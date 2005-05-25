« previous next »
Re: Pre-Match - Liverpool Vs Leicester City - Sunday 22nd November 19:15 Sky Sports
« Reply #360 on: Today at 06:54:16 PM »
Quote from: has gone odd on Today at 12:15:46 PM
Was fairly upbeat at the start of the week on our chances but with our captain now added to the list, along with our top goal scorer its difficult to see us winning, certainly not comfortably in any way, if at all. Its not a result that will define anyone's season so hopefully all this rotten fortune is out of the way now, than at the business end of the season.

I suspect we will play another experimental formation and team, just avoiding a defeat and further injuries we should be happy with that id have thought.
I think even with injuries we're a horrible, horrible match up for any Rodgers side. He's faced with the same old dilemna - play to his side's (and his own) strengths, which leaves them horribly vulnerable to our counter pressing, or attempt a defensive job that he's not actually particularly good at coaching. The scoreline hasn't always reflected it but we've consistently dominated them under his management. Of course, it'd be ludicrous to say that our back four won't be a factor at all but it's hard to get at us that much when you hardly have the ball and you're being smothered by the press, as has been the case in recent match ups.
Re: Pre-Match - Liverpool Vs Leicester City - Sunday 22nd November 19:15 Sky Sports
« Reply #361 on: Today at 07:09:18 PM »
Fabinho training with the team if the pictures the club have just put out are anything to go by
Re: Pre-Match - Liverpool Vs Leicester City - Sunday 22nd November 19:15 Sky Sports
« Reply #362 on: Today at 07:11:26 PM »
Quote from: Welshred on Today at 07:09:18 PM
Fabinho training with the team if the pictures the club have just put out are anything to go by

He is there.

No Thiago again though.
Re: Pre-Match - Liverpool Vs Leicester City - Sunday 22nd November 19:15 Sky Sports
« Reply #363 on: Today at 07:17:32 PM »
im not sure Fabinho will start though.

Bit risky
Re: Pre-Match - Liverpool Vs Leicester City - Sunday 22nd November 19:15 Sky Sports
« Reply #364 on: Today at 07:21:13 PM »
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 07:17:32 PM
im not sure Fabinho will start though.

Bit risky

In what respect? If he is fit then he will.
Re: Pre-Match - Liverpool Vs Leicester City - Sunday 22nd November 19:15 Sky Sports
« Reply #365 on: Today at 07:25:09 PM »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 07:21:13 PM
In what respect? If he is fit then he will.
Probably hardly trained with the team.

Possibly playing at the back having to track Vardy.

Dont think he will start Klopp wont want to risk another injury.
Re: Pre-Match - Liverpool Vs Leicester City - Sunday 22nd November 19:15 Sky Sports
« Reply #366 on: Today at 07:34:29 PM »
Thiago turned up at the new training center for one day and then disappeared again. Not even pictured in the gym today. Bizarre.
Re: Pre-Match - Liverpool Vs Leicester City - Sunday 22nd November 19:15 Sky Sports
« Reply #367 on: Today at 07:40:04 PM »
Quote from: Number 7 on Today at 07:34:29 PM
Thiago turned up at the new training center for one day and then disappeared again. Not even pictured in the gym today. Bizarre.

The whole situation is just really weird.

Yes, the challenge was disgusting but rather the Club told us more on timescales. He has genuinely been close for a month now and not featured.

Everyone just wants to see him play.
Re: Pre-Match - Liverpool Vs Leicester City - Sunday 22nd November 19:15 Sky Sports
« Reply #368 on: Today at 07:40:22 PM »
Quote from: Number 7 on Today at 07:34:29 PM
Thiago turned up at the new training center for one day and then disappeared again. Not even pictured in the gym today. Bizarre.

It's not bizarre, he's in with the medical team. They don't often show those pictures. Today's pictures are of the players who are actually in full training.
Re: Pre-Match - Liverpool Vs Leicester City - Sunday 22nd November 19:15 Sky Sports
« Reply #369 on: Today at 07:42:03 PM »
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 07:17:32 PM
im not sure Fabinho will start though.

Bit risky
I'd be massively surprised if he doesn't play on Sunday.
Re: Pre-Match - Liverpool Vs Leicester City - Sunday 22nd November 19:15 Sky Sports
« Reply #370 on: Today at 07:42:34 PM »
Id say Thiago maybe had bone bruising on his knee. That can take a while to heal. By all accounts there was no ligament damage.
Re: Pre-Match - Liverpool Vs Leicester City - Sunday 22nd November 19:15 Sky Sports
« Reply #371 on: Today at 07:42:46 PM »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 07:40:04 PM
The whole situation is just really weird.

Yes, the challenge was disgusting but rather the Club told us more on timescales. He has genuinely been close for a month now and not featured.

Everyone just wants to see him play.

Ive thought this for a while but I think the club were intentionally a little coy about it as it may have been a touch overkill announcing that he was going to be out for 5 weeks plus at the same time we had the Virgil news, and to be honest I dont blame them.

Hell be back soon enough. Whatever tack were taking will be for the benefit of the club and to increase our chances of getting a result.
Re: Pre-Match - Liverpool Vs Leicester City - Sunday 22nd November 19:15 Sky Sports
« Reply #372 on: Today at 07:44:34 PM »
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 07:42:34 PM
Id say Thiago maybe had bone bruising on his knee. That can take a while to heal. By all accounts there was no ligament damage.

This is just complete guesswork
Re: Pre-Match - Liverpool Vs Leicester City - Sunday 22nd November 19:15 Sky Sports
« Reply #373 on: Today at 07:46:08 PM »
There is a picture of Tsimikas passing the ball to a player who has his back to the camera. Looks like Thiago to me?
Re: Pre-Match - Liverpool Vs Leicester City - Sunday 22nd November 19:15 Sky Sports
« Reply #374 on: Today at 07:49:21 PM »
Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 07:42:46 PM
Ive thought this for a while but I think the club were intentionally a little coy about it as it may have been a touch overkill announcing that he was going to be out for 5 weeks plus at the same time we had the Virgil news, and to be honest I dont blame them.

Hell be back soon enough. Whatever tack were taking will be for the benefit of the club and to increase our chances of getting a result.

It may be that or he may have had a setback but everything is just guesswork at this stage.

Genuinely have no idea when he will be back.
Re: Pre-Match - Liverpool Vs Leicester City - Sunday 22nd November 19:15 Sky Sports
« Reply #375 on: Today at 07:50:07 PM »
Quote from: Too early for flapjacks? on Today at 07:46:08 PM
There is a picture of Tsimikas passing the ball to a player who has his back to the camera. Looks like Thiago to me?

Think it's Fabinho
Re: Pre-Match - Liverpool Vs Leicester City - Sunday 22nd November 19:15 Sky Sports
« Reply #376 on: Today at 07:50:35 PM »
For some reason a portion of our supporters have this weird infatuation surronding player injuries and their constant updates. Every time a player is injured and he doesn't feature at the first given opportunity, there's theories, ''weirdness'',etc...

This isnt the first time and it won't be the last time unfortunately. The club nor the manager are not required to give daily updates, weekly updates, full details or any details about any injury if they don't wish to.

There is nothing weird about it. Some players heal quicker than others, there are also set backs to rehab, whatever the issue may be.

When Clyne was out for a whole year almost due to a back injury there was constant rumors about him and whether or not there was something deeper. Same thing with Shaqiri last year, ,etc. there are umpteenth examples of this.

We all want to see Thiago play, but he's not being taken care off by pub doctors, he's in the hands of a world class team. Is it hard to give them the benefit of the doubt ?

Re: Pre-Match - Liverpool Vs Leicester City - Sunday 22nd November 19:15 Sky Sports
« Reply #377 on: Today at 07:51:31 PM »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 07:49:21 PM
It may be that or he may have had a setback but everything is just guesswork at this stage.

Genuinely have no idea when he will be back.

And that's the c ase with every player who gets injured here, Klopp is always coy with his answers and rightfully so. But everyone still goes down the hole of conspiracy theories and whatnot, each time it happens.

Re: Pre-Match - Liverpool Vs Leicester City - Sunday 22nd November 19:15 Sky Sports
« Reply #378 on: Today at 07:52:23 PM »
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on Today at 07:50:35 PM
For some reason a portion of our supporters have this weird infatuation surronding player injuries and their constant updates. Every time a player is injured and he doesn't feature at the first given opportunity, there's theories, ''weirdness'',etc...

This isnt the first time and it won't be the last time unfortunately. The club nor the manager are not required to give daily updates, weekly updates, full details or any details about any injury if they don't wish to.

There is nothing weird about it. Some players heal quicker than others, there are also set backs to rehab, whatever the issue may be.

When Clyne was out for a whole year almost due to a back injury there was constant rumors about him and whether or not there was something deeper. Same thing with Shaqiri last year, ,etc. there are umpteenth examples of this.

We all want to see Thiago play, but he's not being taken care off by pub doctors, he's in the hands of a world class team. Is it hard to give them the benefit of the doubt ?



No one is doubting the Clubs staff but he has genuinely been close for a month now.
Re: Pre-Match - Liverpool Vs Leicester City - Sunday 22nd November 19:15 Sky Sports
« Reply #379 on: Today at 07:53:06 PM »
Quote from: Welshred on Today at 07:50:07 PM
Think it's Fabinho

Don't think Fabinho's hair is that thick from behind. And I know it could be the way the picture is taken but this guy doesn't look that tall.
Re: Pre-Match - Liverpool Vs Leicester City - Sunday 22nd November 19:15 Sky Sports
« Reply #380 on: Today at 07:55:07 PM »
Thiago so good he can do a no-look pass that even photographers can't catch.
Re: Pre-Match - Liverpool Vs Leicester City - Sunday 22nd November 19:15 Sky Sports
« Reply #381 on: Today at 07:59:58 PM »
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 07:17:32 PM
im not sure Fabinho will start though.

Bit risky

Id get him in midfield for this game if he is fit to start ill go Phillips/Williams at CB alongside Matip.
Re: Pre-Match - Liverpool Vs Leicester City - Sunday 22nd November 19:15 Sky Sports
« Reply #382 on: Today at 08:10:53 PM »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 07:52:23 PM
No one is doubting the Clubs staff but he has genuinely been close for a month now.

Right so no one is doubting the clubs staff but there is a but.

he could have had a setback, or the medical staff is not ready to give him the green light, given that he's also had serious knee injuries earlier in his career.

The club never said he'll be back on this exact date at this exact time. Things change when it comes to the body and how it heals.

Re: Pre-Match - Liverpool Vs Leicester City - Sunday 22nd November 19:15 Sky Sports
« Reply #383 on: Today at 08:11:01 PM »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 07:52:23 PM
No one is doubting the Clubs staff but he has genuinely been close for a month now.

If he was ruled out for definite, would that make the opposition manager's job easier or harder?

When you've answered that, the rest falls into place.
Re: Pre-Match - Liverpool Vs Leicester City - Sunday 22nd November 19:15 Sky Sports
« Reply #384 on: Today at 08:14:00 PM »
I think Thiago might be on the bench for the Atalanta game.  ;D
Re: Pre-Match - Liverpool Vs Leicester City - Sunday 22nd November 19:15 Sky Sports
« Reply #385 on: Today at 08:17:44 PM »
Quote from: Too early for flapjacks? on Today at 07:46:08 PM
There is a picture of Tsimikas passing the ball to a player who has his back to the camera. Looks like Thiago to me?

Same.
Thighs and calves are that of Thiago

There could yet be a surprise
Re: Pre-Match - Liverpool Vs Leicester City - Sunday 22nd November 19:15 Sky Sports
« Reply #386 on: Today at 08:22:06 PM »
Quote from: Number 7 on Today at 08:17:44 PM
Same.
Thighs and calves are that of Thiago

There could yet be a surprise

lol.

Its Fabinho. Arms are quite long & too tall to be Thiago
