For some reason a portion of our supporters have this weird infatuation surronding player injuries and their constant updates. Every time a player is injured and he doesn't feature at the first given opportunity, there's theories, ''weirdness'',etc...



This isnt the first time and it won't be the last time unfortunately. The club nor the manager are not required to give daily updates, weekly updates, full details or any details about any injury if they don't wish to.



There is nothing weird about it. Some players heal quicker than others, there are also set backs to rehab, whatever the issue may be.



When Clyne was out for a whole year almost due to a back injury there was constant rumors about him and whether or not there was something deeper. Same thing with Shaqiri last year, ,etc. there are umpteenth examples of this.



We all want to see Thiago play, but he's not being taken care off by pub doctors, he's in the hands of a world class team. Is it hard to give them the benefit of the doubt ?



