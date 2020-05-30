If Fabinho is fit, I'd start him. Mainly because I think the Leicester game is more important than the Atlanta game. We can afford to lose against Atlanta (not that I think we will without Fabinho, we'd still be favourites). I want the best XI possible against Leicester.



Neco or Milner at RB is an interesting call. I'd lean towards Milner. Mainly because I think without Henderson and Van Dijk, how many other vocal players do we have? Robertson is probably the only other. I think we need Milner to help in that regard, it can have a big influence is setting our intensity.



A midfield of Gini, Thiago and Keita would be awesome. I think it would be too much for Leicester to cope with if it occured.



I wonder which sides Mane or Jota would play. Jota is pretty two footed, so probably makes sense he goes on the right for that reason. However I feel he favours the left. Mane is great either side, but I think he'd be less of a goal threat ion the right as he couldn't cut in and shoot on his favoured foot as easily. Although his first goal for us vs Arsenal might show it won't matter much.



My team if possible - Alisson, Milner, Fabinho, Matip, Robertson, Thiago, Gini, Keita, Jota, Mane, Firmino.



Too much smoke for Leicester to take.



I like Rodger by the way. He wasn't the answer for us and he was a bit cringe at times. But he nearly won us the league and has always spoken so highly of our club. I don't like it how he gets mocked a lot by our fans. I don't think he deserves that. I respect him and feel he deserves that!