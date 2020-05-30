« previous next »
Author Topic: Pre-Match - Liverpool Vs Leicester City - Sunday 22nd November 19:15 Sky Sports  (Read 20576 times)

Re: Pre-Match - Liverpool Vs Leicester City - Sunday 22nd November 19:15 Sky Sports
« Reply #320 on: Today at 10:54:31 AM »
Quote from: dudleyred on Today at 10:38:14 AM
Suspect he'll say we haven't trained yet and its too early to say

Guess he could entirely rule people out but we don't want to hear that

The biggest challenge will be he can't really risk anyone's fitness with so many games crammed in this crazy season. It will certainly have the look of a makeshift team I suspect especially at the back.
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Re: Pre-Match - Liverpool Vs Leicester City - Sunday 22nd November 19:15 Sky Sports
« Reply #321 on: Today at 11:48:49 AM »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 10:54:31 AM
The biggest challenge will be he can't really risk anyone's fitness with so many games crammed in this crazy season. It will certainly have the look of a makeshift team I suspect especially at the back.

It will definitely.  If Trent was fit robbo wouldn't play but I think we'll play robbo and then rest him v Atalanta.
Re: Pre-Match - Liverpool Vs Leicester City - Sunday 22nd November 19:15 Sky Sports
« Reply #322 on: Today at 11:49:48 AM »
Jus realised Tsimikas is fully fit.
Him and Robertson starting as full backs with whoever adapts to playing on the 'wrong' side more easily seems logical for the weekend - solves our pace problem
Re: Pre-Match - Liverpool Vs Leicester City - Sunday 22nd November 19:15 Sky Sports
« Reply #323 on: Today at 11:51:15 AM »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 11:49:48 AM
Jus realised Tsimikas is fully fit.
Him and Robertson starting as full backs with whoever adapts to playing on the 'wrong' side more easily seems logical for the weekend - solves our pace problem

Yes, I am looking forward to seeing Tsimikas play isn't he too footed so could possibly play on the right?
Re: Pre-Match - Liverpool Vs Leicester City - Sunday 22nd November 19:15 Sky Sports
« Reply #324 on: Today at 11:58:34 AM »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 11:51:15 AM
Yes, I am looking forward to seeing Tsimikas play isn't he too footed so could possibly play on the right?


I honestly don't know :)  .... one of them should be able to move over though - its not super hard for fullbacks to do.
Not ideal of course - especially going forward - but way preferable to trying to playing vs Barnes and Vardy with 2 slow players on one side of the back 4 
Re: Pre-Match - Liverpool Vs Leicester City - Sunday 22nd November 19:15 Sky Sports
« Reply #325 on: Today at 12:04:41 PM »
Hendo definitely out according to Klopp.
Re: Pre-Match - Liverpool Vs Leicester City - Sunday 22nd November 19:15 Sky Sports
« Reply #326 on: Today at 12:04:55 PM »
"We will see" on Thiago and Fab, so that's probably a no and the same answer next week  ;D
Re: Pre-Match - Liverpool Vs Leicester City - Sunday 22nd November 19:15 Sky Sports
« Reply #327 on: Today at 12:05:07 PM »
Klopp PC:

Salah is feeling well. Hasn't said when he'll be back. Not saying anything publicly about him attending the wedding.
Henderson not available
Trent not available
Thiago, Fabinho, Rhys Williams - "We will see, they're closer but we'll see whether they can play this weekend"
Ox - "in a good way"
Re: Pre-Match - Liverpool Vs Leicester City - Sunday 22nd November 19:15 Sky Sports
« Reply #328 on: Today at 12:12:40 PM »
Suppose we might see training pics tonight.

May give us a clearer indication but reckon the Teams this week will all have curveballs
Re: Pre-Match - Liverpool Vs Leicester City - Sunday 22nd November 19:15 Sky Sports
« Reply #329 on: Today at 12:15:46 PM »
Was fairly upbeat at the start of the week on our chances but with our captain now added to the list, along with our top goal scorer its difficult to see us winning, certainly not comfortably in any way, if at all. Its not a result that will define anyone's season so hopefully all this rotten fortune is out of the way now, than at the business end of the season.

I suspect we will play another experimental formation and team, just avoiding a defeat and further injuries we should be happy with that id have thought.
Re: Pre-Match - Liverpool Vs Leicester City - Sunday 22nd November 19:15 Sky Sports
« Reply #330 on: Today at 12:18:16 PM »
Quote from: has gone odd on Today at 12:15:46 PM
Was fairly upbeat at the start of the week on our chances but with our captain now added to the list, along with our top goal scorer its difficult to see us winning, certainly not comfortably in any way, if at all. Its not a result that will define anyone's season so hopefully all this rotten fortune is out of the way now, than at the business end of the season.

I suspect we will play another experimental formation and team, just avoiding a defeat and further injuries we should be happy with that id have thought.

We will play to win.

Watch everything that Klopp just said in his presser.

The Team wont feel sorry for themselves. 
Re: Pre-Match - Liverpool Vs Leicester City - Sunday 22nd November 19:15 Sky Sports
« Reply #331 on: Today at 12:19:00 PM »
have you seen our front three? We always got a chance.
Re: Pre-Match - Liverpool Vs Leicester City - Sunday 22nd November 19:15 Sky Sports
« Reply #332 on: Today at 12:21:13 PM »
Indeed, the squad we have will be upbeat and positive, they are professional athletes and will all be well prepared. Will watch the presser later tonight, am pretty sure Klopp wont be downbeat on our chances.

As a tactically clueless fan, it just does look a bit grim, for this game anyway  ;D

Re: Pre-Match - Liverpool Vs Leicester City - Sunday 22nd November 19:15 Sky Sports
« Reply #333 on: Today at 12:23:28 PM »
Quote from: has gone odd on Today at 12:15:46 PM
Was fairly upbeat at the start of the week on our chances but with our captain now added to the list, along with our top goal scorer its difficult to see us winning, certainly not comfortably in any way, if at all. Its not a result that will define anyone's season so hopefully all this rotten fortune is out of the way now, than at the business end of the season.

I suspect we will play another experimental formation and team, just avoiding a defeat and further injuries we should be happy with that id have thought.

Jeez. Happy with just avoiding defeat ? At home, to Leicester ? Our team we will put out is stronger than Leicesters, we're at home. Happy to avoid defeat will definitely not be the attitude we go into this with.
Re: Pre-Match - Liverpool Vs Leicester City - Sunday 22nd November 19:15 Sky Sports
« Reply #334 on: Today at 12:26:03 PM »
Despite all the omens, I still have to feel confident going into this game. I think we will go in fired up from the get go and with something to prove. And when we are like that we are absolutely on top of the game.

Just think Barcelona 3-0 down with Firmino and Salah out. I am not saying I seriously expected us to win 4-0 before that game. But the fact that the odds were so seemingly stacked against us made me more confident and excited then if they hadnt been.

I am expecting an intense and highly entertaining game of footy.
Re: Pre-Match - Liverpool Vs Leicester City - Sunday 22nd November 19:15 Sky Sports
« Reply #335 on: Today at 12:26:57 PM »
Good news that Fab and Thiago may well be available. If Robbo is fit then a back 4 of Robbo, Fab, Matip and Milner/Tmiskas looks decent enough. Thiago, Wijnaldum and Keita in midfield ?

With Leicester having their own injury concerns we have more than enough to beat them. As ever, I remain confident.
Re: Pre-Match - Liverpool Vs Leicester City - Sunday 22nd November 19:15 Sky Sports
« Reply #336 on: Today at 12:28:32 PM »
I know Leicester are a good side, and we have a LOT of injuries - but saying a side with Mane, Firmino, Jota, Wjnaldum, Keita, Milner, Matip and Alison all definitely available - and the likes of Jones and Shaqiri also in the mix have no chance of winning a game in a ground we've not lost in in the League for nearly 4 years is a bold statement...
Re: Pre-Match - Liverpool Vs Leicester City - Sunday 22nd November 19:15 Sky Sports
« Reply #337 on: Today at 12:32:13 PM »
If Fab is fit, I'd hold him back. Personally I think Williams looks better than Phillips and is better suited to the challenges Leicester will bring. I'd play him both tomorrow and midweek and alternate Matip/Fab as his partners with Matip starting Sunday and Fab getting a few more days recovery before Atlanta.

Hendo being out is a blow, as is Mo. Huge blows. I think we've got just about enough to cover there, though we're not replacing everything they bring whoever plays. Fingers crossed Thiago is fit for Sunday as I think we need to be aiming to dominate possession to reduce counter-attacking opportunites for them as much as possible. Gini is nailed on you'd think.

Whatever team we put out, I think we can win the game, but no doubt it's a very, very tough fixture as it stands. Leicester are perfectly built to play away from home and they're stacked with pace which will hurt us more than usual at the moment. Would be a big three points this, both in the bigger league picture and also for the confidence/belief it will build on in the squad players we'll no doubt line up with.

That said, and it's been mentioned elsewhere, but for a team to be missing Trent, Virg, Gomez, Henderson, Oxlaide, Salah and still to be lining up with something like the below shows the excellent squad we've built.

Alisson, Milner, Matip, Williams, Robertson, Thiago, Gini, Keita, Mane, Bobby, Jota
Adrian, Williams, Kostas, Jones, Shaq, Taki, Origi.
Re: Pre-Match - Liverpool Vs Leicester City - Sunday 22nd November 19:15 Sky Sports
« Reply #338 on: Today at 12:37:00 PM »
Quote from: has gone odd on Today at 12:15:46 PM
Was fairly upbeat at the start of the week on our chances but with our captain now added to the list, along with our top goal scorer its difficult to see us winning, certainly not comfortably in any way, if at all. Its not a result that will define anyone's season so hopefully all this rotten fortune is out of the way now, than at the business end of the season.

I suspect we will play another experimental formation and team, just avoiding a defeat and further injuries we should be happy with that id have thought.

I think it's natural for some to feel disheartened given the recent injuries. But we'll start this game with:

1. 11 capable players
2. the best keeper in the league, and arguably, the World in goal
3. currently the 2nd best fit CB in the league
4. the best LB in the league/World
5. a midfield 3 from Wijnaldum, Keita, Jones and potentially Thiago and Milner
6. a front 3 that contains the best LW in the world plus Firmino and Jota. Not sure another team in the league will put out a better front 3 this weekend
7. we'll have options on the bench -  Minamino, Shaqiri, Tsimikas, Origi, maybe even Jones if Thiago is fit plus others.

The team we put out will be more than decent. Not as good as our 1st XI but it's one I still think goes into the game as favourites. Not because of bravado on my part or looking at it through rose tinted spectacles. Mainly on the basis of the quality we can putin the match day 18, despite the injuries
Re: Pre-Match - Liverpool Vs Leicester City - Sunday 22nd November 19:15 Sky Sports
« Reply #339 on: Today at 12:58:06 PM »
so im thinking a team of
Allison
Milner Phillips Matip Robertson
           Gini
    Keita    Jones
Jota  Firmino Mane

Maybe Thiago or Fabinho off the bench. Minamino & Shaq both off the bench too
Re: Pre-Match - Liverpool Vs Leicester City - Sunday 22nd November 19:15 Sky Sports
« Reply #340 on: Today at 01:04:21 PM »
If Fabinho is fit, I'd start him.  Mainly because I think the Leicester game is more important than the Atlanta game.  We can afford to lose against Atlanta (not that I think we will without Fabinho, we'd still be favourites).  I want the best XI possible against Leicester.

Neco or Milner at RB is an interesting call.  I'd lean towards Milner.  Mainly because I think without Henderson and Van Dijk, how many other vocal players do we have?  Robertson is probably the only other.  I think we need Milner to help in that regard, it can have a big influence is setting our intensity.

A midfield of Gini, Thiago and Keita would be awesome.  I think it would be too much for Leicester to cope with if it occured.

I wonder which sides Mane or Jota would play.  Jota is pretty two footed, so probably makes sense he goes on the right for that reason.  However I feel he favours the left.  Mane is great either side, but I think he'd be less of a goal threat ion the right as he couldn't cut in and shoot on his favoured foot as easily.  Although his first goal for us vs Arsenal might show it won't matter much.

My team if possible - Alisson, Milner, Fabinho, Matip, Robertson, Thiago, Gini, Keita, Jota, Mane, Firmino.

Too much smoke for Leicester to take.

I like Rodger by the way.  He wasn't the answer for us and he was a bit cringe at times.  But he nearly won us the league and has always spoken so highly of our club.  I don't like it how he gets mocked a lot by our fans.  I don't think he deserves that.  I respect him and feel he deserves that!
Re: Pre-Match - Liverpool Vs Leicester City - Sunday 22nd November 19:15 Sky Sports
« Reply #341 on: Today at 01:08:59 PM »
Were very close to still being able to field an incredibly good team. Just need a little luck with Thiago and Fabinho!
Re: Pre-Match - Liverpool Vs Leicester City - Sunday 22nd November 19:15 Sky Sports
« Reply #342 on: Today at 01:10:17 PM »
Quote from: JordanTremenderson on Today at 01:04:21 PM
If Fabinho is fit, I'd start him.  Mainly because I think the Leicester game is more important than the Atlanta game.  We can afford to lose against Atlanta (not that I think we will without Fabinho, we'd still be favourites).  I want the best XI possible against Leicester.

Neco or Milner at RB is an interesting call.  I'd lean towards Milner.  Mainly because I think without Henderson and Van Dijk, how many other vocal players do we have?  Robertson is probably the only other.  I think we need Milner to help in that regard, it can have a big influence is setting our intensity.

A midfield of Gini, Thiago and Keita would be awesome.  I think it would be too much for Leicester to cope with if it occured.

I wonder which sides Mane or Jota would play.  Jota is pretty two footed, so probably makes sense he goes on the right for that reason.  However I feel he favours the left.  Mane is great either side, but I think he'd be less of a goal threat ion the right as he couldn't cut in and shoot on his favoured foot as easily.  Although his first goal for us vs Arsenal might show it won't matter much.

My team if possible - Alisson, Milner, Fabinho, Matip, Robertson, Thiago, Gini, Keita, Jota, Mane, Firmino.

Too much smoke for Leicester to take.

I like Rodger by the way.  He wasn't the answer for us and he was a bit cringe at times.  But he nearly won us the league and has always spoken so highly of our club.  I don't like it how he gets mocked a lot by our fans.  I don't think he deserves that.  I respect him and feel he deserves that!
I agree with this. We know he gets a bit carried away at times & the Real Madrid game was a huge error  but I remember last season he seemed genuinely very happy we won the league
Re: Pre-Match - Liverpool Vs Leicester City - Sunday 22nd November 19:15 Sky Sports
« Reply #343 on: Today at 01:16:30 PM »
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 01:10:17 PM
I agree with this. We know he gets a bit carried away at times & the Real Madrid game was a huge error  but I remember last season he seemed genuinely very happy we won the league

Me too.

Pre-Jurgen he gave me the most enjoyable league season of my life (if we don't count the last three games)

Think Brendan will end up being pretty successful to be honest - it seems he's adapting all the time.
Re: Pre-Match - Liverpool Vs Leicester City - Sunday 22nd November 19:15 Sky Sports
« Reply #344 on: Today at 01:37:30 PM »
Going for a 3-2 win in this one
Re: Pre-Match - Liverpool Vs Leicester City - Sunday 22nd November 19:15 Sky Sports
« Reply #345 on: Today at 01:55:38 PM »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 01:37:30 PM
Going for a 3-2 win in this one

I fancy this. It will be high scoring but think we will manage to win.
Re: Pre-Match - Liverpool Vs Leicester City - Sunday 22nd November 19:15 Sky Sports
« Reply #346 on: Today at 02:20:55 PM »
Leicester have created the least number of chances from open play in the league this season. Don't see that changing just because we've got a few players out. Their XG was a joke last season up until Christmas and again this season. They don't create loads, they're just very clinical. See the City and Leeds games for example. Nearly every shot on target was a goal.

With our attacking players, I still fancy us to get the job done.
Re: Pre-Match - Liverpool Vs Leicester City - Sunday 22nd November 19:15 Sky Sports
« Reply #347 on: Today at 02:23:35 PM »
That sound which we'll hear at the end, when we win, despite all the injuries and depletions, will be the sound of millions of butt-hurt hearts breaking
Re: Pre-Match - Liverpool Vs Leicester City - Sunday 22nd November 19:15 Sky Sports
« Reply #348 on: Today at 03:23:02 PM »
When an injury ravaged LFC got beat by Leicesters kids back in 81.

https://www.theguardian.com/football/2020/nov/20/leicester-liverpool-63-game-unbeaten-run-at-anfield
Re: Pre-Match - Liverpool Vs Leicester City - Sunday 22nd November 19:15 Sky Sports
« Reply #349 on: Today at 03:29:57 PM »
Quote from: sinnermichael on Today at 02:20:55 PM
Leicester have created the least number of chances from open play in the league this season. Don't see that changing just because we've got a few players out. Their XG was a joke last season up until Christmas and again this season. They don't create loads, they're just very clinical. See the City and Leeds games for example. Nearly every shot on target was a goal.

With our attacking players, I still fancy us to get the job done.

Particularly clinical from the spot which is what we have to watch something like 8 pens overall with 6 (?) of them away..
Re: Pre-Match - Liverpool Vs Leicester City - Sunday 22nd November 19:15 Sky Sports
« Reply #350 on: Today at 03:34:12 PM »
Quote from: Tony19:6 on Today at 03:29:57 PM
Particularly clinical from the spot which is what we have to watch something like 8 pens overall with 6 (?) of them away..

This is the thing and we know that Vardy is going to dive non-stop.  5 of his 8 goals have been penalties while he has 9 total shots in 6 games including those penalty shots.  That's basically been their entire offense this season.
Re: Pre-Match - Liverpool Vs Leicester City - Sunday 22nd November 19:15 Sky Sports
« Reply #351 on: Today at 03:47:20 PM »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Today at 03:34:12 PM
This is the thing and we know that Vardy is going to dive non-stop.  5 of his 8 goals have been penalties while he has 9 total shots in 6 games including those penalty shots.  That's basically been their entire offense this season.

An English player dive ? Surely not. Not the good honest blood and thunder English lads.  I thought it was called drawing a foul or being smart in trying to win a penalty.
