Pre-Match - Liverpool Vs Leicester City - Sunday 22nd November 19:15 Sky Sports
« on: Today at 07:31:21 PM »


Liverpool Vs Leicester City

Sunday 22nd November - 19:15 Kick Off

Sky Sports

Team news:

Liverpool Milner, Origi and Adrian are fit.

Leicester Pereira, Soyuncu, Ndidi and Castagne are out

Referee: Chris Kavanagh. Assistants: Daniel Cook, Marc Perry. Fourth official: Paul Tierney. VAR: David Coote (yes....really). Assistant VAR: Nick Hopton.

Once again we go into a game against Leicester City with both teams near the top of the table. The equivalent game last season was a 2-1 massacre with a late Milner penalty. Im pretty sure wed all take that again right now. Weve made, in my opinion, an excellent start to the season. The football is getting better and weve had it tough on paper fixture wise, not taking into account the injury issues. Third in the table plus 3/3 in the CL is great going. Leicester obviously are top. I dont actually think theyve played particularly greatly so far but they do seem more pragmatic than they maybe did last season under Rodgers. Itll be a tough game, they always are with Steptoe up top.

So genuinely...injuries. Van Dijk, Gomez, TAA and Ox are definitely out. Fabinho, Thiago, Henderson and Robbo we really dont know. Mo may or may not be out with COVID. And weve another week of internationals to go. If we could line up with 11 players in their right position itd be an absolute triumph. If there was ever a demonstration of the fucking disgraceful schedule these players are facing unfortunately were the best example right now. It seems doubtful therell be any point this season well have been able to field out strongest side and were only 8 games in.

Leicester in all honesty are having some bad injury problem themselves. Soyuncu, Ndidi, Castagne and Pereira are definitely out. Fofana and Schmeichel could be doubtful after knocks on international duty. Thats the majority of the defensive line up, if the latter two are out its the whole lot. Were probably looking at this game praying theyve got two CMs other than Choudhury because hes pretty much guaranteed to add another one to the set if he gets on. Both teams are going to be pretty dilapidated at this point, especially after an international break.

Their main threat is going to be Vardy, lets be honest. Hes started the season as well as ever with 9 goals in 8 games so far. Well be hoping that we can at least field Fabinho and Matip for this, I wouldnt fancy one of the kids up against such a rotter. He looks like hes striking up a good partnership with Under and they have Maddison back in the team creating goals. Theyre a dangerous team and theyve seemingly recovered really well from their aberration at the end of last season, where they gifted United/Chelsea third and fourth place.

The most important thing right now though is that we sadly lost one of our greatest ever recently. Taken far too early, hopefully we can put in a performance to give him a smile up there.



Rest In Peace Ray
Liverpool Milner, Origi and Adrian are fit.



That'll soon be our available squad at this rate   ;D ;D
VAR: David Coote

HAHAHHAHAHHAHAH Of fucking course he is
What could possible go wrong with Coote in charge of VAR?

Have no idea how we line up given the injuries and general fitness of the international players.

Hopefully we see the likes  of Thiago and Fabinho back. Would be a massive boost.

Any win would do at this point
Coote in charge of VAR, latest possible KO available and the earliest next week with Europe in between and loads of injuries.

World waiting for us to fail so hopefully see another reaction.
We haven't lost at home for 3 and a half years. This group is unbelievably strong mentally. Yet the way some are talking you'd think Leicester will just turn up and roll us over. They're without key players aswell but nobody mentions that. Pereira, Soyuncu, Ndidi all out. Fofana went off injured last night. They still need to worry about us more than we do about them. If Thiago plays, they need to get the ball first.

We'll find a way. We always do.
Coote as VAR is ludicrous. He gives us a decision, and the narrative will be that he did it to "even things out". Gives it against us, and it's business as usual.

Either way, it's not fair on him, us, or anyone.

*nervous giggle*
We haven't lost at home for 3 and a half years. This group is unbelievably strong mentally.

Ironically last time we went this long unbeaten at home it was finally ended by Leicester back in the day.
