Poll

Who is your Champion?

ELZAR
WULLIE
TUBBY

Voting closes: November 17, 2020, 05:40:27 AM

Author Topic: SURVIVOR SERIES VIII - FINAL  (Read 16 times)

Offline Something Worse

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,001
SURVIVOR SERIES VIII - FINAL
« on: Today at 05:40:27 AM »
ELZAR

Quote from: Elzar on November  8, 2020, 11:35:29 PM
Goldberg




British Bulldog




Rey Mysterio




Rock n Roll express


VS

WULLIE

Quote from: Wullie160975 on November  9, 2020, 07:38:57 PM
The Phenomenal One - A J Styles



Legion of Doom - look at the scary mofos with the spikes - What a rush!!!



Bigger, badder, better - Andre the Giant



Me? Steroids? No, not me. - Hardcore Holly


VS

TUBBY

Quote from: ubb! please on November  9, 2020, 12:38:05 PM
The Rock




The Big Boss Man




The Texas Tornado, Kerry von Erich




Bruiser Brody




RVD


