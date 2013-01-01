Nice OP......love the photos.



I've nearly lost track of who is available and I hope Klopp knows who is fit.



The thing that worries me is our defence. We've had to chop and change nearly every game and that has to take its toll. Vardy is a master of sitting on the last player's shoulder but he's even better at diving and that worries me. He'll capitalise on any slightly mistimed tackle.



But being positive we have Mane, Firmino and Jota and I think we'll need to score three goals.



I think it will be tight but hopefully we end up winning.