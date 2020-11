Des was brilliant. Groundbreaking in introducing American comics to a wider audience ( first time I ever heard of Jerry Seinfeld, for instance, was when he appeared as a guest on one of his shows). His shows were also great outlets for homegrown stand ups to get their face on tv. My own favourite was Stan Boardman telling the yarn about Charlie Polanski and Fokkers. I'm sure it wouldn't be seen as politically correct now but it was of its time ( 30 years odd after the war) and very very funny.Edit: I had to link rather than embed as I am still crap in the sack!