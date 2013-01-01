If you strip out penalties then Leicester are below average (12th xG) offensively while being 2nd best in expected goals against. Whereas we're the complete opposite as we're 1st offensively but 5th from bottom defensively. So what strength is going to win out here? We haven't been a great defensive team in months so regardless of who starts what's the best case scenario? We give up enough chances for Leicester to get a goal assuming Vardy doesn't dive for a penalty? To me it just comes down to if we can score two or more. Do that and we should be fine.