« previous next »
Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: Yorkshire Ripper - Dead  (Read 1086 times)

Offline AlphaDelta

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,609
  • We're not English we're Scouse!
Yorkshire Ripper - Dead
« on: Yesterday at 10:46:18 AM »
Some will say long overdue, but Peter Sutcliffe - aka The Yorkshire Ripper - has died.

https://news.sky.com/story/yorkshire-ripper-serial-killer-peter-sutcliffe-has-died-sky-news-understands-12131042

I read a few years ago a booked called 'Some Mothers Son' which went into detail about the who case and him as a person. Fascinating read to be honest.

You could probably add George Oldfield who was the detective in charge of catching him, to the list of victims, he died of a heart attack not long after I'm sure.

Logged
"I know this is a place for big football moments - we didn't start this story, there were other people. But we know about our responsibility to try to write a few nice stories in football and tonight it was a really nice story."

Offline Big Red Richie

  • Thread killer extraordinaire. For future reference the order is T, U, V, W, X, Y, Z
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,496
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Yorkshire Ripper - Dead
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 11:09:32 AM »
Fuck him. Him, and people like him, shouldn't be given the oxygen of publicity.

Let them slide into silent obscurity.
Logged

Offline Red-Dread

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Kopite
  • ******
  • Posts: 587
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Yorkshire Ripper - Dead
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 02:55:19 PM »
Quote from: Big Red Richie on Yesterday at 11:09:32 AM
Fuck him. Him, and people like him, shouldn't be given the oxygen of publicity.

Let them slide into silent obscurity.

He won't be getting any oxygen from this publicity though....he won't be getting any full stop
Logged

Online AndyMuller

  • Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,873
Re: Yorkshire Ripper - Dead
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 03:14:21 PM »
Good riddance.
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,626
Re: Yorkshire Ripper - Dead
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 03:15:39 PM »
Buh bye.
Logged

Offline Jono69

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 89
  • You make pigs smoke!
Re: Yorkshire Ripper - Dead
« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 03:54:34 PM »
Watched a documentary about him a good few years ago  ,never appreciated the impact of John Humble /Wearside Jack on the case . Think he died a few years ago as well
Logged
If you see a lovely field with a family having a picnic, and a nice pond in it, you fill in the pond with concrete, you plow the family into the soil, you blow up the tree, and use the leaves to make a dress for your wife who is also your brother.

Offline Mumm-Ra

  • Dunking Heretic. Mexican drug runner. Can go whistle for a pair of decent trainees! Your own personal cheese. Yes.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,653
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Yorkshire Ripper - Dead
« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 04:56:37 PM »
What a sick man.

I read a piece a while back about the proliferation of serial killers in the 70s and 80s - theories of lead poisoning causing it, or growing up in post WWII homes with a lot of parental PTSD and abuse.

It is weird how the serial killer seems to be have been replaced by the mass shooter these days
Logged

Online oldfordie

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,178
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Yorkshire Ripper - Dead
« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 05:06:07 PM »
Contacted Covid, he would of felt very sick yet he refused treatment, he must have hated life inside. can't say it's sad.
Logged
Ray Bradshaw.

Stanley Johnson not wearing a mask is nowhere near as bad as Stanley Johnson not wearing a condom in 1963.

Offline jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,833
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Yorkshire Ripper - Dead
« Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 05:09:41 PM »
Brings back bad memories this, my sister was at Leeds Poly when all this was going on. Remember every time the phone went my mum kept expecting to hear bad news. Anyway, good riddance to him.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,544
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Yorkshire Ripper - Dead
« Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 05:12:41 PM »
Quote from: AlphaDelta on Yesterday at 10:46:18 AM
Some will say long overdue, but Peter Sutcliffe - aka The Yorkshire Ripper - has died.




Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,592
  • Do you want to build a snowman?
Re: Yorkshire Ripper - Dead
« Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 06:00:52 PM »
Quote from: oldfordie on Yesterday at 05:06:07 PM
Contacted Covid, he would of felt very sick yet he refused treatment, he must have hated life inside. can't say it's sad.


Let's hope he suffered.

Cremate him, put his ashes in the rubbish and forget the c*nt.
Logged
"The strain of anti-intellectualism has been a constant thread winding its way through our political and cultural life, nurtured by the false notion that democracy means that 'my ignorance is just as good as your knowledge.' "  Isaac Asimov

Offline KurtVerbose

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,851
Re: Yorkshire Ripper - Dead
« Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 06:20:30 PM »
Quote from: jillc on Yesterday at 05:09:41 PM
Brings back bad memories this, my sister was at Leeds Poly when all this was going on. Remember every time the phone went my mum kept expecting to hear bad news. Anyway, good riddance to him.

I grew up in York while all this was going on. It was a seriously creepy time. Although it was only 5 years or so, as a kid that seemed like it was the normal state of affairs - a serial killer on the loose.

I know quite a bit about the case with all the reading up I've done on it over the years, and the misogyny, judging and sheer incompetence of the police leadership was stunning. The rank and file of the police would've caught him years before if they hadn't been so badly miss-led by Oldfield and his team. Distinguishing between 'innocent' and 'not so innocent' victims depending of if they thought them prostitutes, or even if the women went to a pub alone.

There was a very good documentary made by Liza Williams - The Yorkshire Ripper Files: A Very British Crime Story, where she went into the details of the victims. His first victim was Wilma Mccann, who the police portrayed as a loose woman and a prostitute. There's no evidence she was a prostitute. She did go to a pub unaccompanied if that defines you as a loose woman. She was raising four kids by herself after leaving her violent husband. Why should she and her kids face that kind of judgement? Her son was in the documentary and it was just horrific how his family was treated.

As for blaming Wearside Jack - there are those cranks in most high profile investigations. Why an earth did Oldfield divert the whole inquiry into that area and rule out any suspect who didn't have a geordie accent?
Logged
You try me once you beg for more.

Online BIG DICK NICK

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 81,279
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Yorkshire Ripper - Dead
« Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 06:22:13 PM »
Quote from: Mumm-Ra on Yesterday at 04:56:37 PM
What a sick man.

I read a piece a while back about the proliferation of serial killers in the 70s and 80s - theories of lead poisoning causing it, or growing up in post WWII homes with a lot of parental PTSD and abuse.

It is weird how the serial killer seems to be have been replaced by the mass shooter these days

Probably harder to be a serial killer these days with better forensics etc. Not a job for life anymore.
Logged

Offline Tepid T₂O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 71,306
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Yorkshire Ripper - Dead
« Reply #13 on: Yesterday at 07:10:40 PM »
Jimmy Saville was interviewed as a suspect at one point....
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.

With courage, nothing is impossible.

Offline Mumm-Ra

  • Dunking Heretic. Mexican drug runner. Can go whistle for a pair of decent trainees! Your own personal cheese. Yes.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,653
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Yorkshire Ripper - Dead
« Reply #14 on: Yesterday at 07:16:32 PM »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Yesterday at 06:22:13 PM
Probably harder to be a serial killer these days with better forensics etc. Not a job for life anymore.

Another casualty of the gig economy and the 'now-now-now' attitude of the modern youth I suppose
Logged

Offline Al 666

  • "I haven't got a clue." 23/03/2020......Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,029
  • JFT 96
Re: Yorkshire Ripper - Dead
« Reply #15 on: Yesterday at 07:35:07 PM »
Quote from: Tepid T₂O on Yesterday at 07:10:40 PM
Jimmy Saville was interviewed as a suspect at one point....

Was that at one of his breakfast clubs.

Amazing how Jimmy Saville could have all kind of warning signs flashing all over the place but still pass the security checks to be a regular at Buck House.
Logged
One thing does need to be said: in the post-Benitez era, there was media-led clamour (but also some politicking going on at the club) to make the club more English; the idea being that the club had lost the very essence of what it means to be Liverpool. Guillem Ballague 18/11/10

Offline Tepid T₂O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 71,306
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Yorkshire Ripper - Dead
« Reply #16 on: Yesterday at 07:45:53 PM »
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 07:35:07 PM
Was that at one of his breakfast clubs.

Amazing how Jimmy Saville could have all kind of warning signs flashing all over the place but still pass the security checks to be a regular at Buck House.
If you havent read in plain sight then do.  Its an incredible book.
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.

With courage, nothing is impossible.

Offline stevo7

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,956
  • Direct Action Now
Re: Yorkshire Ripper - Dead
« Reply #17 on: Yesterday at 08:40:59 PM »
West Yorkshire offer an apology 40 years later. Sounds like I heard this before from Yorkshire police.

Logged

Offline Al 666

  • "I haven't got a clue." 23/03/2020......Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,029
  • JFT 96
Re: Yorkshire Ripper - Dead
« Reply #18 on: Yesterday at 08:50:48 PM »
Quote from: Tepid T₂O on Yesterday at 07:45:53 PM
If you havent read in plain sight then do.  Its an incredible book.

It is on my to read list.

Just waiting for it to go free on kindle. ;D
Logged
One thing does need to be said: in the post-Benitez era, there was media-led clamour (but also some politicking going on at the club) to make the club more English; the idea being that the club had lost the very essence of what it means to be Liverpool. Guillem Ballague 18/11/10

Offline Jono69

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 89
  • You make pigs smoke!
Re: Yorkshire Ripper - Dead
« Reply #19 on: Yesterday at 08:52:46 PM »
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 07:35:07 PM
Was that at one of his breakfast clubs.

Amazing how Jimmy Saville could have all kind of warning signs flashing all over the place but still pass the security checks to be a regular at Buck House.


He used to work at Medomsley detention centre where incidentally John Humble was when he was younger . There are 1000s of sexual complaints from there
Logged
If you see a lovely field with a family having a picnic, and a nice pond in it, you fill in the pond with concrete, you plow the family into the soil, you blow up the tree, and use the leaves to make a dress for your wife who is also your brother.

Offline Al 666

  • "I haven't got a clue." 23/03/2020......Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,029
  • JFT 96
Re: Yorkshire Ripper - Dead
« Reply #20 on: Yesterday at 09:21:07 PM »
Quote from: Jono69 on Yesterday at 08:52:46 PM

He used to work at Medomsley detention centre where incidentally John Humble was when he was younger . There are 1000s of sexual complaints from there

Please correct me but I thought the Medomsley link was a red herring that had been disproved years ago.
Logged
One thing does need to be said: in the post-Benitez era, there was media-led clamour (but also some politicking going on at the club) to make the club more English; the idea being that the club had lost the very essence of what it means to be Liverpool. Guillem Ballague 18/11/10

Offline A-Bomb

  • Garlic Butter Coming.
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 772
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Yorkshire Ripper - Dead
« Reply #21 on: Today at 08:42:16 AM »
Truly hope the past few decades were utter intolerable hell for him. Thankfully now off the tax payers bill and releasing oxygen for somebody who deserves it more (7 odd billion people)

Hope his ashes are given the attention they deserve.... Fuck all straight in the bin.
Logged

Offline Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,052
Re: Yorkshire Ripper - Dead
« Reply #22 on: Today at 09:31:05 AM »
Quote from: stevo7 on Yesterday at 08:40:59 PM
West Yorkshire police offer an apology 40 years later. Sounds like I heard this before from Yorkshire police.

Sounds about right  ::)

Implying that street workers weren't innocent victims.  C*nts!

Not much has changed though - checkout the serial killer that killed all those sex workers around Ipswich a few years ago.
« Last Edit: Today at 09:51:04 AM by Red-Soldier »
Logged

Offline KillieRed

  • Jaro.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,955
  • Nemo me impune lacessit.
Re: Yorkshire Ripper - Dead
« Reply #23 on: Today at 09:37:17 AM »
Quote from: jillc on Yesterday at 05:09:41 PM
Brings back bad memories this, my sister was at Leeds Poly when all this was going on. Remember every time the phone went my mum kept expecting to hear bad news. Anyway, good riddance to him.

I recall as a kid there was serious hysteria, whipped up by the tabloids of course, mothers would warn their children etc, despite the fact that we lived nowhere near his area & it wasnt his modus operandi anyway. People were seriously scared of the boogeyman, and of course the unfortunate way the investigation allowed him to elude capture for so long made it worse.
Logged
"Nobody knows anything..." William Goldman.

XB1 Gamertag: BrothersYork

Offline KillieRed

  • Jaro.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,955
  • Nemo me impune lacessit.
Re: Yorkshire Ripper - Dead
« Reply #24 on: Today at 09:39:55 AM »
Quote from: Tepid T₂O on Yesterday at 07:45:53 PM
If you havent read in plain sight then do.  Its an incredible book.

The thing about Savile was that he insinuated himself with others of his like; corrupt coppers & politicians & used what he knew to protect himself right up to his death.
Logged
"Nobody knows anything..." William Goldman.

XB1 Gamertag: BrothersYork

Offline CHOPPER

  • Bad Tranny with a Chopper. Hello John gotta new Mitre? I'm Jim Davidson in disguise. Undercover Cop (Grammar Division). Does Louis Spence. Well. A giga-c*nt worth of nothing in particular. Hodgson apologist. Astronomical cock.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,341
  • Super Title: Not Arsed
Re: Yorkshire Ripper - Dead
« Reply #25 on: Today at 09:51:11 AM »
Yoksha, home of t'worst mudrin buggers in t'country. Appen.

https://www.examinerlive.co.uk/news/local-news/seven-most-notorious-yorkshire-serial-18771610


Dooon't go cross mooors or aht at neet.


Logged
Quote from: Saul Goodman on February 10, 2013, 09:26:15 PM
@ Veinticinco de Mayo The way you talk to other users on this forum is something you should be ashamed of as someone who is suppose to be representing the site.
Martin Kenneth Wild - Part of a family

Online andyrol

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,164
  • might bring you boys a rabbit up in the week
Re: Yorkshire Ripper - Dead
« Reply #26 on: Today at 02:52:18 PM »
the links between Savile and Sutcliffe are very strange. Two murders almost opposite places Savile had homes, Josephine Whittaker murdered on Savile park in Halifax and a few others. In Ian Brady's book, The gates of Janus, he describes when Savile introduced him to Sutcliffe describing the Yorkshire ripper as a ' nice chap'. Brady ( whether you believe him, being a narcissist and obviously a child murderer himself) said he, and everyone in prison , knew the 'God told me to kill prostitutes' line that Sutcliffe used at his trial was utter lies.   
as an aside i used to work at a local village hall near the rippers hometown of Bradford, and the guy who i worked with is 100% convinced that one night after hed locked up Sutcliffe pulled up in his car but drove off when he saw my colleague, someone was murdered or rather found the next night! he only recognised him when he was arrested later.
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
« previous next »
 