If Fab is fit, I'd hold him back. Personally I think Williams looks better than Phillips and is better suited to the challenges Leicester will bring. I'd play him both tomorrow and midweek and alternate Matip/Fab as his partners with Matip starting Sunday and Fab getting a few more days recovery before Atlanta.
Hendo being out is a blow, as is Mo. Huge blows. I think we've got just about enough to cover there, though we're not replacing everything they bring whoever plays. Fingers crossed Thiago is fit for Sunday as I think we need to be aiming to dominate possession to reduce counter-attacking opportunites for them as much as possible. Gini is nailed on you'd think.
Whatever team we put out, I think we can win the game, but no doubt it's a very, very tough fixture as it stands. Leicester are perfectly built to play away from home and they're stacked with pace which will hurt us more than usual at the moment. Would be a big three points this, both in the bigger league picture and also for the confidence/belief it will build on in the squad players we'll no doubt line up with.
That said, and it's been mentioned elsewhere, but for a team to be missing Trent, Virg, Gomez, Henderson, Oxlaide, Salah and still to be lining up with something like the below shows the excellent squad we've built.
Alisson, Milner, Matip, Williams, Robertson, Thiago, Gini, Keita, Mane, Bobby, Jota
Adrian, Williams, Kostas, Jones, Shaq, Taki, Origi.