: Today at 12:19:47 PM »
Hazell and King Luis kit clash, THIS IS NOT RIGHT!
Re: 10's Draft Round 1 (2)
« Reply #3 on: Today at 12:29:22 PM »
Think a few people damaged their teams by picking good players available late, rather than picking players that fit into a system.
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 PM
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Re: 10's Draft Round 1 (2)
« Reply #4 on: Today at 12:34:58 PM »
I went for:

Betty - Not sure claus' team has the midfield to compete, and Pavard would struggle against one of the best front 3's in the draft.

Hazell - Probably quite a close match up, but Van Dijk was big, and I'm not convinced by KL's fullbacks

Gerry - Another very strong front 3. Unfortunately everywhere Tubby is strong (Good defensive partnership and Thiago in there to control) Gerry matches him

Andy - Sheer probably let down by his defence. Neymar also not a vote winner on here, think Andy's team is stronger regardless though.

Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 PM
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Re: 10's Draft Round 1 (2)
« Reply #5 on: Today at 12:39:13 PM »
Yeah can't be mad losing to Gerry's team.
Re: 10's Draft Round 1 (2)
« Reply #6 on: Today at 12:48:41 PM »
Betty
Hazell
Gerry
Sheer

Tubby is unlucky, he has a very good team.
Re: 10's Draft Round 1 (2)
« Reply #7 on: Today at 03:02:23 PM »
Quote from: Elzar on Today at 12:34:58 PM
I went for:

Betty - Not sure claus' team has the midfield to compete, and Pavard would struggle against one of the best front 3's in the draft.

Hazell - Probably quite a close match up, but Van Dijk was big, and I'm not convinced by KL's fullbacks

Gerry - Another very strong front 3. Unfortunately everywhere Tubby is strong (Good defensive partnership and Thiago in there to control) Gerry matches him

Andy - Sheer probably let down by his defence. Neymar also not a vote winner on here, think Andy's team is stronger regardless though.


Are people forgetting Gerrard had 26 G+A in 13/14, and thinking he's just some old clogger like Falcao?

I think that's the most one side matchup so far. Casillas was finished long before the decade was up, was was Bonucci. Subotic was never good. Love Gini but he's a system player at best, and would be chasing shadows all game. Hazard is fat and Baines is the 2010s Francis Benali.

Packard is a centre back by choice, playing right back out of necessity. He's also a champions league and world cup winner, I don't think he'd struggle with the reanimated corpse of Falcao. Last time he came across Hazard he pocketed him en route to the World Cup final (which he won) (playing center back the entire tournament).

My front three runs roughshod over Betty's defense, my midfield chokes his out, and his attack goes nowhere
« Last Edit: Today at 03:05:40 PM by Something Worse »
Quote from: Trendisdestiny on July 12, 2020, 05:21:24 PM
Maybe the group, led by your leadership, will see these drafts as PR functions and brilliant use of humor

Quote from: Gerry Attrick on July  3, 2020, 08:57:05 PM
Hey Claus, fuck off.

Re: 10's Draft Round 1 (2)
« Reply #8 on: Today at 03:24:27 PM »
I think Hazard destroys Maicon but there's a lack of mobility in that midfield three; if Baines pushes too high up, Sterling and Suarez rip that defence apart.

High scoring one.
Re: 10's Draft Round 1 (2)
« Reply #9 on: Today at 03:29:52 PM »
Quote from: Something Worse on Today at 03:02:23 PM
Are people forgetting Gerrard had 26 G+A in 13/14, and thinking he's just some old clogger like Falcao?

I think that's the most one side matchup so far. Casillas was finished long before the decade was up, was was Bonucci. Subotic was never good. Love Gini but he's a system player at best, and would be chasing shadows all game. Hazard is fat and Baines is the 2010s Francis Benali.

Packard is a centre back by choice, playing right back out of necessity. He's also a champions league and world cup winner, I don't think he'd struggle with the reanimated corpse of Falcao. Last time he came across Hazard he pocketed him en route to the World Cup final (which he won) (playing center back the entire tournament).

My front three runs roughshod over Betty's defense, my midfield chokes his out, and his attack goes nowhere

Its a good attempt, but Pavard played right back the whole tournament, which is where he made his name. He may be a natural centre back and played there for Stuttgart, but for Bayern and France hes only played at right back when it mattered. Cant vote on what he might turn out to be or what he wishes to be.

Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 PM
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Re: 10's Draft Round 1 (2)
« Reply #10 on: Today at 03:36:53 PM »
Quote from: Elzar on Today at 03:29:52 PM
Its a good attempt, but Pavard played right back the whole tournament, which is where he made his name. He may be a natural centre back and played there for Stuttgart, but for Bayern and France hes only played at right back when it mattered. Cant vote on what he might turn out to be or what he wishes to be.

Yeah I didn't actually look that up, but if anything it just means he handled Hazard directly in their 1-0 over Belgium
Quote from: Trendisdestiny on July 12, 2020, 05:21:24 PM
Maybe the group, led by your leadership, will see these drafts as PR functions and brilliant use of humor

Quote from: Gerry Attrick on July  3, 2020, 08:57:05 PM
Hey Claus, fuck off.

Re: 10's Draft Round 1 (2)
« Reply #11 on: Today at 03:40:31 PM »
Maybe I'm out the loop but I genuinely haven't heard of Pavard until this draft!

How am I beating SM by that much aswell?! It looks like the Neymar pick has done him in but on the other hand I do have Pogba!
Re: 10's Draft Round 1 (2)
« Reply #12 on: Today at 03:47:16 PM »
Quote from: AndyMuller on Today at 03:40:31 PM
Maybe I'm out the loop but I genuinely haven't heard of Pavard until this draft!

How am I beating SM by that much aswell?! It looks like the Neymar pick has done him in but on the other hand I do have Pogba!

Think it's his defence. Clichy and Walker probably don't have much favour on here.
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 PM
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Re: 10's Draft Round 1 (2)
« Reply #13 on: Today at 04:23:27 PM »
Quote from: Elzar on Today at 03:47:16 PM
Think it's his defence. Clichy and Walker probably don't have much favour on here.

Ozil too.
Re: 10's Draft Round 1 (2)
« Reply #14 on: Today at 04:32:12 PM »
Quote from: Elzar on Today at 12:34:58 PM
Hazell - Probably quite a close match up, but Van Dijk was big, and I'm not convinced by KL's fullbacks

He's got Juan Bernat FFS ;D

And I agree with Claus, Pavard is a CB by nature.
Re: 10's Draft Round 1 (2)
« Reply #15 on: Today at 05:31:32 PM »
Quote from: AndyMuller on Today at 03:40:31 PM
Maybe I'm out the loop but I genuinely haven't heard of Pavard until this draft!

How am I beating SM by that much aswell?! It looks like the Neymar pick has done him in but on the other hand I do have Pogba!
I think people underrate players like Ozil, Clichy and Busquets because they were world class earlier in the decade but have been liabilities as of late. No way I was winning this one anyway, it felt like things just didn't fall my way at the selection stage. I think I took Boateng after Kompany, Godin and Hummels had just gone.
