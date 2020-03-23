looks like Fab will be startinghttps://twitter.com/_fabinhotavares/status/1330280371813052419
Alisson.Williams, Matip, Phillips, Robertson.Wijnaldum, Keita, FabinhoJota, Firmino, Mane.
i hope we discontinue our high line pressing. We do not have the resources in defence to do this. Vardy's speed will eat our CBs alive!
This but maybe with Milner at right back... ?! Or keep Williams but start with Fabinho/Matip and have Milner in the midfield.
The best way to stop Vardy is to play a high line, compress play and keep pressure on the ball. Dominate possession and look to break Leicester down.
Why are we stuck with the Sunday night when we have a CL game on Wednesday?I prefer when Jota starts on the right but obvs no choice in the matter. Think its gonna be a difficult one but should be winning
If we had the recovery pace of Gomez & Virgil, Thiagos retention, Hendos ability to press their midfield, and Salah to harass their defenders in possession I might agree.
Bangkok Ladyboys went down a treat ... so probably do them again
It 'leaked' for the last game too and was wrong
The team has leaked apparently.AlissonMilnerMatipFabRobboGini JonesNabyJotaBobby Mane
I see us playing 4231 in this with Shaq as the 10. AlissonWilliams Fabinho Matip RobertsonMilner WijnaldumJota Shaqiri ManeFirmino
I know Coote is an appalling ref but let's be clear here, he did originally give a penalty. The real problem is the joker in stockley park who felt the need for Coote to take another look at the incident. Make no mistake, Coote, would have felt pressured to overturn his original decision (just like many refs have when they have been asked to look at the pitch side monitor).I think it's safe to say if a ref makes the decision to give or not to give a penalty but is then asked to go to the pitch side monitor, there is a 99% chance he isn't going to stick with his original decision.
