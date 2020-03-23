the links between Savile and Sutcliffe are very strange. Two murders almost opposite places Savile had homes, Josephine Whittaker murdered on Savile park in Halifax and a few others. In Ian Brady's book, The gates of Janus, he describes when Savile introduced him to Sutcliffe describing the Yorkshire ripper as a ' nice chap'. Brady ( whether you believe him, being a narcissist and obviously a child murderer himself) said he, and everyone in prison , knew the 'God told me to kill prostitutes' line that Sutcliffe used at his trial was utter lies.
as an aside i used to work at a local village hall near the rippers hometown of Bradford, and the guy who i worked with is 100% convinced that one night after hed locked up Sutcliffe pulled up in his car but drove off when he saw my colleague, someone was murdered or rather found the next night! he only recognised him when he was arrested later.